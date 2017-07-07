₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:15pm On Jul 06
A poverty stricken couple in India dream of seeing their two-year-old conjoined twins live separate lives after doctors offered hope of life changing surgery.
Pushpanjali Kanhar, 25, from Kandhamal, in Orissa, eastern India, was shocked to give birth to two boys fused at the head, in a local hospital, on March 9, 2015.
She had no idea there were any complications until she saw her sons, Honey and Singh, were born connected at the cranium.
Scans quickly confirmed they each had a brain and were only conjoined at the tip of their heads.
But after two desperate years of attempting to find an affordable doctor to help, the couple failed and were forced to return home.
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by dacovajnr: 6:16pm On Jul 06
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:19pm On Jul 06
Now, the Orissa state government has confirmed they will assist.
And the family are due to meet with doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital (AIIMS), in New Delhi, India's capital, for further consultations.
Father Bhuan Kanhar, who works as a farmer earning Rs 1600 a month (£20), tried getting treatment for his boys after their birth but was unable to pay the medical expenses.
Eventually they were forced to take their sons home and wait.
He said: 'After my sons were born I tried to get them treatment.
But my financial condition meant I couldn't afford the costs.
In the end I lost all hope and I was forced to watch my sons live with this condition for two years.'
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:21pm On Jul 06
Carrying them.
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by Jostico: 6:22pm On Jul 06
Don't put everything negative or start saying this like Does God sees something like this. those people from that arena are naive . many false gods and their repercussion
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by oz4real83(m): 6:22pm On Jul 06
Na wa oooo! Always india!!! I just pray they are not sharing any vital organs to ensure a successful surgery.
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by olatola00(m): 6:22pm On Jul 06
I pray they get separated quickly, can't imagine how hard it must be for them.
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:23pm On Jul 06
Pushpanjali Kanhar, 25, (top right) feeds her two-year-old conjoined twin sons Honey (bottom left) and Singh (bottom right) while her husband Bhuan Kanhar, 30, (top left) looks on
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:26pm On Jul 06
Pushpanjali and Bhuan will now stay with their boys while doctors analyse their condition and decide if surgery is possible.
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by Omotaday(m): 6:30pm On Jul 06
Explorers:Do you have any idea of why all these weird things happen in India?
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by ecoeco(m): 6:38pm On Jul 06
The parents are hediots
In dis modern world
#Eco99#
I feel like doing this
To both of dem
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by medolab90(m): 7:04pm On Jul 06
India and mysteries
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by mansakhalifa(m): 8:31pm On Jul 06
We call children like these Siamese Twins. For those screaming India and mysteries,take this: This happens almost everywhere in the world. We 've had cases here in Nigeria too.
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by Mykel4God(m): 9:55pm On Jul 06
Eledumare gba wa o
Innocent children
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by Rich4god(m): 10:30pm On Jul 06
I really feel for those guys.. the pain they will be feeling around their neck can't be imagined.
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by hahn(m): 10:48pm On Jul 06
Jostico:
Funny enough they think the same of you and your god
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by hahn(m): 10:49pm On Jul 06
mansakhalifa:
Don't mind them. They are only proving how ignorant they are
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by bikerboy1(m): 5:31am On Jul 07
ecoeco:
Da fnck are you talking about
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by Emerikoss: 5:47am On Jul 07
Oh my my! God pls save them oo,its not even that they're cojoined,its the manner in which....eish
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by CAPSLOCKED: 9:34am On Jul 07
Emerikoss:
SAVE THEM? LOL.. WHY?
HE INTENTIONALLY JOINED THEM TOGETHER SO THAT THEIR POOR PARENTS AND RELATIVES WILL CONTINUE TO LIVE WITH THE DISCOMFORT THAT COMES WITH TAKING CARE OF THEM.
AND SO THAT THEY CAN FINALLY DIE WHEN THE SURGERY FAILS.
GOD IS AMAZING, RIGHT? NOTHING HAPPENS WITHOUT HIS WILL!
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by Danhumprey: 10:48am On Jul 07
I don't get this. how did the boys came out of the mother's womb? through natural birth canal or through C-section?
Explorers? anyone?
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by Emerikoss: 10:59am On Jul 07
CAPSLOCKED:Are you alright?
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by CAPSLOCKED: 12:12pm On Jul 07
Emerikoss:
NO!
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by enoqueen: 5:10pm On Jul 07
Explorers, be sure u do follow up and let us know the outcome of the surgery.
Indian.......Namaste
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 5:53pm On Jul 07
why always India. Wish our politicians could all be join together like this
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by Emerikoss: 6:41pm On Jul 07
CAPSLOCKED:Go see a doctor
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by Omittesb(m): 7:02am On Jul 10
This is too bad.
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by hardeycute: 3:30pm On Jul 14
explorers please any update??
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by darkhorizon: 1:16pm On Jul 15
Jostico:
Why don't you STFU,if you don't have anything reasonable to say.
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by darkhorizon: 1:19pm On Jul 15
Omotaday:
They mostly marry from the same family,and medically it is not advisable
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:12am
hardeycute:
The government promised to help and they've gone for scanning.
They both have brain but joined at the tip and easy to sperate(Having one Brain will be difficult to separate)
enoqueen
|Re: 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) by kkYEBO(m): 10:57am
Ok
