Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by SmartchoicesNG: 8:18am
A reoccuring tragedy has played out again in Lagos. A container fell off a truck and landed on two fully loaded commercial buses in Ojota area of the state.

Two people have been rescued, according to LASEMA. But several other passengers remain trapped.

According to reports, the accident happened at about 4am Saturday.

SEE PHOTOS:

http://newspeakonline.com/tragic-container-falls-two-fully-loaded-commercial-buses-ojota-photos

Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 8:19am
Lord

2 Likes

Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 8:26am
Damn
Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by Gourdoinc(m): 8:26am
OMG. litigations loading
Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by lucky999: 8:29am
Nawaoo

Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by DLuciano: 8:33am
Container falling has become a regular news in Nigeria. Safety standards for trucks and drivers are no longer obeyed, the government either are not helping matters in fixing bad roads, so falling of containers has become a trend.

22 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 8:34am
And many of the occupants voted buhari and the APC.... Smh

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by micmond: 8:46am
It's troubling how the truck drivers, truck owners, bus drivers keke and okada riders has thrown caution and safety to the wind and the authorities responsible are not doing anything about it. Jesus!!! The 3rd picture is disturbing.

1 Like

Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 8:57am
grin grin grin


Container fall on you

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by beamtopola: 11:43am
Its their calling, safe journey.
Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by Alasi20(m): 11:44am
Lord
Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by Muzanga(f): 11:44am
ChangetheChange:
grin grin grin


Container fall on you
people died! Take your silly humour elsewhere.

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by moses93(m): 11:44am
must everything FALL in Lagos? nothing will ever FALL in abuja coz we're the capital city!!! Lagos make una take am like that. ntoooorrrr.
Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by somehow: 11:45am
Are you mad?
ZombieTAMER:
And many of the occupants voted buhari and the APC.... Smh

5 Likes

Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by egedem(m): 11:45am
Bad news everywhere. Buhari die nw!
Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by kiddoiLL(m): 11:45am
damn
moses93:
must everything FALL in Lagos? nothing will ever FALL in abuja coz we're the capital city!!! Lagos make una take am like that. ntoooorrrr.
damn dis wan no get sense at all.. Oriyintiburu sir

16 Likes

Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 11:45am
I saw it happened this morn g while return from my outing dis early,may their soul RIP
Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by samieea28(f): 11:45am
God have mercy
Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by lollmaolol: 11:45am
God please keep your own safe.
Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by Ironlion1(m): 11:45am
End time things.
Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by elmagnifico411(m): 11:46am
Lord have mercy
Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by youngreva(m): 11:46am
buhari where u dey went the container wan fall
Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by Eniqurl(f): 11:46am
R. I. P
Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by imstrong1: 11:46am
ChangetheChange:
grin grin grin

Container fall on you

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by RealHaute: 11:46am
Does Lagos State have a governor?


ChangetheChange:
grin grin grin


Container fall on you

Just because you feel a need to be accepted by your fellow nairalanders, you let desperation push you to post rubbish in a tragic thread. Please carry your low self-esteem on your head and vamoose.

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by Lastborn12(m): 11:47am
First to comment..



Sarki, Omenka, Ngenekwuenu and co Why is it that whenever I post something not favorable to you guys you will delete it as if you guys are the one buying me data??.
Last warning to you guys or Amadioha will fall on you people because for here in Maiduguri we don't give a same.
Thank you
Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 11:47am
Welcome to the British experiment
Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by midehi2(f): 11:47am
shocked
Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by fatymore(f): 11:47am
God keep us safe

1 Like

Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by ashkenking: 11:47am
God have mercy

1 Like

Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by somehow: 11:47am
What's wrong with you fools na?
Did container start falling of recent?

It seems NL new users have foolishness in common!
egedem:
Bad news everywhere.
Buhari die nw!

1 Like

