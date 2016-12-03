₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper
As an NYSC member, you have just been posted to a New environment, to obey the clarion call. You need an apartment. Most place of Primary assignments have not been able to provide an accommodation. Or maybe the Corpers Lodge is not comfortable or maybe you know, there are big boys and girls who just need some privacy. Here are hints that might help you finding a good place to stay.
1. Get a place close to your Place of Primary assignment. You do not want to get a far apartment where you will have to spend #500 everyday on transportation to your PPA. That will not be too good. You should do the Math.
2. Beware of houses that the children of the original owners manage. You might end up paying rent to each of the children. It is possible. Just make sure the person in charge of the house is the real person in charge. Remember you do not know anyone here.
3. Try buying recharge card to know the type of neighbors you have. If the maximum you can get is only 200 naira, well, you know the kind of neighbors you have.
4. You don’t have a car and you want to rent house in a gated community where Okadas are not allowed to enter? Pity yourself o.
5. Bring out all your phones and modems to see which ones will get the strongest network signal. Start to give the strongest line to people that ask for your phone number. And with this age of internet, you need a strong network o.
6. Avoid houses that are near garages, whether Okada, keke Napep or bus garage. Apart from the noise and pollution, you know that NURTW change in leadership can be bloody. They use cutlasses, knives and the like to displace their ‘chairman’. You don’t want to get caught up in struggle for control of garage because your house is nearby. That is not part of the clarion call.
7. Ensure that a market is close or not too far. Chop Chop Corpers did not end during camp o.
8. Make sure the apartment is not too expensive. You can get one with a friend if that will not cause any future troubles. There is no NYSC allowance o.
9. Water is very important. If the house does not have a running tap, you should ask around where people fetch water and make sure its convenient for you.
10. If you notice a lot of shops in the neighborhood selling or repairing generators, it means light is not constant in that area. So you should think about that.
I know there are some other tips. Please add your own below. And if this article helps you, please share to someone else.
[Source: http://www.corpersforum.com/nysc-library/10-tips-for-renting-an-apartment-as-a-corper/]
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by Nddytex08(m): 8:23pm
First to comment.. feels awesome. BTW this is a great tip. Gonna harness it when Service to Nation comes calling
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by Wangxiao(m): 8:39pm
Ah don't know what's wrong with the person above me. Anyways, second to comment cos fp sure die!!
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by 7footre(m): 8:52pm
My landlord was of immense help when I had issues with some cultists in my ppa that year... be good with the right people is all I can add
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by torres89: 9:04pm
didn't find any useful tip there
guess it's meant for super dumb corpers
and those that serve in villages
that your number one tip won't work in Lagos, else you want to earn chicken feed
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by dhope001(m): 10:17pm
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by Edopesin(m): 10:17pm
Tha No6 Got Me Laughing Lik Madt
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by slawomir: 10:17pm
We have heard.
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by Philinho(m): 10:19pm
from the tiny allawee?
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by Pebcak: 10:19pm
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by auntysimbiat(f): 10:20pm
Cool
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by ikombe: 10:20pm
All this tips are useless if your village people are following you to your posting
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by tosyne2much(m): 10:20pm
Nice one from Corpersforum
You forgot to add that you should never rent an apartment very close to the brothel so you won't spend your alawi on bleeping prostitutes
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by heenriiy19(m): 10:20pm
Nice thread we look into that
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by BendDownSelect: 10:21pm
Lemme be realistic since OP didn't mention it
GET A ROOM THAT WILL ENHANCE UR FVCKING SPREE
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by Wealthyonos(m): 10:24pm
haha @get a room
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by BiafraBushBoy(m): 10:26pm
My adventures as a Corp member
http://topwritersden.com/memo-of-a-male-sex-addict/
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by aakeukereke: 10:30pm
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by aieromon(m): 10:33pm
These tips don't apply to people posted to remote villages. They have to make do with the accommodation and other amenities for the rest of the service year.
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by Alexbrain(m): 10:34pm
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by njuwo(m): 10:51pm
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by Jaynom(m): 10:55pm
OP. Explain number 3. What has recharge card got to do with my neighbors??
|Re: 10 Tips For Renting An Apartment As A Corper by Olibboy: 11:15pm
visit d area after d rain bcus flood is real.
