₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,835,208 members, 3,641,741 topics. Date: Friday, 07 July 2017 at 09:38 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation (14861 Views)
Etisalat Destroyed Itself By Choosing Buhari Over Jonathan – Reno Omokri / Ali Dikwa: CAN Paid Me N1m To Keep Quiet Over Jonathan’s N7bn Largesse / Razak Atunwa Is An "Executive Private Pilot". See Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by DamiBukola: 8:44pm On Jul 06
As wife petitions Dogara over incessant harrassment from security agencies
https://www.google.com.ng/amp/www.vanguardngr.com/2017/07/2-south-south-reps-threaten-beat-atunwa-jonathans-invitation/amp/
Pix 1: Diri Duoye
Pix 2: Atunwa
6 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by ojun50(m): 8:56pm On Jul 06
Make them beat them self na 2day them dey fight
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by 989900: 9:00pm On Jul 06
Obasanjo was invited in 2008 and 2011, he actually expressed willingness to defend himself, let GEJ go and clear his name . . . Duoye obviously shared in the loot.
40 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by DamiBukola: 9:07pm On Jul 06
989900:Douye will beat him blue and black, let us see if you will go and fight him
50 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by 989900: 9:11pm On Jul 06
DamiBukola:
Sense fall on you.
57 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by Amiano(m): 10:19pm On Jul 06
I hope NDA will nt start blowing pipelines 2moro in retaliation of this invitation
4 Likes
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by doublewisdom: 10:41pm On Jul 06
Atunwa is a compound 1diot.
27 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by OAUTemitayo: 10:43pm On Jul 06
doublewisdom:While you are what?
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by ImadeUReadThis: 10:48pm On Jul 06
989900:
Bloody Liar
Obasanjo never attended any summons by NASS just as that your bastard fulani goat has never respected any summons either
93 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by SexyCrixus25(m): 11:03pm On Jul 06
Nawao!
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by 989900: 11:08pm On Jul 06
ImadeUReadThis:
OBJ appeared before Oputa panel as President, was summoned by house of reps in 2008, was summoned in 2011 by the Senate.
Not an anomaly to summon a past president.
By Kehinde Akinyemi
Don't be an emotionally challenged ret@rd.
37 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by Blackfire(m): 11:25pm On Jul 06
Mumus fighting for politicians .
Tufiakwa.
7 Likes
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by kocvalour(m): 2:42am
waiting for the fight
mumu country
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by tomakint: 2:51am
989900:Nigga the question the other guy was trying to bring to your face is very simple, "Did Obasanjo honour those invitations by the House?" Forget the Oputa Panel drama, IBB and Buhari were invited and never honoured the invitations. Correct me if I am wrong.
63 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by Danzakidakura(m): 2:53am
i am learning one day I will become Nigeria president ,I will exhume Buhari carcass and still sentence him to death .
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by ImadeUReadThis: 2:55am
989900:
Obasanjo attended Oputa panel to complain about how mustapha flogged him.
After leaving office, Obasanjo was invited by the Senate over funds disbursed for power projects. He never appeared.
Way back in 1980, he and Buhari were invited by the Saraki led panel to explain missing oil money and he and his minister of petroleum never attended the public inquiry.
Stop distorting facts
Afonja
76 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by 989900: 6:40am
ImadeUReadThis:
You don't even get the 'facts', how can it appear distorted?
Fact1: OBJ was summoned by both houses, so your GEJ is not the first to be so summoned.
Fact2: OBJ never hesitated nor felt demeaned by being summoned, actually expressed willingness to appear [/b]to clear his name (guilty or not, eventually did appear or not).
[b]Fact3: Non of his kinsmen were threatening thunder and hailstorm and disturbing the peace about his summon, we actually wanted him summoned and prosecuted (difference between the Yorubas and other tribes: we don't condone criminality -- kinship or not).
Stereotyping ain't my thing, but this is glaringly obvious.
Thanks for your time.
40 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by Ibifizzleboy(m): 6:42am
I need to join the beating league na
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by Esseite: 6:45am
Most times in Nigeria... silence is seen as weak.
same way they all think tinubu is weak just because he has been quiet..
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by chymes0359(m): 6:46am
I don't care to read again, after reading the thread caption..
