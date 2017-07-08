₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,835,983 members, 3,644,318 topics. Date: Saturday, 08 July 2017 at 12:56 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) (14968 Views)
2 Commercial Buses In Head-on Collision At Imota, Lagos (photos) / Container Falls On SUV At Abule-Ado In Lagos (Photos) / Trailer Crushes Commercial Buses On Oshodi-Apapa express (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by SmartchoicesNG: 8:18am
A reoccuring tragedy has played out again in Lagos. A container fell off a truck and landed on two fully loaded commercial buses in Ojota area of the state.
Two people have been rescued, according to LASEMA. But several other passengers remain trapped.
According to reports, the accident happened at about 4am Saturday.
SEE PHOTOS:
http://newspeakonline.com/tragic-container-falls-two-fully-loaded-commercial-buses-ojota-photos
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by seunlayi(m): 8:19am
Lord
2 Likes
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by SalamRushdie: 8:26am
Damn
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by Gourdoinc(m): 8:26am
OMG. litigations loading
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by lucky999: 8:29am
Nawaoo
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by DLuciano: 8:33am
Container falling has become a regular news in Nigeria. Safety standards for trucks and drivers are no longer obeyed, the government either are not helping matters in fixing bad roads, so falling of containers has become a trend.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by ZombieTAMER: 8:34am
And many of the occupants voted buhari and the APC.... Smh
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by micmond: 8:46am
It's troubling how the truck drivers, truck owners, bus drivers keke and okada riders has thrown caution and safety to the wind and the authorities responsible are not doing anything about it. Jesus!!! The 3rd picture is disturbing.
1 Like
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by ChangetheChange: 8:57am
Container fall on you
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by beamtopola: 11:43am
Its their calling, safe journey.
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by Alasi20(m): 11:44am
Lord
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by Muzanga(f): 11:44am
ChangetheChange:people died! Take your silly humour elsewhere.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by moses93(m): 11:44am
must everything FALL in Lagos? nothing will ever FALL in abuja coz we're the capital city!!! Lagos make una take am like that. ntoooorrrr.
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by somehow: 11:45am
Are you mad?
ZombieTAMER:
5 Likes
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by egedem(m): 11:45am
Bad news everywhere. Buhari die nw!
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by kiddoiLL(m): 11:45am
damn
moses93:damn dis wan no get sense at all.. Oriyintiburu sir
16 Likes
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by Antoeni(m): 11:45am
I saw it happened this morn g while return from my outing dis early,may their soul RIP
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by samieea28(f): 11:45am
God have mercy
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by lollmaolol: 11:45am
God please keep your own safe.
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by Ironlion1(m): 11:45am
End time things.
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by elmagnifico411(m): 11:46am
Lord have mercy
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by youngreva(m): 11:46am
buhari where u dey went the container wan fall
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by Eniqurl(f): 11:46am
R. I. P
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by imstrong1: 11:46am
ChangetheChange:
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by RealHaute: 11:46am
Does Lagos State have a governor?
ChangetheChange:
Just because you feel a need to be accepted by your fellow nairalanders, you let desperation push you to post rubbish in a tragic thread. Please carry your low self-esteem on your head and vamoose.
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by Lastborn12(m): 11:47am
First to comment..
Sarki, Omenka, Ngenekwuenu and co Why is it that whenever I post something not favorable to you guys you will delete it as if you guys are the one buying me data??.
Last warning to you guys or Amadioha will fall on you people because for here in Maiduguri we don't give a same.
Thank you
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by nairaman66(m): 11:47am
Welcome to the British experiment
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by midehi2(f): 11:47am
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by fatymore(f): 11:47am
God keep us safe
1 Like
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by ashkenking: 11:47am
God have mercy
1 Like
|Re: Container Falls On Two Fully Loaded Commercial Buses In Ojota, Lagos (Photos) by somehow: 11:47am
What's wrong with you fools na?
Did container start falling of recent?
It seems NL new users have foolishness in common!
egedem:
1 Like
Let's Boycott The UK Visa For One Month / My Random Pictures ( after the nairaland wipe out) / First Nation Shifts Flight Operations’ Resumption
Viewing this topic: ibrock70, ObaKlaz(m), mahakurci010(m), Coldplay007(f), miki1(m), JohnnyNY(m), mayyorr01(m), kitaatita, Alobaloye2(m), fellowblack, Remiflair(m), LewsTherin, Josev, abbas01, dee02(m), sentix(m), Heavengained1, PROPHETmichael, zikter(m), benob(m), BASHKAT, Weir, zirizee(m), yusuffsheriff, okikigsm, Johnumama(m), juddexy2(m), Ayoku85, majekdom2, surgical, danakins(m), kaso0(m), sagitariusbaby(m), Ebulonse(m), temitimx19(m), Sondon(m), Maxihood, complexequation, ultraprime(m), xify, tartarus(m), Kevwelize, Williams1976, GMsammikov(m), DrGill(m), ehis010(m), ChangetheChange, ecclize(m), Dopefiend(m), dapiahno(m), PqsMike, sesanrota(m), OdenKelechi(m), uhuru2015, Yubee40(m), Thallyheart(f), Davies26, ohluwanome(m), babylawyr(f), coluchi(f), chans(m), ijalobafeetal, lamozaty(m), kingori, DeLioncourt, donfemo(m), gidis1stson(m), awesomesossy(f), amila20042001, engrkind, riribae, Brushless(m), jasonclement(m), DATMAT(m), Ceejayo(m), Tpave(m), jossy404, holubee21(m), lilybestie(f) and 138 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12