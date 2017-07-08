Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) (14968 Views)

Two people have been rescued, according to LASEMA. But several other passengers remain trapped.



According to reports, the accident happened at about 4am Saturday.



SEE PHOTOS:



Lord 2 Likes

Damn

OMG. litigations loading

Nawaoo

Container falling has become a regular news in Nigeria. Safety standards for trucks and drivers are no longer obeyed, the government either are not helping matters in fixing bad roads, so falling of containers has become a trend. 22 Likes 2 Shares

And many of the occupants voted buhari and the APC.... Smh 6 Likes 1 Share

It's troubling how the truck drivers, truck owners, bus drivers keke and okada riders has thrown caution and safety to the wind and the authorities responsible are not doing anything about it. Jesus!!! The 3rd picture is disturbing. 1 Like







Container fall on you 10 Likes 2 Shares

Its their calling, safe journey.

Lord

ChangetheChange:







Container fall on you people died! Take your silly humour elsewhere. people died! Take your silly humour elsewhere. 16 Likes 1 Share

must everything FALL in Lagos? nothing will ever FALL in abuja coz we're the capital city!!! Lagos make una take am like that. ntoooorrrr.

ZombieTAMER:

And many of the occupants voted buhari and the APC.... Smh Are you mad? 5 Likes

Bad news everywhere. Buhari die nw!

moses93:

must everything FALL in Lagos? nothing will ever FALL in abuja coz we're the capital city!!! Lagos make una take am like that. ntoooorrrr. damn dis wan no get sense at all.. Oriyintiburu sir damndamn dis wan no get sense at all.. Oriyintiburu sir 16 Likes

I saw it happened this morn g while return from my outing dis early,may their soul RIP

God have mercy

God please keep your own safe.

End time things.

Lord have mercy

buhari where u dey went the container wan fall

R. I. P

Container fall on you 4 Likes 1 Share







Container fall on you

Just because you feel a need to be accepted by your fellow nairalanders, you let desperation push you to post rubbish in a tragic thread. Please carry your low self-esteem on your head and vamoose. Does Lagos State have a governor?Just because you feel a need to be accepted by your fellow nairalanders, you let desperation push you to post rubbish in a tragic thread. Please carry your low self-esteem on your head and vamoose. 10 Likes 1 Share

Sarki, Omenka, Ngenekwuenu and co Why is it that whenever I post something not favorable to you guys you will delete it as if you guys are the one buying me data??.

Last warning to you guys or Amadioha will fall on you people because for here in Maiduguri we don't give a same.

Thank you

Welcome to the British experiment

God keep us safe 1 Like

God have mercy 1 Like