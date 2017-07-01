₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|#OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by zoba88: 11:58am
#OsunWestDecides:
Voting commenced at Ede as the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke cast's his vote at his polling unit Sagba Abogunde, ward 2, unit 9, Ede.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/osunwestdecidesademola-adeleke-casts.html
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by DaBillionnaire: 12:05pm
We'l see how the election goes, i n my pple ar watching , i dedicate this space to a better Nigeria
that corper on the left.... so crios wit her job, abi his job
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by madridguy(m): 12:06pm
Wabilahi Taofeeq to the best candidate.
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by ShobayoEmma(m): 12:52pm
Election of the rogues by the rogues and for the rogues. Please if you are not rogue, stay clear of this election o.
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by fergie001(m): 12:57pm
DaBillionnaire:419.
Well,wish Osun West the best,let them make their decision(s) right.
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by Nnamdi98(m): 1:03pm
Kk
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by otijah(m): 1:03pm
Just take a look at the environment spits
South wastes indeed
Abeg today na my BDay oo
Make una help me do d needful
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by blindspot(f): 1:03pm
Wish them all the best...
How the sun work on the Flat Earth ....
This is Amazing
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-QHG3qFW3_o
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 1:04pm
I wish he loses,
Unfortunately, Poverty and sentiments won't let the Ede people think straight
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by ikombe: 1:04pm
wetin dem dey vote for
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by Amirullaha(m): 1:04pm
Osun people; be wise!!!
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by buharichild: 1:04pm
Apc must win in osun state
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by dessz(m): 1:04pm
a human being casts a vote and it hits FP wtf smh.
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by ikombe: 1:04pm
NwaAmaikpe:Behave like the fool you are meant to be
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 1:04pm
Ahnd So Fvcking What He Is Just One Man, Abi His Vote Is Special
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by Evergreen4(m): 1:04pm
Na so village people go just push am, him go cast him votr for APC candidate #Lol
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by Helen4am(f): 1:05pm
This one better be free and fair o...
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by chukwukahenry(m): 1:05pm
let the better candidate win
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by bsideboii(m): 1:06pm
The Adelekes indeed hold Osun state strong ....hmmmm
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by lukotony: 1:06pm
.
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by lukotony: 1:07pm
my nigga
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by Edopesin(m): 1:07pm
NwaAmaikpe:Yhur Nt Done With Yhur Epistle Yet
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by ta4ba3(m): 1:07pm
See the house they are using.... my God when are we getting there
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by Semper247(m): 1:08pm
So what happens if Adeleke wins this senatorial seat and the Supreme Court declares makafi's pdp as the authentic pdp? Walahi, I have never seen a party like pdp before....
As confused as confusion
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by badland(m): 1:09pm
Nigeria Election .... we are still far from the light....
Look at how it is done in US...
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5TIw_H39eQ
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by udomoh(m): 1:09pm
YOU THINK YOU KNOW ABOUT MENSTRUATION? http://www.nimedhealth.com.ng
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by skilkoh: 1:09pm
"Davido" s uncle"
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by andysnoopy(m): 1:10pm
If Osun people are smart, the background of the place this man is casting his vote should be enough reason to show that the Adelekes have failed that constituency. That's obviously a public school.. very dirty and unkept.
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by Proudlyngwa(m): 1:11pm
I wish voting can be as serene as this images nation wide.
Hope it doesn't degenerative to a do or die affair
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by lasunex: 1:12pm
.....
|Re: #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) by NubiLove(m): 1:13pm
okay.
