As wife petitions Dogara over incessant harrassment from security agencies



ABUJA-TW0 Members of the House of Representatives, Mr Diri Duoye and Ms Boma Goodhead both from Bayelsa and Rivers respectively on Thursday threatened to beat up Mr Razak Atunwa over his invitation to former President Goodluck Jonathan to explain his alleged role in the OPL 245 Malabu Oil deal.



This is just as his wife, Dame Patience Jonathan petitions Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara asking that security agencies should stop harrassing her.





Rep Diri Duoye apparently disturbed as the direct representative of the former Number One citizen could not contain himself any longer at the end of a public hearing sent a warning signal to Atunwa that he should be ready for a showdown.



Duoye confronted his colleagues,saying why on “earth should he summon a former president to testify can such an invitation be extended to former president Obasanjo,he wondered aloud.





But another lawmaker from South West(name witheld) countered him saying that”there’s a window to it let’s see how it plays out.



Responding and shaking his head,Duoye said”I don’t think I can restrain myself from not beating him up which window are you talking about and where is it done that a former president is being ridiculed like this.



Rep Goodhead in anger also declared that”is it because it’s Jonathan and he remains a gentleman that he is.



All attempts to calm down the Bayelsa lawmaker were rebuffed as he called on his colleague”Boma please let us leave this place and see what is happening in Plenary.



Most of the lawmakers prsent at the hearing condemed the move made by the adhoc committee investigating the Malabu oil deal scam.



Also on Thursday,Dame Patience Jonnathan has asked the House of Representatives to call the security agencies to order as she can no longer bear the incessant harrassment from them any longer.





Gogo Bright, a lawmaker from Rivers state, presented the petition to the house on Thursday.



Bright, while presenting the report, said because of the sacrifices her husband has done for the country, the House should wade into the matter and call the security agencies to order.



The lawmaker said no former first lady has been harassed like this before.



“No former first lady has been harassed like this before,” Bright said.



“But for the sacrifices that her husband has made for the country, the House should consider and call the security agencies to order.”



The petition comes a day after an ad hoc committee of the House invited her husband to explain his role in the contentious Malabu oil deal.



On December 7, 2016, the House received a similar complaint from the former first lady.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/2-south-south-reps-threaten-beat-atunwa-jonathans-invitation/amp/





Pix 1: Diri Duoye



Make them beat them self na 2day them dey fight

Obasanjo was invited in 2008 and 2011, he actually expressed willingness to defend himself, let GEJ go and clear his name . . . Duoye obviously shared in the loot.

Douye will beat him blue and black, let us see if you will go and fight him

Douye will beat him blue and black, let us see if you will go and fight him

Sense fall on you.

I hope NDA will nt start blowing pipelines 2moro in retaliation of this invitation

Atunwa is a compound 1diot.

While you are what?

Obasanjo was invited in 2008 and 2011, he actually expressed willingness to defend himself, let GEJ go and clear his name . . . Duoye obviously shared in the loot.

Bloody Liar



Bloody Liar

Obasanjo never attended any summons by NASS just as that your bastard fulani goat has never respected any summons either

Nawao!

Bloody Liar



Obasanjo never attended any summons by NASS just as that your bastard fulani goat has never respected any summons either

OBJ appeared before Oputa panel as President, was summoned by house of reps in 2008, was summoned in 2011 by the Senate.



Not an anomaly to summon a past president.





By Kehinde Akinyemi

Abeokuta — Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo today [August 18, 2011] expressed expressed his willingness to appear before the Senate panel on Privatization.



He was responding to the series of allegations leveled against him by his former colleague, Gen. Ibrahim Babangida over his performance in office, and those of fomer Director-General of the BPE and minister of FCT, Malam Nasir El-Rufai.

Don't be an emotionally challenged ret@rd.

Mumus fighting for politicians .

Tufiakwa.





Tufiakwa. 7 Likes

waiting for the fight



mumu country

OBJ appeared before Oputa panel as President, was summoned by house of reps in 2008, was summoned in 2011 by the Senate.



Not an anomaly to summon a past president.









Nigga the question the other guy was trying to bring to your face is very simple, "Did Obasanjo honour those invitations by the House?" Forget the Oputa Panel drama, IBB and Buhari were invited and never honoured the invitations. Correct me if I am wrong.

i am learning one day I will become Nigeria president ,I will exhume Buhari carcass and still sentence him to death .

OBJ appeared before Oputa panel as President, was summoned by house of reps in 2008, was summoned in 2011 by the Senate.



Not an anomaly to summon a past president.









Don't be an emotionally challenged ret@rd.

Obasanjo attended Oputa panel to complain about how mustapha flogged him.



After leaving office, Obasanjo was invited by the Senate over funds disbursed for power projects. He never appeared.



Way back in 1980, he and Buhari were invited by the Saraki led panel to explain missing oil money and he and his minister of petroleum never attended the public inquiry.