Lolz..
This what happens when we have Rough as the state men's..
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by sammieguze(m): 6:52am
Proverbs 28:1 (ASV)The wicked flee when no man pursueth; But the righteous are bold as a lion.
1 Like
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by chymes0359(m): 6:54am
989900:
So obasanjo is now a saint that don't condone criminality? And him no appear when he was sermoned don't know your difference between the guy up there..
But this your reply weak me..
What are you trying to say sir..
15 Likes
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by 989900: 6:56am
chymes0359:
kindly read again -- you're good, just some little comprehension issues you've got.
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by chymes0359(m): 7:14am
There is nothing on read again coz you got me clearly..
Na other tribe dey condone criminality abi?
(difference between the Yorubas and other tribes: we don't condone criminality -- kinship or not).
989900:
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by tesppidd: 7:20am
These Jonathan assssss lickers here are just playing to the gallery. The poster above only said obasanjo was equally summoned, he didn't say that obasanjo ever appeared before the house. What he's trying to portray is that Jonathan isn't the first ex to be summoned so no one should be calling it a humiliaton or threatening to beat up anybody. Jonathan might as well decline the invitation.
7 Likes
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by ImadeUReadThis: 7:32am
989900:
Other than the Justice Oputa Truth and Reconciliation Panel which wasn't a probe but an atmosphere to vent one"s frustration over a past military brutality, Obasanjo has never honoured any of the invitations by the National Assembly panel.
If I am wrong then give us one credible source from news archives showing where obasanjo honored a congressional probe panel
22 Likes
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by 989900: 7:35am
ImadeUReadThis:
Stop missing the point, I highlighted my 3 points already, work with that. If you need it translated into a convenient language, indicate such.
11 Likes
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by jericco1(m): 7:43am
Political thugs.
2 Likes
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 7:43am
A true Niger delta born. That bastard yo riba man, thunder fire you ooo. GEJ na ur papa mate Idiot
16 Likes
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by omoiyalayi(m): 7:45am
What is wrong in jona coming to defend himself if he has nothing to fear his minister had already said he (jona) gave order to do all they did so if he had acted in nigeria interest why will he nt come & tell us
If we say former president cannot be question over what they did while in office then we re setting a bad precedent in dis country
5 Likes
|Re: Diri Duoye Threatens To Beat Atunwa Over Jonathan’s Invitation by ngeneukwuewuGOAT: 7:49am
omoiyalayi:go and bring ur chipazen brother obj first before u talk abt GEJ
15 Likes 2 Shares
Electoral Fraud: 2 Minors Nabbed With Ballot Papers Stuffed In Bag / EFCC Probes Centenary City Project / Tinubu,Ambode,Lai Mohammed At Evening Of Music 2 Usher Yuletide Season In Lagos(
Viewing this topic: Chukazu, herdeniji(m), bhadmux(m), Johnayoola(m), mohciz69(m), BBPIA(m), tonbratom(m), LANDLORD72, fury(m), swedbase(m), sparrow18(m), lugiano1, uthmanj(m), tonyadaya75, tunde300us(m), ogbada33, diransom, veritas2001, Furrylow, olamiposi007(m), perfectionist(m), loydsis(m), sheyishay, ngeneukwuewuGOAT, Trugged, Huntinggee, olybaby50(m), woleaca, ONE2ONE1, jullary(m), Samtowo(m), princearthur(m), sunkymike(m), Funnicator, Integrityfarms(m), Demex40(m), Eportal123(m), Abiodunne, NAMUST1, Obiesmall, Nurudeen4all, MajorGomwalk, Toppyz001, ProWalker, Donshemzy1234, ZACHIE, Buharimustgo, sepalapen(m), biophilia, frankmoney(m), vecman222(m), Izonpikin, bigfish3k, wacoj(m), divinecode101, transient123(m), Mpotomisticai(m), ajao33, arinzest, obivitusody, Promise2017(m), greatjoey, abdulo4real, Vutseck(m), Jasboi(m), BENARI, wilky9ice, Ahmeduana(m), BraniacX(m), Bayswater, Tswata1992, karmaA3, saoban99, fcetbici(m), Oedinred and 124 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10