Violent scenes continued into the night at the G20 summit in Hamburg as hardcore anti-capitalist protesters set fires after earlier being hit with water cannons and pepper spray by German riot police.



Dramatic photos showed helmeted officers battling to keep order after 100,000 protesters poured into the city for their 'Welcome To Hell' protest against the meeting of world leaders.



Police say they repeatedly asked a group of demonstrators to remove their masks and hoods but instead officers were hit with bottles and bricks breaking the window of a riot van.



The violence broke out near the start of the demonstration at a riverside plaza used for Hamburg's weekly fish market.









Protesters say the G20 has failed to solve many of the issues threatening world peace, including climate change, worsening inequality and violent conflicts.













http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/06/europe/hamburg-protests-g20/index.html



http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/07/german-police-protesters-clash-g20-summit-170706202532860.html



http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4670214/Hamburg-braces-major-pre-G20-protest-leaders-land.html



Demonstrators stands in the water jet from police water cannon in front of the Rote Flora left-wing centre. 1 Like

Protesters erect burning barricades in front of the Rote Flora left-wing centre after the 'Welcome to Hell' protest march.

German police deploying a water cannon during a protest against the G20 summit in Hamburg. 1 Like

A protester covered in blood is taken away by police during the 'Welcome to Hell' demonstration in Hamburg.





An injured protester sticks up his finger as paramedics carry him away from the violence in Hamburg

d: A protester stands in front of a police riot van and officers as a water cannon is fired towards him.







Some Protesters are detained. 1 Share

Porche dealership was touched in Hamburg during the protest.

Firemen extinguish cars set alight during demonstrations ahead of the G20 summit

Looting. 1 Like 1 Share

Some demonstrators takes fun in the water spraying.

A policeman with a scoped rifle outside the Hotel Atlantic before the beginning of bilateral talks with Chancellor Merkel ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg

More.

Prostestors dress up like Zombies in a performance called '1000 Gestalten', prior the upcoming G20 summit 3 Likes

US president Donald Trump arrives in a helicopter for the G20 meeting in Hamburg



Canadian Prime MinisterJustin Trudeau arriving with his wife Sophie Gregoire and son Hadrien.



Mayor of Hamburg Olaf Scholz welcomes South Africa's President Jacob Zuma as he arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg.



President of Argentina, Mauricio Macri and First Lady of Argentina, Juliana Awada, arrive at the Hamburg International Airport ahead of the G20 summitin Hamburg

Them get mind. 1 Like

Trump hat einen kleinen



This is why I love Germany Trump hat einen kleinenThis is why I love Germany 1 Like 1 Share

anti-capitalist protesters. this is how it's been done in developed countries. the masses own the economy and once it gets to stringent due to reforms by government bodies who seek to favour the elites, they take it to the streets . it's a pity that's what is happening here in Nigeria that has been runninga full-fledged capitalist economy since the time of babangida . banks are always there to favour the rich and the gov't bodies make policies to favour the elites. and the common Nigerian masses are still comfortable with that. it's still a very long way to go for this country. 6 Likes 1 Share

u know what caught my attention?



a protester got injured, he was still carried by the medics team for treatment. ..



and am hear thinking....WHEN NAIJA GO REACH THIS LEVEL? 25 Likes 1 Share

Protesters say the G20 has failed to solve many of the issues threatening world peace, including climate change, worsening inequality and violent conflicts. 4 Likes 1 Share

krattoss:

u know what caught my attention?



a protester got injured, he was still carried by the medics team for treatment. ..



and am hear thinking....WHEN NAIJA GO REACH THIS LEVEL?

Here, they will re-injure him.



What i cant explain is how they mobilize themselves within few hours.



While some countries will announce a date months ahead for a peaceful protest and will still not hold. Here, they will re-injure him.What i cant explain is how they mobilize themselves within few hours.While some countries will announce a date months ahead for a peaceful protest and will still not hold. 23 Likes

Explorers:





Here, they will re-injure him.



What i cant explain is how they mobilize themselves within few hours.



While some countries will announce a date months ahead for a peaceful protest and will still not hold.

They knew there's a higher chance sth. like this would happen and had already started preparing for it They knew there's a higher chance sth. like this would happen and had already started preparing for it 1 Like

It's happening. But ofcourse, some folks will still claim the "never" no n sense.