“We’ll all be dancing when we get home, and now my Esther will finally be able to join in like she’s always wanted to!”—Esther’s mother, Male said...



A little girl identified as Esther with a K-leg - has been given a reason to smile again after undergoing a corrective surgery. According to reports, the girl and her mother plan on celebrating when she finally arrives home after 2 and a half months of rehabilitation as Esther now steps into the life she was supposed to live."We'll all be dancing when we get home, and now my Esther will finally be able to join in like she's always wanted to!"—Esther's mother, Male said...Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/little-girl-k-leg-smiles-undergoing-corrective-surgery-photos.html

dainformant:

cc; lalasticlala

Good Good

Not bad 1 Like

Amazing but i know that the surgery was not done here in Nigeria... 4 Likes

It still needs a bit of correction dohhh



Happy for her 9 Likes 1 Share

Halfbread is better than buns. 2 Likes

Wow! Lovely! Look at the smile on her face. 1 Like

Who say money no good? 1 Like

She's a beautiful girl, Very beautiful!!





Aside that, Judging from her old look, she has K-Leg...But after undergoing the surgery, She improved and now has two left legs. 2 Likes





But what is the meaning of "Esther's Mother, Male Said..." yanshDoctor:

look like the job was done only on left leg. Or only on the right leg? Good for her.But what is the meaning of "Esther's Mother, Male Said..."Or only on the right leg? 1 Like

Oluwa ,nothing is no longer impossible, thank God for medicine

Two years down the line, you won't let us rest with fundraising a dvert - "Help My Baby, She Has A Health Condition"

Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six (6) months is like a guardian angel's law that preserves your baby mysteriously from all the bad things you cannot even want for your enemy's baby.

I just thank God for the doctors that helped you.

This type of K-leg is an avoidable deformation - please parents, receive ear in Jesus Name!

Give your baby the right nutrition, una no go gree.Two years down the line, you won't let us rest with fundraising a dvert - "Help My Baby, She Has A Health Condition"I just thank God for the doctors that helped you.This type of K-leg is an avoidable deformation - please parents, receive ear in Jesus Name! 1 Like

look like the job was done only on left leg.

1 Like

It's called knocked knees not K leg. Thank God for Morden medicine

This is similar to the kind of change nigerians voted for, Not the one we are experiencing now. Congrats dear

Money Stops nonsense

but being a k-legged person is not a disease

Oluwa Loni Glory



Thank God for science

Money stops nonsense 1 Like

Yeligray:

Amazing but i know that the surgery was not done here in Nigeria... it was doned here it was doned here 1 Like

It still needs a bit of correction dohhh



Happy for her

Wonders of medicine

Colybaly:

dainformant:

Nice one Nice one

This is awesome...thank God for doctors! She would have grown to be limited by the legs. Thank goodness!

wooow what bout all those masses children on the street with the Same problem..there Is ntn money can't do sha