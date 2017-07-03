₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by jonhemma11: 2:50pm
As shared by Kason on July 4.....
'This blood sucking demons are at it again.
Rev Peter Audu of ECWA Church, Aban in Numana Chiefdom of Sanga LGA [Abt 50 yrs of age] was attacked on his farm at abt 5pm today by Fulani herdsmen. He was left supposedly dead with deep matchet cuts on his head. He is right now at the general hosp in Gwantu receiving treatment.
There is God'.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by jonhemma11: 2:50pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by CHOPUP411(m): 2:52pm
Fulani again?
But I av so many Fulani friends and they are very nice
But these Fulani herdsmen I don't understand
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by edenhazard(f): 3:57pm
the pastor is a kaffirun
He should be kill**d
God bless Islam
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by harkett: 3:57pm
Ok
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by bbbabes: 3:57pm
Too bad
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by free2ryhme: 3:57pm
Fulani and spilling blood
Dem no dey tire
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by Jinf: 3:58pm
Fulanis are one set of useless mofos we have in this country.
It's allows violence with them. Animals!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by In2systemsTech(m): 3:58pm
And you announced his current location.... Smh
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by whitering: 3:58pm
I thought Herdsmen have gone to oblivion.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by bbbabes: 3:58pm
When will Nigeria know peace. Maybe when we cease to bear the name Nigeria
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by Smartangel95: 3:58pm
Wishing you a quick recovery man of God.
There's God oo
This isn't fair.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by Leonbonapart: 3:59pm
The world is looking... Nigerians are watching
this is how to islamise a country
if you must know Turkey was a Christian nation
I rest my case
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by oshe11(m): 3:59pm
dem dn start abi
wat eva attack dey cos, X3 go attack from blokus for london
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by netoc65(m): 3:59pm
THERE WAS A COUNTRY
.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by free2ryhme: 3:59pm
I wish him quick recovery
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by xtybliss: 3:59pm
May God help Nigeria
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by speezyWears: 4:00pm
May God protect the Pastor..
As for the lady that wrote in the facebook comments "by His Traps u are heal"........ Shege Arewa
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by hoseamatoh(m): 4:00pm
CHOPUP411:Are your friends herdsmen?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by Rex25FELIZ(m): 4:02pm
Tomorrow the will say it's nothing
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by Solomonudofia(m): 4:03pm
This people again ...... God help us
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by chynie: 4:03pm
Fulani have started again
when all the neighbouring communities join hand kill them now
they go being shout genocide upandan
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by NwaAmaikpe: 4:03pm
He is obviously a fake pastor.
A real pastor would have commanded his angels to defend him.
For it is written "He has given his angels charge over me, that I should not dash my foot against a stone"
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by chynie: 4:05pm
edenhazard:Come is your brain paining you
somebody help me with that pix
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by Diebyfire05(m): 4:08pm
edenhazard:Brain and mercy fall on you! pressing Iron chest!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by Ikpemziethene(m): 4:09pm
[b][/b]Do the herdsmen also seek for referandum?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by davidodiba(m): 4:11pm
edenhazard:
Sure you are seeking attention.?... Has hatred for Christians reached what you are saying?
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by Lincoln275(m): 4:12pm
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by Erhun10z: 4:13pm
edenhazard:So Your Madness Don Finally Reach Social Media..Your Fellow Mad Men Happy For You OOO..So You Haven't Seen It In The Qur'an That "whosoever Kills An Innocent Person, To Almighty Allah, He Has Killed All Men On Earth. And Whosoever Saves An Innocent Person, To Allah, He Has Saved All Men On Earth"
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by xboyelyusuf(m): 4:13pm
He's being attacked by criminals.
Stop all this your media prosecution of the Fulani's. Did they carry out the attack while herding cattles and speaking fulani language??.
The Badoo cult in Lagos that have bn killing ppl,why are they not called yoruba cult members, or evans and his gang of Igbo kidnappers??..the moment an attack is carried out in southern Kaduna by men carrying arms you people are quick to label them Fulani herdsmen..as if they carry out the attacks with a brand on their faces indicating they are fulanis or even using cattles and goats to maim people hence the inclusion of herdsmen....enough of this you people's hypocrisy.
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by Decentitunu: 4:16pm
proud generation!
NwaAmaikpe:proud generation!
|Re: Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) by Philinho(m): 4:17pm
edenhazard:God will never useless his blessings on Islam. May Jesus fall on you
