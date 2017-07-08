₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by timidapsin(m): 10:48pm On Jul 07
Dear Nigerian police, 500k to bail my self? (what a funny encounter today!)
Based on the 777, Edo police took it upon themselves to make some cool cash, knowing fully well people would send location messages to friends about the event...
Before i go on: "I would be happy, if federal government could tutor old and incoming police about what INTERNET / Online business is" it will save the stupidity many are putting on themselves.
To save your stress in this life: Let your sent messages, received, draft be always at zero, anything is an offense to SARs i swear.
i showed them ID no way, i showed them my Cooperate Acc Cheque, they claim almost every G boys now have cooperate Acc / Dorm account, i should show them real facts.
They made me pull of my shirt (chai) searched my body for any marks, checked my thumbs if it has been manipulated, several useless cheques
i told them Google adsense is one of the source, they said anything relating to online is CYBER CRIME, i try to explain that its when its being used fraudulently they say NO, as far as i goto Google and search who to defraud, immediately i fainted in spirit..
They saw Bank transactions and flared up, i begged them to give me access to my phone they ignore, they read my SMS one by one till ending..
When i knew they were blatant illiterates is when: The started checking my Facebook Timeline/wall from their phone with the name found on my ID and said why would i have so much comments on my posts, that i am fraudulent.. i totally stopped talking cos i couldn't convince them anymore, it seems all they want is money.
They saw a comment from one Icekid Dah saying "OMG", they said it means "O mi Gongo", that am a "Marphites", they saw another comment of "mmm", they said its MMM that am using MMM to defraud people.
i was boiling inside mehn, that kind thing, totally restricted to make calls or prove a point..
One said if i am making money online i should give them Adsense number so they can call and confirm (i just weak!)
They said if i cant provide details of people i claim pays me, then am literally doing it illegal, How the they get my account details to always pay me, No way to further explain cos i was not with a browsing phone and it seems they do not even know what E-Mail means...
After few hours with them, i had to reason along the money side, but before then..
Who say police/SARs are not making money? it is one of the lucrative jobs right now, i saw over 100 brown envelopes pilled in with money in accordance to several office with names on each, right before my eyes people where paying 100k, 50k etc just to free themselves (would i challenged them? i was just looking, trying to prove my point because 500k is so ridiculous)
When i discovered i was the only one left and the other idiot was writing a Detention Order (he wrote DENETION instead Lol)
Should i price 500k? i dey mad, even if am worth more i rather sleep in cell than lavish money, i decided to start begging, they where now happy, then said this is what i should have been doing instead of quoting laws (if i hear u say Nigeria have any laws eehn, we have broken our ten commandments)...
"With Pain", i brought out 5k and said Sir please manage it its for you all, the bargain started, they claimed commissioner knows about my case, becos the scene i created was too large that if not 400k am sleeping cell, after much much, as an Igbo boy, i still gave them the 5k, we all became friends gave them few recharge cards, and they are inviting me over..
These are the Tips they gave me, as am now their younger brother:
1. When we say enter the car, do not argue, just enter or you will receive few free beatings that no one can question us for.
Now: are these the police that claims to be our friends? so no young man is free? even if not, atleast given a benefit of explanation..
They keep shouting "Oboy say the truth, U dey press, abi you no know say na we first start cultism and yahoo for this benin" - Why do not arrest yourselves instead?
Today, i became tired of Nigeria, i wept for my dear Nation, all those patrol agents all they do is catch get undocumented bail to enrich their pockets..
We are now friends tho, but if i have spiritual powers, i would just wipe out all the officers in that office tonight (God answer this prayer) LOL...
Fidelis Ozuawala
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by timidapsin(m): 10:49pm On Jul 07
They finally proved the popular saying POLICE IS YOUR FRIEND when you give them money
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by timidapsin(m): 10:50pm On Jul 07
God save us from Ourselves
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by azetopworld(m): 10:59pm On Jul 07
Nija 4 show. Your own better Bro
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by etzskillz(m): 10:59pm On Jul 07
our execuTHIEVES,legisLOOTERS and judiSHARING along with those animals in black cloth ruin dis country
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by skyoboy(m): 11:21pm On Jul 07
Nigeria is becoming something else. Imagine is it a crime for a young man to drive a good car and have a Fat account balance? These SARS people are crossing their bounds. They can even kill you if you don't bribe them and claim you are an Armed Robber.
