Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River (3046 Views)

State House Press Release On The Suspension Of SGF Lawal And DG NIA Oke / Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari / Gov Seriake Dickson's Jogs Along With His Aides At Bayelsa State House. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Acting President Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Two Cross River State Communities

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has condemned the wanton loss of lives and property as a result of the recent communal conflict between the Wanikade and Wanihem communities in the Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State.



The Acting President has directed the security agencies to take urgent measures to avert a further breakdown of law and order.



He also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to liaise with the State government with a view to sending relief materials to the affected communities.



Acting President Osinbajo appealed to the warring communities to give peace a chance in order to enable government find a lasting solution to the crisis.





Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity

Office of the Acting President

6 July 2017. 1 Like 2 Shares

Medicine after death 1 Like





Let them know from the goats in the red chamber to the chimpanzees in the forest of the rising sun that the gentleness of the Lion is not of cowardness Great one, let them know who the acting president is. For now you command all the instruments of power.Let them know from the goats in the red chamber to the chimpanzees in the forest of the rising sun that the gentleness of the Lion is not of cowardness 5 Likes

21st century and violence be like bread and butter 1 Like

good





Prof. is behaving more like a President now.





Does it mean Buhari is ...............................................? 2 Likes

K

Ride on Mr President. 1 Like

Quick action like this is what has been needed all this while!

This is a serious Presido shaa...the man no like war

Osinbajo is working. 4 Likes

Good.

Nice One Osinbajo 2 Likes 1 Share

It is well with Nigeria...... How come d government has not make any open comment on the killing of the badoo boys at ikorodu?innocent people die daily and no one cares.God help dis nation 1 Like

exlinkleads:

good





Prof. is behaving more like a President now.





Does it mean Buhari is ...............................................?

Please complete the last sentence Please complete the last sentence

I hope its not hunger that causes the community fight



osinbanjo is living this scripture "Thou prepares a table for me in. Front of my enemies"osinbanjo is living this scripture 3 Likes

all thanks to this logical man

The Zombies will not like this news at all

I'm feeling these osibanjo

presidency:

Acting President Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Two Cross River State Communities

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has condemned the wanton loss of lives and property as a result of the recent communal conflict between the Wanikade and Wanihem communities in the Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State.



The Acting President has directed the security agencies to take urgent measures to avert a further breakdown of law and order.



He also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to liaise with the State government with a view to sending relief materials to the affected communities.



Acting President Osinbajo appealed to the warring communities to give peace a chance in order to enable government find a lasting solution to the crisis.





Laolu Akande

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity

Office of the Acting President

6 July 2017.



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOFb16skiW8

Be proud of what your into provided is for the Good... A very Big Lesson to all The Youth but Still Funny... Be proud of what your into provided is for the Good... A very Big Lesson to all The Youth but Still Funny...

Saraki take note such orders are enough to detain you for high treason.

.Deploying Futher Securties To States Is Not The Lasting Solution To The Recent Happenings In This Conutry

When will be security reinforcements before communal clash in this country?

Ok oo



Check my signature for cheap internet data plan

Awho:

all thanks to this logical man

Integrityfarms:

Medicine after death

That man is the nightmare of your generation. Unfortunately, he no send you.



'Medicine after death', you say, are you saying he would have allowed a repeat carnage to gladden your horrible mind? That man is the nightmare of your generation. Unfortunately, he no send you.'Medicine after death', you say, are you saying he would have allowed a repeat carnage to gladden your horrible mind?

that's his job

where is Buhari

is he dead?

very necessary







Bank robbery- army (operation burst oyo state)

Arresting thugs- army

beating up someone who offend relative- army

clearing hold ups- army

communal clashes- army

going after fulani herdsmen- army

Fighting boko haram- still army



incase I dont know army's duty someone should nicely tell me abeg Millitary men don suffer for Nigeria I swearBank robbery- army (operation burst oyo state)Arresting thugs- armybeating up someone who offend relative- armyclearing hold ups- armycommunal clashes- armygoing after fulani herdsmen- armyFighting boko haram- still armyincase I dont know army's duty someone should nicely tell me abeg

and a particular sect is on rampage (killings, raping and destroying crops) even having an association, still not even NP was sent to reinforce security in various community affected



Nigeria my country!