|Top 10 Hype Men In Nigeria 2017 (Photos) by itfranklynwrite: 11:43am
Call it hype, call it gyrating, some people even call it gingering, the bottom line is that club, show, concert, event of yours is not complete without someone to
keep the crowds energy level 100%. Some hype men are versatile and do other stuff like; hosting events, organising dj battles, Mc's at rap battles, video jockey etc.
But, primarily the main objective of a hype man is to prepare the audiences energy level and keep it high through out a performance or event.
Meet the TOP 10 HYPE MEN IN NIGERIA
10. EMPEROR KC
Emperor Kc is the man behind the microphone in Club Joker. Chobby looking fresh young man knows hows to keep the crowds enery 24/7. He also runs jobs for
A list celebrities anytime they are within for an event or concert.
9. Sensei Uche
Fondly called ”party animal” sensei uche is an OAP with City FM, hype man and all round entertainer.
Uchechukwu Daniel Agbai didn’t stumble into the world of entertainment by mere chance, his journey is one he carefully created for himself through dedication and
hard work. Sensei Uche has hosted some of the year’s biggest gigs.
8. LORD EL
Lord El is another name we must reckon with, The hercueles got the vibe, fire and energy. Started as an MC for events and battles, then paved way for himself
in the hype business Lord El has worked with alot of arts and you cant just have a dull moment with the hercueles.
7. A.O
Rapper AO also doubles as a hype man for fellow rapper Vector.
The next time you see that guy standing next to your favourite act yelling and asking you to scream, do not get annoyed, he's only doing his job.
6. HYPE MAN JERRY
Hypeman Jerry is a Nigerian Artistry Hypeman, backup rapper/ singer, Model, event creativity and promoter of International/ Nigerian Songs (popularly known as Naija),
Dancehall, Hip-hop/Rap, Afro, Raggaton, House, Mash, Electro and Techno. He is famed for his on-stage rough, raw and loud voice. Indeed he is the undisputed voice and
energy of the club in the tradition of American super stars (Fatman Scoop and Lil Jon) his role models.
It's never a dull moment as HYPEMAN JERRY livens up the club in his own way of charisma and swag, giving the party audience an unforgettable experience every time.
He still considers himself an up-coming artist (RECOGNIZED BUT NOT YET FAMOUS), one who ardently desires to collaborate with other Nigerian/ International artists,
both on-stage and in recording studios. Apart from Hype, Jerry is also a performing artiste.
5. SLIMSHADY
SlimShady aka your girlfriends favourite tall slim boyfriend. Slim came into lime light in the entertainment industry after winning the Amestel Malta All Time Show in
2012. He then became an household name in the dance / choreography industry. From hosting red carpet events and online tv shows He ventured into hyping after working
with Pepenazi on stage, he collaborates with Do2dtun most times also well known for the SlimShady Invasion Brand and has worked with a whole lot of arts including
the DMW.
Its always an electrifying moment when SLIMSHADY hypes or introduces artist/celebrities during events. Before Artists performs, he connects both Artist and her
fans to a CLIMAX PARTY JAM-UP FEELING and energy, putting smiles on the faces of the both sides.
4. EHIZ
MTV Base presenter Ehizogie Okoeguale has been a crowd favourite from his days as a contestant for the MTV Base VJ search.
Ehis three years after breaking into the Nigerian entertainment scene has become a household name. From hosting red carpet
events and tv shows, Ehiz plays hype man to several artists. He sometimes collaborates with Jimmie.
From hosting tv shows, radio show, award shows, music gigs and red carpet events these super talented hype men have shown
that they have what it takes to rule the Nigerian entertainment industry.
3. JIMMIE
Former Beat FM sports presenter Jimmie Akinsola is one who stands out from the crowd. The tall lanky dude has the charisma of a thousand stars.
Former host of Industry night and D’banjs’ official hype man Jimmie has risen from the bottom of the ladder to become one of the most sought after
hype men in the Nigerian music industry
2. SPECIAL ED
Spesh The super-sized bearded hype man, Davidos official hype man Special Ed.Edward Chukwuma Ijah is one who is not new to the Nigerian entertainment industry.
He first came into the limelight during the first ever MTV Base VJ Search where he was a losing finalist, then he teamed up with Mo Hits as their official hype man,
after the break-up he worked with D’Banj.
Spesh has worked with alot of artiste since then.
1. DO2DTUN
Call him D to the O to the T to the 2UN, Do2dtun is arguably the king of Hype in Nigeria. The host of the Midday Show on Cool FM. Cool FM OAP Do2dtun Kayode is one hype
man Who has Paved Way for His Self in the Nigerian music industry. Do2dtun has carved his own niche with his style and ability to engage the crowd especially when he is busy with
Olamide and Pepenazi or dropping skits on albums, Do2dtun does it all brilliantly.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Instagram: @itfranklyn_Ipubliciseafrica
-----------------------------> Written By Anusiobi ItFranklyn
