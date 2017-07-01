Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / #OsunWestDecide: Ademola Adeleke Casts His Vote (Photos) (10736 Views)

Voting commenced at Ede as the PDP candidate, Ademola Adeleke cast's his vote at his polling unit Sagba Abogunde, ward 2, unit 9, Ede.





i dedicate this space to a better Nigeria











that corper on the left.... so crios wit her job, abi his job

Wabilahi Taofeeq to the best candidate. 2 Likes

Election of the rogues by the rogues and for the rogues. Please if you are not rogue, stay clear of this election o. 9 Likes 2 Shares

Well,wish Osun West the best,let them make their decision(s) right. 419.Well,wish Osun West the best,let them make their decision(s) right. 2 Likes

I wish he loses,





Unfortunately, Poverty and sentiments won't let the Ede people think straight I wish he loses,Unfortunately, Poverty and sentiments won't let the Ede people think straight 11 Likes 2 Shares

Osun people; be wise!!!

Apc must win in osun state 2 Likes

a human being casts a vote and it hits FP wtf smh. 1 Like

Behave like the fool you are meant to be Behave like the fool you are meant to be 4 Likes

Na so village people go just push am, him go cast him votr for APC candidate #Lol 1 Like

This one better be free and fair o...

let the better candidate win

The Adelekes indeed hold Osun state strong ....hmmmm

See the house they are using.... my God when are we getting there 1 Like

So what happens if Adeleke wins this senatorial seat and the Supreme Court declares makafi's pdp as the authentic pdp? Walahi, I have never seen a party like pdp before....



As confused as confusion





Look at how it is done in US...



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5TIw_H39eQ Nigeria Election .... we are still far from the light....Look at how it is done in US... 1 Like

If Osun people are smart, the background of the place this man is casting his vote should be enough reason to show that the Adelekes have failed that constituency. That's obviously a public school.. very dirty and unkept. 1 Like

I wish voting can be as serene as this images nation wide.

Hope it doesn't degenerative to a do or die affair

.....