Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Pastor In His Farm In Southern Kaduna,injure Him(pics) (5364 Views)

Fulani Herdsmen Attack Christians In Southern Kaduna, Kill 12 (Graphic Pics) / Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Attack A Man In His Farm In Rivers State(photos) / Fulani Men Killed In Southern Kaduna (Graphic Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







'This blood sucking demons are at it again.





Rev Peter Audu of ECWA Church, Aban in Numana Chiefdom of Sanga LGA [Abt 50 yrs of age] was attacked on his farm at abt 5pm today by Fulani herdsmen. He was left supposedly dead with deep matchet cuts on his head. He is right now at the general hosp in Gwantu receiving treatment.





There is God'.





Source: As shared by Kason on July 4.....'This blood sucking demons are at it again.Rev Peter Audu of ECWA Church, Aban in Numana Chiefdom of Sanga LGA [Abt 50 yrs of age] was attacked on his farm at abt 5pm today by Fulani herdsmen. He was left supposedly dead with deep matchet cuts on his head. He is right now at the general hosp in Gwantu receiving treatment.There is God'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/fulani-herdsmen-attack-pastor-in-his.html

Fulani again?



But I av so many Fulani friends and they are very nice



But these Fulani herdsmen I don't understand 1 Like

the pastor is a kaffirun



He should be kill**d

God bless Islam

Ok

Too bad 1 Like

Fulani and spilling blood



Dem no dey tire 1 Like





It's allows violence with them. Animals!



****



Would you like to download new naija songs right on your android phone? Download this app => Fulanis are one set of useless mofos we have in this country.It's allows violence with them. Animals!****Would you like to download new naija songs right on your android phone? Download this app => http://www.datafilehost.com/d/a29ab5ba Thank me latter 1 Like

And you announced his current location.... Smh 1 Like

I thought Herdsmen have gone to oblivion.

When will Nigeria know peace. Maybe when we cease to bear the name Nigeria 1 Like

Wishing you a quick recovery man of God.



There's God oo



This isn't fair.

The world is looking... Nigerians are watching

this is how to islamise a country

if you must know Turkey was a Christian nation



I rest my case 1 Like









wat eva attack dey cos, X3 go attack from blokus for london dem dn start abiwat eva attack dey cos, X3 go attack from blokus for london

















THERE WAS A COUNTRY







.









1 Like

I wish him quick recovery

May God help Nigeria





As for the lady that wrote in the facebook comments "by His Traps u are heal"........ Shege Arewa May God protect the Pastor..As for the lady that wrote in the facebook comments "by Hisu are heal"........

CHOPUP411:

Fulani again?

But I av so many Fulani friends and they are very nice

But these Fulani herdsmen I don't understand Are your friends herdsmen? Are your friends herdsmen? 2 Likes

Tomorrow the will say it's nothing 1 Like





Easy steps to unlock iphone icloud remove



This is wow...





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EaKBQAQzE04 This people again ...... God help usEasy steps to unlock iphone icloud removeThis is wow...

Fulani have started again

when all the neighbouring communities join hand kill them now

they go being shout genocide upandan 1 Like





He is obviously a fake pastor.





A real pastor would have commanded his angels to defend him.



For it is written "He has given his angels charge over me, that I should not dash my foot against a stone" He is obviously a fake pastor.A real pastor would have commanded his angels to defend him. 1 Like 1 Share

edenhazard:

the pastor is a kaffirun



He should be kill**d

God bless Islam Come is your brain paining you

somebody help me with that pix Come is your brain paining yousomebody help me with that pix 3 Likes

edenhazard:

the pastor is a kaffirun

He should be kill**d God bless Islam Brain and mercy fall on you! pressing Iron chest! Brain and mercy fall on you! pressing Iron chest! 2 Likes

[b][/b]Do the herdsmen also seek for referandum?

edenhazard:

the pastor is a kaffirun



He should be kill**d

God bless Islam

Sure you are seeking attention.?... Has hatred for Christians reached what you are saying? Sure you are seeking attention.?... Has hatred for Christians reached what you are saying? 1 Like

AKOBA.. is when u see your old school�‍♂️mate at ikorodu and he hails u with *BADOO��...*

Bro just disappear�cos running won't epp��

edenhazard:

the pastor is a kaffirun



He should be kill**d

God bless Islam So Your Madness Don Finally Reach Social Media..Your Fellow Mad Men Happy For You OOO..So You Haven't Seen It In The Qur'an That "whosoever Kills An Innocent Person, To Almighty Allah, He Has Killed All Men On Earth. And Whosoever Saves An Innocent Person, To Allah, He Has Saved All Men On Earth" So Your Madness Don Finally Reach Social Media..Your Fellow Mad Men Happy For You OOO..So You Haven't Seen It In The Qur'an That "whosoever Kills An Innocent Person, To Almighty Allah, He Has Killed All Men On Earth. And Whosoever Saves An Innocent Person, To Allah, He Has Saved All Men On Earth" 1 Like

He's being attacked by criminals.

Stop all this your media prosecution of the Fulani's. Did they carry out the attack while herding cattles and speaking fulani language??.

The Badoo cult in Lagos that have bn killing ppl,why are they not called yoruba cult members, or evans and his gang of Igbo kidnappers??..the moment an attack is carried out in southern Kaduna by men carrying arms you people are quick to label them Fulani herdsmen..as if they carry out the attacks with a brand on their faces indicating they are fulanis or even using cattles and goats to maim people hence the inclusion of herdsmen....enough of this you people's hypocrisy. 2 Likes



NwaAmaikpe:





He is obviously a fake pastor.





A real pastor would have commanded his angels to defend him.



For it is written "He has given his angels charge over me, that I should not dash my foot against a stone" proud generation! proud generation!proud generation!