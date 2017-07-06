₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,835,585 members, 3,642,935 topics. Date: Friday, 07 July 2017 at 07:02 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River (3046 Views)
State House Press Release On The Suspension Of SGF Lawal And DG NIA Oke / Live Video: White House Press Secretary Confirms Trumps Call To Buhari / Gov Seriake Dickson's Jogs Along With His Aides At Bayelsa State House. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by presidency: 5:35pm
Acting President Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Two Cross River State Communities
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, has condemned the wanton loss of lives and property as a result of the recent communal conflict between the Wanikade and Wanihem communities in the Yala Local Government Area of Cross River State.
The Acting President has directed the security agencies to take urgent measures to avert a further breakdown of law and order.
He also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to liaise with the State government with a view to sending relief materials to the affected communities.
Acting President Osinbajo appealed to the warring communities to give peace a chance in order to enable government find a lasting solution to the crisis.
Laolu Akande
Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media & Publicity
Office of the Acting President
6 July 2017.
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by Integrityfarms(m): 5:42pm
Medicine after death
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by brainpulse: 5:58pm
Great one, let them know who the acting president is. For now you command all the instruments of power.
Let them know from the goats in the red chamber to the chimpanzees in the forest of the rising sun that the gentleness of the Lion is not of cowardness
5 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by Lucid1(m): 5:59pm
21st century and violence be like bread and butter
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by exlinkleads(f): 5:59pm
good
Prof. is behaving more like a President now.
Does it mean Buhari is ...............................................?
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by SIRKAY98(m): 5:59pm
K
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by olaolulazio(m): 5:59pm
Ride on Mr President.
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by twilliamx: 5:59pm
Quick action like this is what has been needed all this while!
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by VajanahDischaj(f): 6:00pm
This is a serious Presido shaa...the man no like war
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by ajigiteri(m): 6:00pm
Osinbajo is working.
4 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by braine: 6:00pm
Good.
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by Atiku2019: 6:01pm
Nice One Osinbajo
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by EvangAsika(m): 6:04pm
It is well with Nigeria...... How come d government has not make any open comment on the killing of the badoo boys at ikorodu?innocent people die daily and no one cares.God help dis nation
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by obembet(m): 6:04pm
exlinkleads:
Please complete the last sentence
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by pennyland(m): 6:04pm
I hope its not hunger that causes the community fight
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by spartan117(m): 6:04pm
"Thou prepares a table for me in. Front of my enemies"
osinbanjo is living this scripture
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by Awho(m): 6:05pm
all thanks to this logical man
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by Emitrix42(m): 6:06pm
The Zombies will not like this news at all
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by easyfem: 6:06pm
I'm feeling these osibanjo
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by Evansjay1: 6:06pm
presidency:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kOFb16skiW8
Be proud of what your into provided is for the Good... A very Big Lesson to all The Youth but Still Funny...
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by vedaxcool(m): 6:08pm
Saraki take note such orders are enough to detain you for high treason.
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by Obioma3000(m): 6:10pm
.Deploying Futher Securties To States Is Not The Lasting Solution To The Recent Happenings In This Conutry
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by SpecialAdviser(m): 6:10pm
When will be security reinforcements before communal clash in this country?
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by ugosonics: 6:10pm
Ok oo
Check my signature for cheap internet data plan
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by HsLBroker(m): 6:11pm
Awho:
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by farem: 6:15pm
Integrityfarms:
That man is the nightmare of your generation. Unfortunately, he no send you.
'Medicine after death', you say, are you saying he would have allowed a repeat carnage to gladden your horrible mind?
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by kocvalour(m): 6:16pm
that's his job
where is Buhari
is he dead?
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by jazinogold(m): 6:19pm
very necessary
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by unitedsurv: 6:25pm
Millitary men don suffer for Nigeria I swear
Bank robbery- army (operation burst oyo state)
Arresting thugs- army
beating up someone who offend relative- army
clearing hold ups- army
communal clashes- army
going after fulani herdsmen- army
Fighting boko haram- still army
incase I dont know army's duty someone should nicely tell me abeg
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by Zetra(m): 6:29pm
and a particular sect is on rampage (killings, raping and destroying crops) even having an association, still not even NP was sent to reinforce security in various community affected
Nigeria my country!
|Re: Osinbajo Orders Security Reinforcements After Communal Violence In Cross River by omoOLUWA1111: 6:34pm
Trusted Data Plans:- Data Bundle Reselling Company; we have been offering data bundles 2014 and are verified and listed by Quickteller and Cashenvoy for Online Payment processing.
Call/Whatsapp/SMS bellow
Pay with MTN Recharge cards. You can also make VTU transfer etc..
?*DAILY PLANS*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
15GB @ 1000
?*WEEKLY PLANS*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
10GB @ 1000
15GB @ 1300
?*[MONTHLY PLANS] 38days duration (Both day and night)*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
4GB @ 1000
5GB @ 1200
7.5GB @ 1,500
10GB @ 2,000
15GB @ 2,000
Valid for A MONTH and a WK (38days duration)
?*NIGHT PLANS*
MTN/GLO/ETI/AIRTEL
5GB @ 800
10GB @ 1000
15gb @ 1200
?*Unlimited* @ 3000# 90days duration ( Available on all Netwrk)
Pay with MTN Recharge cards. You can also make VTU transfer etc.. just Your Number Is needed... You should know that's this is data shared, no code, and it's not a cheat..
#GodBless You As You Patronize Us...
?*Refer A Friend and Get 500MB as Compensation..
100% Sure and Reliable...
?*These Prices are valid if you are? paying via Airtime.
To buy Call/Whatsapp/SMS.....
Who And Who Should Use Siren In Nigeria? / Terror Watch List: Nigerian Lawmaker Deported From Amsterdam Schiphol / Muslim Women In Captivity.
Viewing this topic: iyanuakin(m), faladeSM1132(m), Excelento(m), Waga02, JudasIsCucumber, emilex1000, unitedsurv, chisom2670(m), jidoex66(m), medube(m), xdos(m), BlessedRayman, dustydee and 31 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17