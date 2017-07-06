₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,835,408 members, 3,642,366 topics. Date: Friday, 07 July 2017 at 02:11 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Foreign Affairs / Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) (7934 Views)
South Africa Clashes At Anti-foreigner Protest In Pretoria - BBC / Jammeh Begs To Stay In His Village As ECOWAS Troop Storms Gambia / Compare - Obama & Putin Arrive In Antalya For G20 Summit. (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:50am
At least 76 police officers and dozens of protesters have been injured in clashes in Hamburg ahead of the G20 summit, officials said.
Violent scenes continued into the night at the G20 summit in Hamburg as hardcore anti-capitalist protesters set fires after earlier being hit with water cannons and pepper spray by German riot police.
Dramatic photos showed helmeted officers battling to keep order after 100,000 protesters poured into the city for their 'Welcome To Hell' protest against the meeting of world leaders.
Police say they repeatedly asked a group of demonstrators to remove their masks and hoods but instead officers were hit with bottles and bricks breaking the window of a riot van.
The violence broke out near the start of the demonstration at a riverside plaza used for Hamburg's weekly fish market.
Protesters say the G20 has failed to solve many of the issues threatening world peace, including climate change, worsening inequality and violent conflicts.
http://www.cnn.com/2017/07/06/europe/hamburg-protests-g20/index.html
http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2017/07/german-police-protesters-clash-g20-summit-170706202532860.html
http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-4670214/Hamburg-braces-major-pre-G20-protest-leaders-land.html
Lalasticlala, Mynd44
1 Like
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:54am
Demonstrators stands in the water jet from police water cannon in front of the Rote Flora left-wing centre.
1 Like
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:55am
Protesters erect burning barricades in front of the Rote Flora left-wing centre after the 'Welcome to Hell' protest march.
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Magician1503(m): 4:57am
one day
1 Like
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 4:58am
German police deploying a water cannon during a protest against the G20 summit in Hamburg.
1 Like
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:00am
A protester covered in blood is taken away by police during the 'Welcome to Hell' demonstration in Hamburg.
An injured protester sticks up his finger as paramedics carry him away from the violence in Hamburg
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:02am
d: A protester stands in front of a police riot van and officers as a water cannon is fired towards him.
Some Protesters are detained.
1 Share
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Noneroone(m): 5:03am
What really do they want?
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:04am
Porche dealership was touched in Hamburg during the protest.
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:05am
Firemen extinguish cars set alight during demonstrations ahead of the G20 summit
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:06am
Looting.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:07am
Some demonstrators takes fun in the water spraying.
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:09am
A policeman with a scoped rifle outside the Hotel Atlantic before the beginning of bilateral talks with Chancellor Merkel ahead of the G20 summit in Hamburg
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by mmafhew(m): 5:13am
And what result did all the protesters got.
Injure them self?
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by omusiliyu(m): 5:14am
The end is near
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:15am
More.
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by bukola08: 5:17am
Magician1503:Easy...
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:17am
Prostestors dress up like Zombies in a performance called '1000 Gestalten', prior the upcoming G20 summit
3 Likes
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:21am
US president Donald Trump arrives in a helicopter for the G20 meeting in Hamburg
Canadian Prime MinisterJustin Trudeau arriving with his wife Sophie Gregoire and son Hadrien.
Mayor of Hamburg Olaf Scholz welcomes South Africa's President Jacob Zuma as he arrives for the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg.
President of Argentina, Mauricio Macri and First Lady of Argentina, Juliana Awada, arrive at the Hamburg International Airport ahead of the G20 summitin Hamburg
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by ObiOkpor(m): 5:22am
Magician1503:I know what you mean, but it can not happen here.
1 Like
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by ObiOkpor(m): 5:27am
Them get mind.
1 Like
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 5:39am
babattee:
Bros take this to auto section or cartalk and get yourself a thread there, its free.
You're just derailing here.
6 Likes
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by lovelygurl(f): 5:40am
Explorers:
Trump hat einen kleinen
This is why I love Germany
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by rifasenate11(m): 5:45am
anti-capitalist protesters. this is how it's been done in developed countries. the masses own the economy and once it gets to stringent due to reforms by government bodies who seek to favour the elites, they take it to the streets . it's a pity that's what is happening here in Nigeria that has been runninga full-fledged capitalist economy since the time of babangida . banks are always there to favour the rich and the gov't bodies make policies to favour the elites. and the common Nigerian masses are still comfortable with that. it's still a very long way to go for this country.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by DuBLINGreenb(m): 5:45am
They want the g20 to go home
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by krattoss(m): 6:07am
u know what caught my attention?
a protester got injured, he was still carried by the medics team for treatment. ..
and am hear thinking....WHEN NAIJA GO REACH THIS LEVEL?
25 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:13am
Protesters say the G20 has failed to solve many of the issues threatening world peace, including climate change, worsening inequality and violent conflicts.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by Explorers(m): 6:16am
krattoss:
Here, they will re-injure him.
What i cant explain is how they mobilize themselves within few hours.
While some countries will announce a date months ahead for a peaceful protest and will still not hold.
23 Likes
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by lovelygurl(f): 6:21am
Explorers:
They knew there's a higher chance sth. like this would happen and had already started preparing for it
1 Like
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by jagugu88li(f): 6:32am
It's happening. But ofcourse, some folks will still claim the "never" no n sense.
|Re: Bloody Protest In Hamburg As 100,000 Storms The City Against G20 Summit(Photos) by tk4rd: 6:33am
You can imagine the amount of liver they get.
Nigerian Police only have AK47s and Tear-gasses and Batons..
They don't have this Water-Canon or Water-Jet of a thing..
because, I for like make the thing wash my sins away one day.
9 Likes
Massive Earthquake Strikes Chile, 122 Dead / Why Skilled Immigrants Are Leaving The U.S / Top 10 Countries With The Highest Number Of Billionaires (in US$) in The World
Viewing this topic: sepalapen(m), Umarlulu, gabzy7(m), Ikology(m), Respect11(m), larrys111, aventura, dastroud, highburygonner, Originality007, SILICONV1947, johngoodluck, tombla(m), plethoral, niphemey, Unazzi, originalKsp(m), manmacho, Exciton(m), OLUJOSHINS(m), Abba96(m), sammycarz(m), EuroBoy007(m), mesoprogress(m), la1(m), ritababe(f), SirKriz(m), smackimorn(m), emmafems01, Yhemit(m), kolaranking1(m), doubleportion, Lontrra, Johnnyessence, Lloydfather, tdayof(m), georgeken, PsalmieD(m), byna, pterson(m), Spandy(m), preshieamadina(m), Ichietome, deolurexy1(m), ecosystm(m), Nightshift(m), sirejay, BiafraBushBoy(m), Ucheoman, kentugah2012(m), w808, Vycko(f), Ladipo10(m), bessel10(m), VinoCent(m), atiku07(m), policy12, peacenaija, aninweze(m), ugsams(m), gaddy00, emeuzo(m), zagadat1, baresy007(m), Isiokpukpu(m), kaeycea(m), passey, Catocato, espionage48(m), okeyley, chuksvialle(m), senkyesq(m), samodoh, olusipimp(m), britiko, MonsieurCoder, klexycole(m), dexmond and 86 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16