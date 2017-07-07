₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Tips To Drive More Traffic To Your Blog by samsonline(m): 3:08pm On Jul 07
Increasing traffic to your blog in order to have more views isn’t such a big issue, but turning it huge is. It takes times for beginners, so do not lose hope but keep trying. If you’ve a very good topic with high blogging content and a great network, you will be popular in insignificant time. There are numerous strategies aimed at increasing your blog traffic, with the goal to create the maximum exposure for every post. You want to apply all the features available for that.
The number of blogs available on the internet is rising every day and so is the competition. Your blog is likely to remain in an unknown state where it will be receiving minimal views unless you take the best strategies for increasing blog traffic.
The following are 5 tips to gain more blog views:
1. Write Good Content And Post Regularly
Regularly updating your blog content is the best way to gather attention and regular audience. Content is the online king and people are usually in search of quality information that matches their interests. You ought to post quality content on your blog and it is essential that you choose a niche in which you’ve expertise in. Once people acknowledge your content they won’t miss a chance to read your blog.
2. Networking
Networking is important for any blogger. The following are some of the networking concepts you can apply:
• Commenting on blogs that belong to your sales niche
• Interacting with other bloggers with similar passion and belonging
• Allowing other bloggers to place links in their comments
Don’t just promote your blog – build relationship with people.
3. Promote Your Articles
If you belong to a certain community or network, let every person know about your blogging expertise. You can submit your articles to social bookmarking websites. Additionally, you can promote your articles via forums and newsgroups. All these strategies will help in increasing traffic to your blog.
4. Search Engine Optimisation
Consider optimising your content when writing your blog content in order to increase your blog traffic. You ought to research on keywords that belong to a certain subject or niche and find keywords that people normally use when searching for information that pertains your niche. Keep your keyword density below 2% to reduce the chance of being penalised by Google. It’s essential that you do not stuff the keywords within posts, and the information and keywords ought to go with the flow.
5. Watch Out For Current Trends
News and magazines will touch on several niche topics, and you can use those that are highly trending to rank high quickly with your articles. If you can blog about a topic before others then you’ll be able to attract attention and get more blog views.
|Re: Tips To Drive More Traffic To Your Blog by veekid(m): 7:14am
Post fake news about celebs like aunty Linda did to wizkid
|Re: Tips To Drive More Traffic To Your Blog by ednut1(m): 7:15am
Posts lies and sex
|Re: Tips To Drive More Traffic To Your Blog by fernandez1(m): 7:15am
Thank U
1 Like
|Re: Tips To Drive More Traffic To Your Blog by DrinosBlog: 7:20am
Nice 1...I do almost dis thanks
|Re: Tips To Drive More Traffic To Your Blog by Astanbaya: 7:22am
Very funny video. See the kind of family no wants to be born into
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nDgE8Is36HE&itct=CCAQpDAiEwjsqtGiwPfUAhXal1UKHWlBCmkyCWM0LWZlZWQtdVoYVUNtN0FTVUV5c2o0b0t4RXlYcEFidmZ3&client=mv-google&gl=NG&hl=en-GB
|Re: Tips To Drive More Traffic To Your Blog by Julius2214(m): 7:24am
|Re: Tips To Drive More Traffic To Your Blog by SamUtaji: 7:44am
Nice tips
|Re: Tips To Drive More Traffic To Your Blog by TechPanda(m): 7:44am
Sure Man.
I Was Hoping To See Something New.
Thanks, I Believe This Should Help Others.
|Re: Tips To Drive More Traffic To Your Blog by ugosonics: 8:07am
Work whike others are resting, so that wen dey are working u are now resting
Check my signature for cheap internet data plan
|Re: Tips To Drive More Traffic To Your Blog by Alexbrain(m): 8:19am
Discovering your talents and building up your skills with be a very productive way to tackle unemployment and become an entrepreneur.
Check out this free online book that will help you with that
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view/657738
http://okadabooks.com/book/about/talent__the_bomb/12751#
