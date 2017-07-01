Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Alexandre Lacazette & Lacasera Trending On Twitter - See Tweets (10528 Views)

Nigerians got no chills, Gunners Latest signing Alexandre Lacazette is currently trending on twitter they have given Alexandre Lacazette a nickname already� Lacasera! smh See hilarious, funny tweets below







Nigerians got no chills, Gunners Latest signing Alexandre Lacazette is currently trending on twitter they have given Alexandre Lacazette a nickname already� Lacasera! smh See hilarious, funny tweets below

THEY HAVE A LOT IN COMMON THOUGH





Abeg make we clap for BABA ijebu , he don spend much this season i hope the spending go translate to money . Alex come plenty for the team.Alex Iwobi collects the ball from the mid field position and send a long cross to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain who makes a defend split pass through 3 defenders to Alexis Sánchez beats two defenders and passes to Alexandre Lacazette who dribble the keeper and fires to the left side corner of the post. it is 3-0 with 5 mins to go Arsenal leading Manchester United who just bought Lukaku.

Lacasera fall on him 2 Likes

free2ryhme:

Lacasera fall on him So this thing you wrote made sense to you 26 Likes

AKOBA.. is when u see your old school�‍♂️mate at ikorodu and he hails u with *BADOO��...*

Bro just disappear�cos running won't epp�� 29 Likes 3 Shares

Like for Lacazette and Share for Lacasera 4 Likes 10 Shares

Don't mind haters.. they will say poo at all cost. like man yoo fans





Haha @ admin I wrote sh*t and you changed it to poo. Are you as confused as the image below? 2 Likes





This year na Soft drinks them buy...



Previous years its been Cough Syrups (Bellelyne with coquedine)



This year na Soft drinks them buy...

Previous years its been Cough Syrups (Bellelyne with coquedine)

Awon Oniraanu







E never play any match dem don already give am

I hope this guy would proove his worth with that kind of money..... Or else he would be dump like a lacasera bottle.

Rick9:

At last am FTC, First to Comment no be beans, I dedicate this FTC to all my fans, friends & enemies. You guys are too much.

FTC sweet die

Yinmu Yinmu 1 Like

Xhaka passes the ball to Lacazette and it's a GOAL!!!



Fans: XhakaLaca Boom! XhakaLaca Boom!! 2 Likes

jejemanito:

So this thing you wrote made sense to you

Did the twitter trending made sense to you too Did the twitter trending made sense to you too

Funny enough, the foreigner who owns that drink will be smiling to the Bank with that free advert. When will our youth make good use of their time? 3 Likes

Who b lacazette again 1 Like

edenhazard:

nnamdi KANU is a mad man



He fvvck ma Toto finish no pay me u this old man u this old man 1 Like

chaii Nigerians

ibrahimovic - Ibrahim

rashford -rashidi

xhaka - saka

Messi - baba thiago

Van der ser - ejo (snake )

Van Persie - van pepper

c. Ronaldo - ororo and the funniest thing is you'll wonder how the names will circulate, if you think it's only in your area they call these names, go to other state that's what they will be calling them also.

now lacazette - lacasera

Why hate on us

For arsenal mind dem dn win UCL with dis signing

All the best to him ahead of the coming season.

YNWA!