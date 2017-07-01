₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by LivingHuman: 7:20pm
The former aide to ex-president Jonathan, Reno Omokri has ridiculed President Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad for celebrating his principal's new political term "Buharism". In a set of tweets, Mr. Bashir said the president has made a huge mark as the first Nigerian to appear in the English dictionary.
Here's how Reno Omokri replied:
It would have been far better to have projects named after him. The only project President Muhammadu Buhari has conceived from start to finish is the Daura helipad meant for his personal use. So, congratulations about 'Buharism', but how does that affect the value of the Naira?
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by Gurumaharaji(m): 7:23pm
I can't believe Iam cohabiting wit this Bruhahas in the same terrain....Is this an achievement to celebrate... Lugard why??
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 7:24pm
Thrash....
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by Igboesika: 7:28pm
They should free the young man, since his master vegetable couldn't achieve any tangible thing in his tenure, let him enjoy this little recognition at least.
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by greatgod2012(f): 7:29pm
Na wa o!
Illiteracy is deadly!
Like PMB like his aides!
See them celebrating negativity!
Smh........
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by Young03(m): 7:39pm
Iti ajo ka
iti boli bo
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by LivingHuman: 7:40pm
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by Specialspesh: 7:55pm
smh is this worth celebrating?
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by NwaAmaikpe: 8:18pm
That was my humble discovery..
Those Aboki APC people who have never opened a dictionary in their life have rushed to flaunt my frigging "discovery".
Trust the northerners to steal the crude oil of the Southerner.
Well, God bless Nairaland
God bless Seun and Lalasticlala
We'd create the discoveries here, they can steal it all they want.
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by lloydtruth: 9:01pm
Celebrating Buharism is like the parents of shekau celebrating that their son is now popular. This is what you get when dumb people are in sensitive positions, they don't know when they are been scorned.
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by Emperorone(m): 9:12pm
NeeKlaus come and see o, you said someone will celebrate this as achievement and it has come to pass. SMH
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by ephi123(f): 9:22pm
This is what happens when illiterates are appointed to positions they are not qualified for. Quota system without sense.
Just imagine the fvckery.
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by Integrityfarms(m): 9:23pm
Celebrating mediocrity
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by MalcoImX: 9:34pm
It's better than your master being called a buffoon and you a fake pastor.
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by Firefire(m): 9:58pm
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by zombieHUNTER: 9:59pm
Illiterates in aso rock
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by BroZuma: 9:59pm
First it was 40,000 emails, now this!
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by ymee(m): 10:00pm
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by zombieHUNTER: 10:00pm
MalcoImX:
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by lonecatt: 10:01pm
I feel like weeping for nigeria
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by Franzinni: 10:02pm
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by zombieHUNTER: 10:03pm
Specialspesh:people who celebrate mediocrity can celebrate anything....
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by Thisis2raw(m): 10:03pm
This govt and everything related to it, is a joke
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by Metrobaba(m): 10:05pm
And What's The Meaning Of This Nonsense?
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by pilotab55(m): 10:07pm
that is a landmark achievement for CEO of ghost workers of Nigeria.zombie celebrate your achievement now.
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by nuti(m): 10:09pm
Reno shut the f.uck up what did your drunken master achieve?
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by Mansongx(m): 10:09pm
May Oumodioha.. Imodioha or something like that, whatever, (that pagan god of the fla.trons), hit your balls with his hammer.
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by Realdeals(m): 10:10pm
Another stupid reaction from Reno! its like telling the guy not to laugh or eat again because Buhari is ill.
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by bejeria101(m): 10:15pm
Celebrating what exactly? Didnt expect much frm a cowherder.
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by ayamprecious: 10:17pm
Both of u judge yaself
Re: Reno Omokri Mocks Bashir Ahmad For Celebrating "Buharism" As A Political Term by omolizzy(f): 10:18pm
Reno's reply clearly shows he is a nairalander.
