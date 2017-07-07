Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / 2-Year-Old Indian Conjoined Twin Boys (Photos) (9279 Views)

Pushpanjali Kanhar, 25, from Kandhamal, in Orissa, eastern India, was shocked to give birth to two boys fused at the head, in a local hospital, on March 9, 2015.



She had no idea there were any complications until she saw her sons, Honey and Singh, were born connected at the cranium.



Scans quickly confirmed they each had a brain and were only conjoined at the tip of their heads.



But after two desperate years of attempting to find an affordable doctor to help, the couple failed and were forced to return home.



Now, the Orissa state government has confirmed they will assist.



And the family are due to meet with doctors at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences hospital (AIIMS), in New Delhi, India's capital, for further consultations.









Father Bhuan Kanhar, who works as a farmer earning Rs 1600 a month (£20), tried getting treatment for his boys after their birth but was unable to pay the medical expenses.



Eventually they were forced to take their sons home and wait.





He said: 'After my sons were born I tried to get them treatment.



But my financial condition meant I couldn't afford the costs.



In the end I lost all hope and I was forced to watch my sons live with this condition for two years.'

Na wa oooo! Always india!!! I just pray they are not sharing any vital organs to ensure a successful surgery. 1 Like 2 Shares

I pray they get separated quickly, can't imagine how hard it must be for them. 1 Like

Pushpanjali and Bhuan will now stay with their boys while doctors analyse their condition and decide if surgery is possible.

We call children like these Siamese Twins. For those screaming India and mysteries,take this: This happens almost everywhere in the world. We 've had cases here in Nigeria too.

Innocent children

I really feel for those guys.. the pain they will be feeling around their neck can't be imagined. 4 Likes

We call children like these Siamese Twins. For those screaming India and mysteries, take this: This happens almost everywhere in the world. We 've had cases here in Nigeria too.

Don't mind them. They are only proving how ignorant they are Don't mind them. They are only proving how ignorant they are 1 Like

Oh my my! God pls save them oo,its not even that they're cojoined,its the manner in which....eish

Oh my my! God pls save them oo,its not even that they're cojoined,its the manner in which....eish







I don't get this. how did the boys came out of the mother's womb? through natural birth canal or through C-section?



















Explorers, be sure u do follow up and let us know the outcome of the surgery.



why always India. Wish our politicians could all be join together like this

This is too bad.

explorers please any update??

Do you have any idea of why all these weird things happen in India?

They mostly marry from the same family,and medically it is not advisable They mostly marry from the same family,and medically it is not advisable 2 Likes

explorers please any update??

The government promised to help and they've gone for scanning.



They both have brain but joined at the tip and easy to sperate(Having one Brain will be difficult to separate)



