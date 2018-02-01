₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
As shared by Isaac....
'It's all about phone calls from Odedegho community in Ughelli, Ughelli North LGA of Delta State last night because of these same people called Fulanis who always cause insecurity all over the Country because they own all the security agencies.
According to a reliable source from Odedegho, at about 02:00pm, three Fulanis were seen at the roadside of Odedegho as a responsible people. And at about 07:00pm, they already turned hoodlums causing havoc on the roadside.
They attacked the guy whose face carries bandage. They injured him and blinded one of his eyes while a woman and her daughter ran away to raise alarm in the community when the young man was being attacked. It was because the young man intersected them that's why they couldn't attack the woman and her daughter.
And when the information got to the community, they all mobilized and entered the Bush searching for them. They were seen but they took on their heels and only one was caught which is the one sitting, looking innocent. That's how they always look. Innocent! They always look innocent but, they're devil incarnate.
But guess what! Since last night till now, the Nigerian police are yet to respond after several phone calls from the community. What a country?'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2018/02/fulani-men-attack-man-in-deltablind-one.html?m=1
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by stephenduru: 7:56pm
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by hisgrace090: 7:59pm
If you want them to respond, blind a Fulani headsman and see action upon action from our security men.
You people should know how to protect the poor delta boy, because they will soon handcuff him on the bed.
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by venai(m): 8:05pm
Na like this I just dey looK Bubu right now... Is that bufon with conscience at all?
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by gartamanta: 8:07pm
Just criminal activity by herdsmen
We should be talking about IPOB who didnt touch anyone
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by jonero4(m): 8:08pm
thankGod for ur survival
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by coolebux(m): 8:08pm
If I hear anybody hyping Warri people again
So those militants cannot cut these uncircumcised illiterates to size
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by gmoney12: 8:11pm
pls pray for the herdsmen says a leader in this country...
I trust Onitsha boys ..they sure know how to handle this Case..others are fools
pls pray for the herdsmen says a leader in this country...
I trust Onitsha boys shaaa
pls pray for the herdsmen says a leader in this country...
I trust Onitsha boys shaaa
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by Rachealoduah(f): 8:23pm
Leave them,dey never see madness wen pass madness before,of all the places to display their madness na delta,I just dey laugh for here,sorry to the poor boy anyway
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by ufuosman(m): 8:26pm
Baba go hear wetin herdsmen dey do, he go close mouth. Make he no worry, soon he go see wetin e dey find
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by owomida1: 10:35pm
Sorry case.
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by ORACLE1975(m): 10:35pm
What?
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by Oluwaseyi456(m): 10:36pm
APC. Chant FULANI
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by Gdore0: 10:37pm
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by lukeshawn(m): 10:37pm
Kk
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by GavelSlam: 10:37pm
Story, story ,story!!
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by Alariiwo: 10:37pm
I don't get ..
So every attack across Nigeria now is by fulani herdsmen. Did they reach a consensus to go on killing spree or they move from state to state to carry out attacks, which one?
This trend has defiled logic to be honest.
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by kambili999(f): 10:39pm
it's official. Nigeria is a jungle.
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by dasparrow: 10:39pm
This fulani herdsmen issue, if it is not resolved soon, Nigeria may turn into a full blown war zone soon.
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by Itzsammy(m): 10:40pm
This is terribly terrible.. Whosoever votes buhari 2019 will run mad
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by AnanseK(m): 10:41pm
Everything is Fulani Herdsmen now. So where did they keep the cows as they were attacking the boy?
Anyway my kettle is boiling. Let me go, to make sure that Fulani herdsmen do not carry away my ☕️ teapot.
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by Jamie23(m): 10:41pm
Yeh... Me am becoming scared for this herdsmen of a thing oo...
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by mikebrown92: 10:42pm
This X men go soon turn insurgents.
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by Justbeingreal(m): 10:42pm
Smh
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by mayskit4luv(m): 10:42pm
Oga o! I give up on this joke called ‘Nigeria ‘
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by godofuck231: 10:43pm
An eye for an eye
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by madenigga(m): 10:47pm
Propaganda...
Leave the fulanis alone they are Nigerians we love them.
Ipobs; Niger Deltidiot and yorufools ur plan of breaking this nation shall never work
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by pol23: 10:47pm
This is a honourable thing they've done,they will be reward accordingly...Buhari
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by seenga(m): 10:48pm
they should just sell Nigeria and share the money amongst everybody make we find our bearing abeg. tired of reading nonsense daily. minini wana?
|Re: 3 Fulani Men Attack A Boy In Delta, Injure Him, Blind One Of His Eyes by Karlman: 10:48pm
fork buhari
