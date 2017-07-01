Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures (7771 Views)

The actress/producer, is one proud mom.

She took to IG to share new beautiful photos of her daughter Mitchelle, captioning one of them:



Sitting pretty...

Sweet Sixteen in few days....

University loading ....

It's thanksgiving in school, see who is done with secondary school..

My princess @michelleio__ is now a Big Geh .......

To God be the Glory!







More photos below:







Good for dem 2 Likes

preety in blue

oyaa pretty girl

Beautiful

So this is now news? 1 Like

This woman should take her daughter off social media ool 6 Likes 1 Share

nice one!

she should walk in the way of the wise and not the foolish

I wonder what would have happened to Mercy Aigbe if there was no social media. 2 Likes

Hmmm, I hope this one won't become another nollywood olosho

uglodoh:

I wonder what would have happened to Mercy Aigbe if there was no social media. Her marriage wouldn't have crashed Her marriage wouldn't have crashed 7 Likes 1 Share

? Mtchew! My Ex-gurl friend. What's next

Who's her father?

Fresh toooto warming,

Ok

I want to marry this girl but I don't know if the mum I'll like me sha I want to marry this girl but I don't know if the mum I'll like me sha

so this is news

she no fine jare....









My fellow blues.....





Rudiger IN





KTBFFH 1 Like

Mini- slay Queen!!

onyokometer:

I want to marry this girl but I don't know if the mum I'll like me sha



she wud like u cos u speak like her HUSBAND she wud like u cos u speak like her HUSBAND

She better give the girl better food chop. See as person thin like who get hiv...all because of nonsense modelling.

rich man pikin always my target.





chop her money, start up a good business and send her pathetic prideful act outta my house, if actually she's prideful.



I'd consider her if she's respectful and prudent... #HerFather'sMoneyOnly

What could be the justification for such foolishness Why would a mother be putting her teenage daughter on the spotlightWhat could be the justification for such foolishness

There is a mixup here. It is not Gentry that gave birth to michelle. she was already 10 or 11 years old before her mother married Gentry ......... 2 Likes

She shouldn't bleach her skin later sha

Thank God o















My fellow blues.....







Rudiger IN







KTBFFH

[/quote][/color]

The problem now is, she go sweet to fyiok?

marv1:

There is a mixup here. It is not Gentry that gave birth to michelle. she was already 10 or 11 years old before her mother married Gentry .........

I wonder ooo I wonder ooo

University?? Na so

VajanahDischaj:

The problem now is, she go sweet to fyiok? NAwa for u o NAwa for u o