We all have that time when we wanna settle down at the chills of this weather and treat ourselves to some of that delicacy by the roadside. Some of us like it roasted, some of us like it boiled. That notwithstanding, there's no telling how ecstatic and satisfying it feels to munch on some of natures finest food alongside some pear (or 'Ubé' as it is fondly cold) and coconuts.... Heaven on earth!



So what side are you on? What's your favourite among the two?



What would you choose if you were to take just one of them? Let's roll.... 4 Likes 1 Share