Here's how Reno Omokri replied:



It would have been far better to have projects named after him. The only project President Muhammadu Buhari has conceived from start to finish is the Daura helipad meant for his personal use. So, congratulations about 'Buharism', but how does that affect the value of the Naira?



The former aide to ex-president Jonathan, Reno Omokri has ridiculed President Buhari's personal assistant on new media, Bashir Ahmad for celebrating his principal's new political term "Buharism". In a set of tweets, Mr. Bashir said the president has made a huge mark as the first Nigerian to appear in the English dictionary.

I can't believe Iam cohabiting wit this Bruhahas in the same terrain....Is this an achievement to celebrate... Lugard why?? 36 Likes 3 Shares

Thrash.... 5 Likes

They should free the young man, since his master vegetable couldn't achieve any tangible thing in his tenure, let him enjoy this little recognition at least. 10 Likes

Na wa o!





Illiteracy is deadly!



Like PMB like his aides!

See them celebrating negativity!





Smh........ 18 Likes 2 Shares

Iti ajo ka

iti boli bo 2 Likes

cc; lalasticlala

smh is this worth celebrating? 7 Likes 1 Share







That was my humble discovery..



http://www.nairaland.com/3903822/buharism-buhari-appears-english-dictionary



Those Aboki APC people who have never opened a dictionary in their life have rushed to flaunt my frigging "discovery".



Trust the northerners to steal the crude oil of the Southerner.



Well, God bless Nairaland

God bless Seun and Lalasticlala

We'd create the discoveries here, they can steal it all they want. That was my humble discovery..Those Aboki APC people who have never opened a dictionary in their life have rushed to flaunt my frigging "discovery".Trust the northerners to steal the crude oil of the Southerner.Well, God bless NairalandGod bless Seun and LalasticlalaWe'd create the discoveries here, they can steal it all they want. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Celebrating Buharism is like the parents of shekau celebrating that their son is now popular. This is what you get when dumb people are in sensitive positions, they don't know when they are been scorned. 20 Likes 2 Shares

NeeKlaus come and see o, you said someone will celebrate this as achievement and it has come to pass. SMH 10 Likes

This is what happens when illiterates are appointed to positions they are not qualified for. Quota system without sense.



Just imagine the fvckery. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Celebrating mediocrity 9 Likes

It's better than your master being called a buffoon and you a fake pastor. 1 Like

Illiterates in aso rock 12 Likes 2 Shares





First it was 40,000 emails, now this! 7 Likes 2 Shares

MalcoImX:

It's better than your master being called a buffoon and you a fake pastor. 6 Likes

I feel like weeping for nigeria 8 Likes 1 Share

Specialspesh:

smh is this worth celebrating? people who celebrate mediocrity can celebrate anything.... people who celebrate mediocrity can celebrate anything.... 7 Likes 2 Shares

This govt and everything related to it, is a joke 2 Likes

And What's The Meaning Of This Nonsense? 2 Likes 1 Share

that is a landmark achievement for CEO of ghost workers of Nigeria.zombie celebrate your achievement now. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Reno shut the f.uck up what did your drunken master achieve?

May Oumodioha.. Imodioha or something like that, whatever, (that pagan god of the fla.trons), hit your balls with his hammer. 1 Like 1 Share

Another stupid reaction from Reno! its like telling the guy not to laugh or eat again because Buhari is ill.

Celebrating what exactly? Didnt expect much frm a cowherder. 1 Like

Both of u judge yaself