|Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by buttnaked: 2:59pm
We all have that time when we wanna settle down at the chills of this weather and treat ourselves to some of that delicacy by the roadside. Some of us like it roasted, some of us like it boiled. That notwithstanding, there's no telling how ecstatic and satisfying it feels to munch on some of natures finest food alongside some pear (or 'Ubé' as it is fondly cold) and coconuts.... Heaven on earth!
So what side are you on? What's your favourite among the two?
What would you choose if you were to take just one of them? Let's roll....
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by saqo(m): 3:00pm
Boiled corn anytime anyday.
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by uyaima: 3:06pm
Roasted Corn wit pear
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by sainty2k3(m): 3:06pm
Roasted all the way, especially if its not so hard, chewing with ube
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by buttnaked: 3:11pm
saqo:With pear or coconut, or both?
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by buttnaked: 3:11pm
uyaima:
sainty2k3:
Minister of Enjoyment...
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by buttnaked: 3:13pm
Mynd44: Boiled Corn
Lalasticlala: Roasted Corn
Seun: Ewo, just bring anyone I wee eat it.
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by Oche211(m): 3:15pm
Boiled corn is bae anytime any day.
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by 7Alexander(m): 5:46pm
Boiled corn anytime any day.
Come to UNIBEN main gate from 7pm, you go buy plenty, 4 pieces for 100naira. Lol
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by Omotayor123(f): 5:47pm
All join!
But I prefer roasted.
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by Shortyy(f): 5:47pm
If the weather is cold, I'd prefer boiled. But on a normal weather, just roasted.
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by sotall(m): 5:47pm
OK
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by AfonjaBoston: 5:47pm
Roasted ibe eni
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by Omotayor123(f): 5:47pm
#TeamRoastedCorn.
Roasted corn all the way!
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by trustyshoess(f): 5:47pm
Boiled corn. All dayyy
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by lovelygurl(f): 5:47pm
Roasted
Omoluabi16 you nko?
Roasted or boiled Agbado
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by ekems2017(f): 5:47pm
The both have their own unique taste anytime anyday.
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by greatbrian(m): 5:47pm
Maybe somedays fried corn will be invested
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by Oyindidi(f): 5:47pm
Boiled corn, roasted corn make me cough
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by krissconnect(m): 5:47pm
Roasted corn is the best thing that ever happened to me. I have 1000 and 1 quote about roasted corn.
I can substitute my gf for roasted corn.
My love for roasted corn is second to none.
Roasted corn over Muhammad buhari anytime.
Roasted corn keep on falling on me
Roasted corn makes me come
Roasted corn is bae
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by TINALETC3(f): 5:47pm
roasted corn 2 strong, aches my teeth, I go 4 d boiled one.
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by unitysheart(m): 5:47pm
Catarrh
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by Sodijan(m): 5:48pm
I preferred boiled corn
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by Bisjosh(f): 5:48pm
I used to like boiled corn
Since i changed location, have fallen inlove with soft roasted corn
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by iamwizzle(m): 5:48pm
Boiled corn anytime anyday
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by femi4(m): 5:48pm
I prefer fried corn
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by unitysheart(m): 5:48pm
ekems2017:
Correct.
But roasted corn gives me catarrh quickly.
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by Deseo(f): 5:48pm
As long as its not too hard or too soft, I cannot choose o
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by ilovebbwgirl: 5:49pm
rosted saint make sense
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by vkeeshez: 5:49pm
roasted coconut hard one please
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by cocoberry: 5:49pm
Both
|Re: Roasted Corn VS Boiled Corn by gypsey(m): 5:49pm
jeeeez! who da hell? put these on here it's been more than 20 years since my mouth has touched these delicacy, chai! ewoo! ! my first time in nigeria my uncle offered me some of these delicacy and palm wine After eating i refused to go back to England.
