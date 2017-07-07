₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|"Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by feranmi400: 5:13am
As seen in Gboko. "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar....2019 will be hot.
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/07/checkout-this-campaign-poster-spotted-in-benue-state-photo/
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by bukola08: 5:15am
Lol
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by flexxyworld(m): 5:22am
Smiles
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by sarrki(m): 5:26am
Following
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by uyaima: 5:47am
Dem don start oh
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by hatchy: 5:49am
Why is this one still complaining eehn?
Maybe the wheelbarrow governor Otom is giving to you people is not enough.
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by GMBuhari: 6:41am
Give shisha to shisha pot
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by profhezekiah: 6:54am
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by MirJay: 1:00pm
this man is definetly a cultist. He looks like someone who just wanna destroy the state.
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by NairalandCS(m): 1:05pm
Itumo: Give Oyel money to polithiefcians.
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by trustagin94(m): 1:07pm
wetn I never see for this life wen I come
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by maxiuc(m): 1:09pm
Benue people weldone
Benue and kogi including Abia are never lucky when it comes to governance
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by spartan117(m): 1:10pm
Ortom is in trouble
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by oluseyiforjesus(m): 1:12pm
Nothing Belong to ceaser again joor
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by DeRuggedProf: 1:12pm
maxiuc:
I can quote you even in Benue State Government House and insist you merit GCON honour.
Benue has never been lucky after REV. ADASU.
I believe God always allow the devil to fill this slot during every election.
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by oluwaVaz(m): 1:15pm
OK seen.. Na dem.. Looters association of Nigeria.. LAN
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by lagostokd: 1:16pm
There are lot of people using the quote 'give into Ceaser what belongs to Ceaser' to justify evil deeds.
This quote was from Jesus in Mark 12 :17
Ceaser was Julius Gaius Ceaser, the Roman dictator during Jesus earthly days
Giving unto Ceaser what belongs to Ceaser and to God what belongs to God means respecting constituted authority and also respecting God.
You can't claim to be God fearing and disregard constituted authority
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by diamondstar90(f): 1:23pm
Is this what should be seen on front page
Na wa ooo
|Re: "Give to Caesar what belongs to Caesar" Campaign Poster Spotted In Benue State by HegenIkomkeh(m): 1:32pm
Just imagine! You need to see the foolish posters ortom is putting all around makurdi.Nigeria I hail thee!