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by prahcetomi(m): 11:26pm On Jul 07
500k for bail...?Those guys were probably high.
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by myjobsfinder(m): 11:35pm On Jul 07
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by dovetark(m): 11:35pm On Jul 07
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by nembuzz: 11:36pm On Jul 07
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by Harmored(m): 11:36pm On Jul 07
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by Chascop: 11:36pm On Jul 07
Pension tinz..
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by itiswellandwell: 11:36pm On Jul 07
Hmmmm. Thank God for you. Some people didn't have it easy like you did.
Hmmmm. Thank God for you. Some people didn't have it easy like you did.
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by orijintv(m): 11:37pm On Jul 07
"One said if i am making money online i should give them Adsense number so they can call and confirm"
Omo. Na This One Weak Me Pass
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by kingrt2(m): 11:37pm On Jul 07
It is well
It is well
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by jswhyte2001: 11:38pm On Jul 07
Nigeria police force group of organized thugs and kidnappers and thieves
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by adewumiopeyemi(m): 11:38pm On Jul 07
Make I go sleep jare police and wahaa be lik 5 and 6. Go0d night guys at least I don buy land for here..
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by abmendozer(m): 11:38pm On Jul 07
I can totally relate to this. Sometime last month I took my brother's car to do some run around, on my way returning home I was pulled over by police, before I knew what was happening they told me to come out and began searching my phone.
They asked me how will I be driving venza that where did I steal the car from. Two of the police officers jumped into the car and told me to drive to the police station(without checking any paper oh) which I agreed to. I decided to open the window for ventilation, then one of the officer said "oga wind the window up and on the AC o" I was too angry to respond. On our way to the station, they started asking series of question like 'what is G?' 'What is my nickname?' Etc
To cut the long short, we got to the station and the officers started singing 9ice living things line 'owo nikan lo leshe' meaning it's only money that can solve the problem.
I paid 5k and left there angrily.
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by MirJay: 11:39pm On Jul 07
... To all the SARS and Police people that are involved in this criminal activities, below are my statements and declarations for your lives;
1. May you die prematurely
2. May you rot before you die
3. May illiteracy run severely all through your generation.
4. May you all go Impotents.
Kindly say Amen.
Thunder fire all of una.
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by thinkdip(m): 11:40pm On Jul 07
Police that can arrest you for using iPhone... I tire
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by Sleyanya1(m): 11:40pm On Jul 07
Never claim to be wise or too learned to The Nigerian Police.
Nothing pain them pass that kind thing, especially when Dem don confirm say you no get money or connections or both.
Lol
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by Randyhot(m): 11:41pm On Jul 07
That is more reason Nigeria has to be restructured..each state have and manage his own police..the present Nigeria police is overloaded and crowded with illiterates and unprofessional officers, courtesy of quota system and nepotism.
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by precious1967(m): 11:41pm On Jul 07
police is ur friend. alias bail is free. grandpa of give me make u go.
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by PiuniMan: 11:41pm On Jul 07
Nawa o
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by nairaman66(m): 11:42pm On Jul 07
The Nigerian police especially the SARS department is the most stupid outfit in the world, filled with drunken, drugged, illiterate and dysfunctional trigger happy men. It's a shame the government allowed these men to police the Nigerian people!
The federal government and the Nigerian police are bastards! A time will come when everyone will be soaked in blood!
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by calddon(m): 11:42pm On Jul 07
This guys are now becoming more popular
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by Collins4u1(m): 11:42pm On Jul 07
And who said 40ft loaded container will not fall on them?
Nonsense.
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by wiloy2k8(m): 11:43pm On Jul 07
hmm
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by spanzed(m): 11:43pm On Jul 07
On a lighter note ....When is Sars doing their recruitment abeg
|Re: Nairalander's Experience With Police/sarz Officers Today by damola311: 11:44pm On Jul 07
All these are caused by those G boys, just fresh small and dress nice, SARS will tag you as a G boy....
