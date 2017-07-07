Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State (5438 Views)

cc; lalasticlala As seen in Gboko. "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar....2019 will be hot.Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/07/checkout-this-campaign-poster-spotted-in-benue-state-photo/ cc; lalasticlala

Dem don start oh

Why is this one still complaining eehn?



Maybe the wheelbarrow governor Otom is giving to you people is not enough. 3 Likes

Give shisha to shisha pot 1 Like

this man is definetly a cultist. He looks like someone who just wanna destroy the state.

Itumo: Give Oyel money to polithiefcians.

Benue people weldone



Benue and kogi including Abia are never lucky when it comes to governance

Ortom is in trouble

Nothing Belong to ceaser again joor 2 Likes

Benue people weldone



Benue and kogi including Abia are never lucky when it comes to governance

I can quote you even in Benue State Government House and insist you merit GCON honour.

Benue has never been lucky after REV. ADASU.

I can quote you even in Benue State Government House and insist you merit GCON honour.

Benue has never been lucky after REV. ADASU.

I believe God always allow the devil to fill this slot during every election.

OK seen.. Na dem.. Looters association of Nigeria.. LAN

There are lot of people using the quote 'give into Ceaser what belongs to Ceaser' to justify evil deeds.



This quote was from Jesus in Mark 12 :17



Ceaser was Julius Gaius Ceaser, the Roman dictator during Jesus earthly days



Giving unto Ceaser what belongs to Ceaser and to God what belongs to God means respecting constituted authority and also respecting God.



You can't claim to be God fearing and disregard constituted authority

