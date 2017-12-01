₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,925,096 members, 3,959,469 topics. Date: Saturday, 09 December 2017 at 10:18 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos (10576 Views)
Kenyan Man With Biggest Manhood Undergoes Surgery (Photos) / Kenyan Man With World's Biggest Manhood And Testicles Undergoes Surgery / 11-year-old Girl With Massive Boobs In Sierra Leone Undergoes Surgery (PHOTOS) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by dainformant(m): 9:15am
A little girl identified as Esther with a K-leg - has been given a reason to smile again after undergoing a corrective surgery. According to reports, the girl and her mother plan on celebrating when she finally arrives home after 2 and a half months of rehabilitation as Esther now steps into the life she was supposed to live.
“We’ll all be dancing when we get home, and now my Esther will finally be able to join in like she’s always wanted to!”—Esther’s mother, Male said...
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/12/little-girl-k-leg-smiles-undergoing-corrective-surgery-photos.html
14 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by BankeSmalls(f): 9:17am
dainformant:
Good
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by MhizzAJ(f): 9:21am
Not bad
1 Like
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by Yeligray(m): 9:22am
Amazing but i know that the surgery was not done here in Nigeria...
4 Likes
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by deco22(m): 9:22am
It still needs a bit of correction dohhh
Happy for her
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by DLondonboiy: 9:26am
Halfbread is better than buns.
2 Likes
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by kay29000(m): 9:27am
Wow! Lovely! Look at the smile on her face.
1 Like
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by salbis(m): 9:27am
Who say money no good?
1 Like
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by Colybaly: 9:27am
please I have not gotten more than 20 likes and 5 shares
Even if you hate me, click share
No hard feelings
95 Likes 38 Shares
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by donstan18(m): 9:28am
She's a beautiful girl, Very beautiful!!
Aside that, Judging from her old look, she has K-Leg...But after undergoing the surgery, She improved and now has two left legs.
2 Likes
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by BruncleZuma: 9:28am
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by greatface(m): 9:28am
Good for her.
But what is the meaning of "Esther's Mother, Male Said..."
yanshDoctor:Or only on the right leg?
1 Like
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by buskie13(m): 9:28am
Oluwa ,nothing is no longer impossible, thank God for medicine
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by ychris: 9:29am
Flirting with a deeper life girl ain't easy @ all ooo.......
You: Bae watsup?
She: Please my name is sister Grace not Bae..
You: Ok sister Grace how are you?
She: The lord is my strength......
You: what are you doing?...
She: I am cooking......
You: Awwwww can I come and help you?
She: No please I can do all things through christ
that strengthens me
You: Ok @ least I will come when you are done so
you can serve me ...
She: Please I only serve the living God..
You: Ok ooo sister Grace what are you wearing?
She: Am wearing the full Armour of God
Edakun sh'ogun laiye ni?
Lolssssss
# copied
10 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by michaelbiz: 9:29am
Give your baby the right nutrition, una no go gree.
Two years down the line, you won't let us rest with fundraising a dvert - "Help My Baby, She Has A Health Condition"
Exclusive breastfeeding for the first six (6) months is like a guardian angel's law that preserves your baby mysteriously from all the bad things you cannot even want for your enemy's baby.
I just thank God for the doctors that helped you.
This type of K-leg is an avoidable deformation - please parents, receive ear in Jesus Name!
1 Like
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by yanshDoctor: 9:29am
look like the job was done only on left leg.
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by Harmored(m): 9:30am
1 Like
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by shadrach77: 9:30am
It's called knocked knees not K leg. Thank God for Morden medicine
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by Solidkay(m): 9:30am
This is similar to the kind of change nigerians voted for, Not the one we are experiencing now. Congrats dear
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by Stevengerd(m): 9:30am
Money Stops nonsense
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by Ycmia: 9:30am
but being a k-legged person is not a disease
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by SirLakes: 9:31am
Oluwa Loni Glory
Thank God for science
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by Stevengerd(m): 9:31am
Money stops nonsense
1 Like
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by enemyofprogress: 9:31am
Yeligray:it was doned here
1 Like
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by fajob: 9:31am
It still needs a bit of correction dohhh
Happy for her
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by veacea: 9:31am
Wonders of medicine
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by sharpwriter: 9:32am
Colybaly:
You wan use am collect money for bank ba?
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by free2ryhme: 9:32am
dainformant:
Nice one
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by sisisioge: 9:32am
This is awesome...thank God for doctors! She would have grown to be limited by the legs. Thank goodness!
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by gafar1972(m): 9:34am
wooow what bout all those masses children on the street with the Same problem..there Is ntn money can't do sha
|Re: Girl Undergoes Surgery To Correct Her K-leg. Before & After Photos by chiefoo26(m): 9:35am
better now i guess....
Hot Goat Weed And Yohimbe / Signs Of Drowning & How To Help / Four Million Nigerians Have Type 2 Diabetes — Study
Viewing this topic: delikay4luv, tirigbosa, Mikados(m), CodedTobx(m), Ogexchi(f), onyetrucks(m), Asour, Alexgeneration(m), dubylhover(m), ruke84(m), Donbosco22, complet, Kenkeye, lilll, DavidHunds(m), suretx(m), Prince202020(m), segsam, Hopehall, 2good(m), CLIQBOY(m), remola04(m), Stephenex(m), Kenzniky, tobiogunboye(m), Muyiii(m), rill, Firstgentleman1(m), stharrykay(m), Leakdaddy, changeskc, Tombrown3(m), SilverHorse, INFOTRUSTTECH, Kaymercury(m), olajide21, wjxavier(m), Tinny23(m), sherrylo, Messibae, ogzille(m), adexkk(m), Yameater(f), abelee(m), citadels(f), Scard, Shirleyrex, loneraise, wassade, MrJorge(m), censeakay(m), MrsDot(f), ultimate121, Raydiation24, oloba(m), PheezyLee(m), abdurraheem4u(m), Elvis295(m), szen(m), operatingSystem(m), samx4real(m), marsoden, taylor88(m), mcemmy0z, sinaj(f), MartineeVIP(f), Abluvs9ja, durelob9, Teeneyo(m), youngcizza(m), Sharu001(m), gameboyo, Kings1464(m), Candyjohn, Josephstephen(m), Abbycite(m), Ivimmanuel, 8stargeneral, sustainus(m), kennieG(m), CocoaOla, obicentlis, luvlymabel, dabocity, crisisexpert321(m), Toheeb31(m), bobo9ice, hopeforcharles(m), Masudzubair(m), kunleham(m), olaric(m), gretblue, MrOdyssey(m), Prec1ous(m), chyk1(m), micflo28(m), marygreg, olajide8(m), opylas(m), hesilo(m), kolafolabi(m), YoungRichRuler(m), tivta(m), jnisterooy(m), todyms, CIA12345, valdes00(m), Rokafela(m), Freshestc(f), Hornext, Africanbest(m), ENGRJCJ(m), doziec7(m), Arosam(m), Architectkene, beckhart(m) and 160 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7