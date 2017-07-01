₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by Mrspycee: 1:49pm
The actress/producer, is one proud mom.
She took to IG to share new beautiful photos of her daughter Mitchelle, captioning one of them:
Sitting pretty...
Sweet Sixteen in few days....
University loading ....
It's thanksgiving in school, see who is done with secondary school..
My princess @michelleio__ is now a Big Geh .......
To God be the Glory!
More photos below:
@>>>http://trendzbase.blogspot.com.ng/2017/07/mercy-aigbe-shares-lovely-new-photos-of.html
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by auntysimbiat(f): 1:52pm
Good for dem
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by Tamarapetty(f): 1:53pm
preety in blue
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by itspzpics(m): 3:25pm
oyaa pretty girl
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by veekid(m): 4:32pm
Beautiful
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by Ericaikince(m): 4:32pm
So this is now news?
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by dingbang(m): 4:33pm
This woman should take her daughter off social media ool
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by Pheals(f): 4:33pm
nice one!
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by lilmax(m): 4:34pm
she should walk in the way of the wise and not the foolish
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by uglodoh(f): 4:34pm
I wonder what would have happened to Mercy Aigbe if there was no social media.
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by Holyfield1(m): 4:34pm
Hmmm, I hope this one won't become another nollywood olosho
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by Holyfield1(m): 4:35pm
uglodoh:Her marriage wouldn't have crashed
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by Okonzy1(m): 4:35pm
Mtchew! My Ex-gurl friend. What's next?
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by doublewisdom: 4:35pm
Who's her father?
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by NCANTaskForce: 4:37pm
Fresh toooto warming,
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by itiswellandwell: 4:37pm
Ok
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by onyokometer: 4:39pm
I want to marry this girl but I don't know if the mum I'll like me sha
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 4:39pm
so this is news
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by oshe11(m): 4:40pm
she no fine jare....
My fellow blues.....
Rudiger IN
KTBFFH
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by Duru009(m): 4:41pm
Mini- slay Queen!!
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by oshe11(m): 4:41pm
onyokometer:
she wud like u cos u speak like her HUSBAND
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by Sagay212: 4:43pm
She better give the girl better food chop. See as person thin like who get hiv...all because of nonsense modelling.
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by hebenezher(m): 4:47pm
rich man pikin always my target.
chop her money, start up a good business and send her pathetic prideful act outta my house, if actually she's prideful.
I'd consider her if she's respectful and prudent... #HerFather'sMoneyOnly
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by Roon9(m): 4:48pm
Why would a mother be putting her teenage daughter on the spotlight What could be the justification for such foolishness
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by marv1: 4:48pm
There is a mixup here. It is not Gentry that gave birth to michelle. she was already 10 or 11 years old before her mother married Gentry .........
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by MhizzAJ(f): 4:49pm
She shouldn't bleach her skin later sha
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by Samylekey: 4:49pm
Thank God o
My fellow blues.....
Rudiger IN
KTBFFH
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by VajanahDischaj(f): 5:04pm
The problem now is, she go sweet to fyiok?
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by Burgerlomo: 5:06pm
marv1:
I wonder ooo
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by Tobium1(m): 5:21pm
University?? Na so
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by emperorAY(m): 5:29pm
VajanahDischaj:NAwa for u o
|Re: Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures by darlenese(f): 5:32pm
Pls she isn't Gentry.we dnt even know her father
Op get your fact right and edit your post.