Stop distorting facts



Obasanjo attended Oputa panel to complain about how mustapha flogged him.
After leaving office, Obasanjo was invited by the Senate over funds disbursed for power projects. He never appeared.
Way back in 1980, he and Buhari were invited by the Saraki led panel to explain missing oil money and he and his minister of petroleum never attended the public inquiry.
Stop distorting facts
Afonja

Obasanjo attended Oputa panel to complain about how mustapha flogged him.



After leaving office, Obasanjo was invited by the Senate over funds disbursed for power projects. He never appeared.



Way back in 1980, he and Buhari were invited by the Saraki led panel to explain missing oil money and he and his minister of petroleum never attended the public inquiry.



Stop distorting facts



Afonja

You don't even get the 'facts', how can it appear distorted?



Fact1: OBJ was summoned by both houses, so your GEJ is not the first to be so summoned.



Fact2: OBJ never hesitated nor felt demeaned by being summoned, actually expressed willingness to appear [/b]to clear his name (guilty or not, eventually did appear or not).





[b]Fact3: Non of his kinsmen were threatening thunder and hailstorm and disturbing the peace about his summon, we actually wanted him summoned and prosecuted (difference between the Yorubas and other tribes: we don't condone criminality -- kinship or not).



Stereotyping ain't my thing, but this is glaringly obvious.



Thanks for your time.

I need to join the beating league na

Most times in Nigeria... silence is seen as weak.



same way they all think tinubu is weak just because he has been quiet..



I don't care to read again, after reading the thread caption..

Lolz..

This what happens when we have Rough as the state men's..





Proverbs 28:1 (ASV)The wicked flee when no man pursueth; But the righteous are bold as a lion. 1 Like

(difference between the Yorubas and other tribes: we don't condone criminality -- kinship or not)

[/i] So obasanjo is now a saint that don't condone criminality? And him no appear when he was sermoned don't know your difference between the guy up there..

But this your reply weak me..

What are you trying to say sir..





chymes0359:



So obasanjo is now a saint that don't condone criminality? And him no appear when he was sermoned don't know your difference between the guy up there..

But this your reply weak me..

What are you trying to say sir..







kindly read again -- you're good, just some little comprehension issues you've got.



There is nothing on read again coz you got me clearly..

Na other tribe dey condone criminality abi?



(difference between the Yorubas and other tribes: we don't condone criminality -- kinship or not).

kindly read again -- you're good, just some little comprehension issues you've got. (difference between the Yorubas and other tribes: we don't condone criminality -- kinship or not).

These Jonathan assssss lickers here are just playing to the gallery. The poster above only said obasanjo was equally summoned, he didn't say that obasanjo ever appeared before the house. What he's trying to portray is that Jonathan isn't the first ex to be summoned so no one should be calling it a humiliaton or threatening to beat up anybody. Jonathan might as well decline the invitation.

You don't even get the 'facts', how can it appear distorted?



Fact1: OBJ was summoned by both houses, so your GEJ is not the first to be so summoned.



Fact2: OBJ never hesitated nor felt demeaned by being summoned, actually expressed willingness to appear [/b]to clear his name (guilty or not, eventually did appear or not).





[b]Fact3: Non of his kinsmen were threatening thunder and hailstorm and disturbing the peace about his summon, we actually wanted him summoned and prosecuted (difference between the Yorubas and other tribes: we don't condone criminality -- kinship or not).



Stereotyping ain't my thing, but this is glaringly obvious.



Thanks for your time.





Other than the Justice Oputa Truth and Reconciliation Panel which wasn't a probe but an atmosphere to vent one"s frustration over a past military brutality, Obasanjo has never honoured any of the invitations by the National Assembly panel.



Other than the Justice Oputa Truth and Reconciliation Panel which wasn't a probe but an atmosphere to vent one"s frustration over a past military brutality, Obasanjo has never honoured any of the invitations by the National Assembly panel.
If I am wrong then give us one credible source from news archives showing where obasanjo honored a congressional probe panel

[s][/s]



Other than the Justice Oputa Truth and Reconciliation Panel which wasn't a probe but an atmosphere to vent one"s frustration over a past military brutality, Obasanjo has never honoured any of the invitations by the National Assembly panel.



If I am wrong then give us one credible source from news archives showing where obasanjo honored a congressional probe panel

Stop missing the point, I highlighted my 3 points already, work with that. If you need it translated into a convenient language, indicate such.

Political thugs.

Idiot A true Niger delta born. That bastard yo riba man, thunder fire you ooo. GEJ na ur papa mateIdiot

What is wrong in jona coming to defend himself if he has nothing to fear his minister had already said he (jona) gave order to do all they did so if he had acted in nigeria interest why will he nt come & tell us



If we say former president cannot be question over what they did while in office then we re setting a bad precedent in dis country 5 Likes