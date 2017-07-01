₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by dainformant(m): 7:23pm
A very brave Nigerian lady identified as Ufuoma Osera who lost one of her legs - has got herself trending online after sharing her powerful story to mark her birthday yesterday. The lady who appears stronger than ever shared a photo of her on an hospital bed with the words below;
I've never really been a "birthday" kind of girl. I've always kind of taken my birthdays for granted cos I'm like there will be another one next year . Looking back now at this picture I did not know what was going on around me I was in a battle for my life did not think I will make it to see this particular birthday so I just want to climb or in my case hop up to the highest mountain and scream ITS MY BIRTHDAY THANK YOU JESUS .
I may have lost a leg but I gained a new life a better one a sweeter one , one that money can't buy I am happier than I've ever been I am healthy and grounded in the knowledge that God loves me he kept his promise . I am so thankful to be here I am thankful for my family and friends#birthdaygirl #7.7.17#canceriansrule #imhungry#thankful
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/i-may-lost-leg-i-gained-something-better-lady-says-birthday-photos.html
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by ecoeco(m): 7:57pm
I hav 2 questions
Just 2
1. How dos loosing a leg make her brave?
2. Wat does she mean by 'new and better life'
#Eco99#
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by NwaAmaikpe: 10:02pm
She is lucky to be alive.
She gained the gift of life....
Outside that I don't know what she could possibly have gained.
I'm sure she not only lost a limb but a relationship.
Boys seldom want liabilities.
In all, I wish her the best.
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by eDeity: 10:03pm
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by buharichild: 10:03pm
oh dis lady that bubu helped, he payed for her surgery, can u now all see 1 of d achievements of Buhari
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by 7Alexander(m): 10:03pm
Well, if you're happy, then you're happy
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by Ekakamba: 10:03pm
OP was it an accident or the leg was amputated to stop the spread of disease?
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by Kfed4ril(m): 10:03pm
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:04pm
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by emmy4lov(m): 10:04pm
Thank God you have your life dear.. nothing better than that. .
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by refiner(f): 10:04pm
Merry birthday beautiful one!
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by mimee9(f): 10:04pm
Chai
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by jamesbridget13(f): 10:04pm
That's the spirit of a winner. Hapi bday girl
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by ReneeNuttall(f): 10:05pm
This one weak me.
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by johnreh: 10:05pm
ecoeco:
only if you were masturbated into the sink, it would have saved the world this folly.
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by MykOnyxo(m): 10:05pm
missionary style ain't gonna hard for her............
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by hugogerrard(m): 10:05pm
Its really good having a brave and strong heart as this lady had in her to post her birthday post. #happybirthdaymiss
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by benuejosh(m): 10:06pm
Don't even know if i should say sorry, hardluck or happy birthday.
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by Dumdumfashion(f): 10:06pm
Sense fall on you!
ecoeco:
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by Onyinye15(f): 10:08pm
Happy birthday to her
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by cerowo(f): 10:08pm
Love her confidence... HBD GIRL
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by WiredLeggings(f): 10:09pm
that's the spirit!
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by PsalmieD(m): 10:10pm
MykOnyxo:Receive Sense in JESUS NAME
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by raphy(m): 10:11pm
its a good thing to be alive thanking God.even when you have one eye.
so she is happy to be alive...
she is strong
brave
soon she.will get a that kind of leg that the South African athlete use.life goes on gir her..
aint you just thank full to be alive.?.
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by MykOnyxo(m): 10:12pm
PsalmieD:You can't give what you don't have........ Stop the abuse of Name
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by lexy2014: 10:14pm
buharichild:is that achievement or responsibility?
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by esophieso(f): 10:17pm
refiner:Beautiful woman
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by PsalmieD(m): 10:19pm
MykOnyxo:Ain't the one giving... Am asking God on your behalf...
GOAT: GREATEST OLODO Of ALL TIME
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by Laryne(m): 10:19pm
ecoeco:
No be talk she dey talk... "new and better life" probably means she's now a born again. Na when bad thing don happen to them finish them dey remember God...
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by MykOnyxo(m): 10:22pm
PsalmieD:Guru Rajahktan
|Re: I May Have Lost My Leg But I Gained Something Better; Lady On Her Birthday. PICS by Oluwaseyi456(m): 10:28pm
My dear,u life wort celbrated.thank God for giving u anoder life to live.she need courage nd care pls let all gv it to her.08152080886.im a counselor
