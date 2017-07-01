₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,834,870 members, 3,640,579 topics. Date: Thursday, 06 July 2017 at 05:17 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets (10528 Views)
Arsenal Signs Alexandre Lacazette For Record Fee (Photos) / Morolake Akinosun's Tweets 5 Years Ago Come True (Photos) / Nigerians Disappointed At The RIO 2016 Opening Ceremony (see Tweets) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by nicky20: 2:59pm
Nigerians got no chills, Gunners Latest signing Alexandre Lacazette is currently trending on twitter they have given Alexandre Lacazette a nickname already� Lacasera! smh See hilarious, funny tweets below
More @>>> http://trendzbase.blogspot.co.id/2017/07/arsenal-new-signing-alexandre-lacazette.html
1 Like
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by nicky20: 3:00pm
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by adetoroamos(m): 3:03pm
FTC
arsenal and failure is like 5&6
especially that specialist in failure.
so to the mofos below me, try your luck next time
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by sou1p1an0(m): 3:43pm
..
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by Rick9(m): 4:05pm
At last am FTC, First to Comment no be beans, I dedicate this FTC to all my fans, friends & enemies. You guys are too much.
FTC sweet die
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by edenhazard(f): 4:05pm
nnamdi KANU is a mad man
He fvvck ma Toto finish no pay me
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by netoc65(m): 4:05pm
lol
THEY HAVE A LOT IN COMMON THOUGH
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by Teewhy2: 4:05pm
Abeg make we clap for BABA ijebu , he don spend much this season i hope the spending go translate to money . Alex come plenty for the team.Alex Iwobi collects the ball from the mid field position and send a long cross to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who makes a defend split pass through 3 defenders to Alexis Sánchez beats two defenders and passes to Alexandre Lacazette who dribble the keeper and fires to the left side corner of the post. it is 3-0 with 5 mins to go Arsenal leading Manchester United who just bought Lukaku.
Are you building on a swampy area, want to do pile foundation /Need Roof parapet.
Reduce the building load by making use of polystyrene material for your roof parapet and slab.
Click below to get more information
http://www.nairaland.com/3726763/alternative-building-material-expanded-polystyrene
1 Like
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by free2ryhme: 4:05pm
Lacasera fall on him
2 Likes
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by jejemanito: 4:06pm
free2ryhme:So this thing you wrote made sense to you
26 Likes
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by Lincoln275(m): 4:06pm
AKOBA.. is when u see your old school�♂️mate at ikorodu and he hails u with *BADOO��...*
Bro just disappear�cos running won't epp��
29 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by dammieco(m): 4:07pm
Like for Lacazette and Share for Lacasera
4 Likes 10 Shares
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by rugipp(m): 4:07pm
Don't mind haters.. they will say poo at all cost. like man yoo fans
Haha @ admin I wrote sh*t and you changed it to poo. Are you as confused as the image below?
2 Likes
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by speezyWears: 4:07pm
Lol,
This year na Soft drinks them buy...
Previous years its been Cough Syrups (Bellelyne with coquedine)
Awon Oniraanu
8 Likes
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by free2ryhme: 4:07pm
E never play any match dem don already give am
In short lacasera fall on arsenal
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by Upgradedentity: 4:08pm
I hope this guy would proove his worth with that kind of money..... Or else he would be dump like a lacasera bottle.
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by kinkybunny(f): 4:08pm
Rubbish trends every time
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by inventor432(m): 4:08pm
.
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by Oluwasaeon(m): 4:08pm
Rick9:
Yinmu
1 Like
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by ionsman: 4:10pm
Xhaka passes the ball to Lacazette and it's a GOAL!!!
Fans: XhakaLaca Boom! XhakaLaca Boom!!
2 Likes
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by free2ryhme: 4:10pm
jejemanito:
Did the twitter trending made sense to you too
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by jaytime(m): 4:10pm
Funny enough, the foreigner who owns that drink will be smiling to the Bank with that free advert. When will our youth make good use of their time?
3 Likes
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by Nma27(f): 4:10pm
Is Buhari still Alive?
We wanna know.
Who b lacazette again
1 Like
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by muller101(m): 4:11pm
edenhazard:u this old man
1 Like
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by bercarray(m): 4:11pm
chaii Nigerians
ibrahimovic - Ibrahim
rashford -rashidi
xhaka - saka
Messi - baba thiago
Van der ser - ejo (snake )
Van Persie - van pepper
c. Ronaldo - ororo and the funniest thing is you'll wonder how the names will circulate, if you think it's only in your area they call these names, go to other state that's what they will be calling them also.
now lacazette - lacasera
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by Rex25FELIZ(m): 4:11pm
Why hate on us
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by oshe11(m): 4:11pm
For arsenal mind dem dn win UCL with dis signing
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by Jaytecq(m): 4:11pm
k
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by Lanre4uonly(m): 4:12pm
All the best to him ahead of the coming season.
YNWA!
|Re: Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets by Evaberry(f): 4:12pm
...
* Walks in*
peeps*
*sighs
oh sorry wrong thread
*walks out*
modified: oh I see last to comment ...
* Walks in*
peeps*
*sighs
oh sorry wrong thread
*walks out*
modified: oh I see last to comment
Fire Guts Gbenga Okunowo 's Home In Ibadan / AFCON 2012: Zambia Vs Ghana (1 - 0) On February 8th 2012 / Yobo Laments Poor Treatment Of Super Falcons
Viewing this topic: oluwamaich(m), akthedream(m), jarule75(m), chuksjuve(m), puskin, 0b10010011, wahlay(m), dollarcoolcat(m), angelxxx20, Slimydude49(m), sweetchii, kkfada(m), Hawx(m), yinkard4me(m), faruz, Afoochekk1914(m), samilo88(m), Hardeybiryo(m), IamPatriotic(m), Pearl05(f), zoho23(f), olubojohnson(m), umulobi, chykmoni(m), EasyWork001, Xano(m), Rori(m), Teelily, ochemmieyahoo(f), emtel4sure, kafibiz(m), 0079jaBond(m), youngmoneyeze, LordZini(m), kixo(m), codedguy1(m), Balloo22(m), nzeobi(m), PatEinstEin(m), Dclique(m), murphybo(m), snowytee(m), kjhova(m), Judah95(m), aydi(m), adedoyin100, adriancarl(m), djakinwande(m), umoskisamuel, zyphr(m), kaypower1(m), Haishophem(m), NairalandCS(m), equity2genesis, allytinted, ossybluez(m), mykh01(m), BOJO123(m), Mrval20(m), mankan2k7(m), KAPOVee, DonFreshmoney(m), Rapsainot, douchesnozzle(m), mannatech, favouriteYSF(m), Haywhizziee, abraham88(m), EngrE(m), Tomtop1, Riclord001(m), OlaSammie, Winning123, mrkarisma(m), damilareoye(m), Richmmbm(m), Olammioj(m), Rhodababy123, Ojeremi(m), Nigerdeltaboi(m), Agbajileke5, Udengs25, Larryupsy, IJOBA2, luckenzo77, gpmorgan, Donbosco22, Vilshow(m), proudlyND(m), Horllamideh(m), newsheriffintown, Echelle(m), Ekykool(m), nobodysmanrob(m), Adex7004(m), nobilie, odi1278(m), Blackridge(f) and 100 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20