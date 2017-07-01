Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS (13042 Views)

I've never really been a "birthday" kind of girl. I've always kind of taken my birthdays for granted cos I'm like there will be another one next year . Looking back now at this picture I did not know what was going on around me I was in a battle for my life did not think I will make it to see this particular birthday so I just want to climb or in my case hop up to the highest mountain and scream ITS MY BIRTHDAY THANK YOU JESUS .



I may have lost a leg but I gained a new life a better one a sweeter one , one that money can't buy I am happier than I've ever been I am healthy and grounded in the knowledge that God loves me he kept his promise . I am so thankful to be here I am thankful for my family and friends#birthdaygirl #7.7.17#canceriansrule #imhungry#thankful



A very brave Nigerian lady identified as Ufuoma Osera who lost one of her legs - has got herself trending online after sharing her powerful story to mark her birthday yesterday. The lady who appears stronger than ever shared a photo of her on an hospital bed with the words below;

Op



I hav 2 questions



Just 2



1. How dos loosing a leg make her brave?



2. Wat does she mean by 'new and better life'











#Eco99# 11 Likes 3 Shares





She is lucky to be alive.

She gained the gift of life....





Outside that I don't know what she could possibly have gained.

I'm sure she not only lost a limb but a relationship.

Boys seldom want liabilities.



In all, I wish her the best. She is lucky to be alive.She gained the gift of life....Outside that I don't know what she could possibly have gained.I'm sure she not only lost a limb but a relationship.Boys seldom want liabilities.In all, I wish her the best. 5 Likes 1 Share

A

oh dis lady that bubu helped, he payed for her surgery, can u now all see 1 of d achievements of Buhari 2 Likes

Well, if you're happy, then you're happy

OP was it an accident or the leg was amputated to stop the spread of disease?

1

















Merry birthday beautiful one! 1 Like 1 Share

Chai

That's the spirit of a winner. Hapi bday girl 3 Likes

This one weak me.

only if you were masturbated into the sink, it would have saved the world this folly. 9 Likes







missionary style ain't gonna hard for her............ missionary style ain't gonna hard for her............

Its really good having a brave and strong heart as this lady had in her to post her birthday post. #happybirthdaymiss 2 Likes

Don't even know if i should say sorry, hardluck or happy birthday.

Sense fall on you! 1 Like

Happy birthday to her

Love her confidence... HBD GIRL

that's the spirit!

MykOnyxo:





missionary style ain't gonna hard for her............ Receive Sense in JESUS NAME Receive Sense in JESUS NAME 2 Likes 1 Share

its a good thing to be alive thanking God.even when you have one eye.



so she is happy to be alive...



she is strong

brave

soon she.will get a that kind of leg that the South African athlete use.life goes on gir her..



aint you just thank full to be alive.?. 1 Like

PsalmieD:



Receive Sense in JESUS NAME You can't give what you don't have........ Stop the abuse of Name You can't give what you don't have........ Stop the abuse of Name

buharichild:

oh dis lady that bubu helped, he payed for her surgery, can u now all see 1 of d achievements of Buhari is that achievement or responsibility? is that achievement or responsibility?

refiner:

Merry birthday beautiful one!

Beautiful woman Beautiful woman

MykOnyxo:



You can't give what you don't have........ Stop the abuse of Name Ain't the one giving... Am asking God on your behalf...

GOAT: GREATEST OLODO Of ALL TIME Ain't the one giving... Am asking God on your behalf...GOAT: GREATEST OLODO Of ALL TIME

No be talk she dey talk... "new and better life" probably means she's now a born again. Na when bad thing don happen to them finish them dey remember God... No be talk she dey talk... "new and better life" probably means she's now a born again. Na when bad thing don happen to them finish them dey remember God...

PsalmieD:



Ain't the one giving... Am asking God on your behalf...

GOAT: GREATEST OLODO Of ALL TIME Guru Rajahktan Guru Rajahktan