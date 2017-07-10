₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by cyber5(m): 9:41pm On Jul 09
Any smart phone user or owner out there would agree that one of the most dreaded place(s) to hold and operate a smartphone anywhere in the world is that place with large volume of water; particularly if you don’t own a waterproof or water- resistant device. Surely, an average smartphone user would have, one way or the other, had their smartphone drop in water. Could be swimming pools, drainage system, the kitchen sink, the toilet water closet, in the shower, at the beach, or could even be rain.
There are really numerous routes via which your phone can get wet.
Thanks to the emergence and upsurge of waterproof and water- resistant devices (yes, there really is a difference) like the Homtom HT20, Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+, Ulefone Armor 2, LG G6, Samsung Galaxy S7, Homtom HT20 Pro, Samsung Galaxy Xcover 4, etc,.
People have had to worry less about being overly careful when handling their devices near water .bodies as they can just dip their hands into the water, remove their device, wipe it dry and they're good to go.
However, for individuals without a waterproof device, you can do the following below to revive your smart phone back to life after the drowning experience.
WHAT TO DO
1. Firstly, whenever your smartphone drops in water, you must “quickly” remove the device out of whatever water it falls into, be it toilet water filled with urine. The faster you remove the device out of the water body, the higher its chances of survival. Reverse will be the case when you stand still, staring at your smartphone (or soon-to-be former smartphone) in awe before finally deciding to remove it after 5 minutes.
2. If the phone has a removable battery, the next best bet is to remove the battery.
3. If your device’s battery is non-removable, make sure you switch the device off as soon as it is out of water.
4. Afterwards, remove all other components that are removable. E.g SIM cards, SD card, back cover.
5. If you happen to know your way around disassembling a smartphone, you can go ahead and rip out every single part of the device carefully as this will hasten the drying up process. But if you aren't tech savvy and do not have the tools or know how to disassemble your device, skip this step and proceed to step 6.
6. Remove water on the surface with a dry cloth or preferably a towel. While doing this, be sure not to press any button or shake the device. This is to avoid the water from moving deeper into the phone.
7. Next step is to leave the smartphone to dry out for a relatively long period of time. Basically, the idea here is to put the device in an environment that will support its drying off.
A common practice is to dip the smartphone in a bag full of rice for 2-5 days. Rice is an effective moisture absorber, so it dries out the water in the smartphone quicker than leaving it on the shelves to dry.
WHAT NOT TO DO
When you have a smartphone drop in water, do not do the following as you could permanently damage your device.
1. Do not turn on the device immediately after removing it from water.
2. Do not, for any reason, plug the device to a power source.
3. Do not push any keys or button. You risk pushing water further into your device
4. Do not shake or blow air into the device. This also could push water into your device.
5. Do not apply any heat to the phone as excessive heat can do further damage to the phone.
Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by uchia1982: 5:01am
Thanks for sharing the information..
I want to add this put it in the rice to remove moisture..
Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by TechPanda(m): 6:56am
uchia1982:
Egbon, Put It In Rice?
If You By Mistake Connect To Power, Congratulations, You Have Successfully Made A Mobile Ring Boiler, Oyah Wait For 30, Water For Akamu Will Soon Boil
Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by rollUP(m): 7:27am
T
|Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by Movingcoil(m): 7:28am
Phone fall in water, forget la phone la buy la new one..
Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by HarkymTheOracle(m): 7:28am
Nice on OP
Nice on OP
|Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by TINALETC3(f): 7:28am
Op 4get Al dis theory, u shud hv demonstrated it using ur own fone, den show us d video
|Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by OrestesDante: 7:29am
With all these Itel, leagoo, oukitel, Boca, tecno, all winner phone....
Drop them in water and you meet them in paradise
|Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by kinkybunny(f): 7:29am
Well i use a water resistant phone , maybe this thread will be important to others but for me..
Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by gwmlogistic: 7:29am
Interesting
Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by Nickymezor(f): 7:30am
Ok .
|Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by mbhs139(m): 7:30am
cyber5:
All the what not to do are all the things I did when my one-year-old son, as he was then, threw my blackberry into water. The phone is still lying dead in my drawer since then.
|Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by bigerboy200: 7:31am
phone that fell into a water closet containing pooo and urine should be dried in a bag of rice? Rice is damn expensive now tho..
|Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by EntMirror: 7:31am
Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by Orpe7(m): 7:32am
I use an s7 edge
I use an s7 edge
Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by kingrt2(m): 7:32am
Put in a bowl of rice
Put in a bowl of rice
Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by sakalisis(m): 7:32am
Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by Thukzee011: 7:35am
|Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by ZACHIE: 7:36am
Crap.
If indeed it is a high end smartphone, please, don't follow any of the steps enunciated by the poster.
It is very likely to use are under warranty. The moment you open up that device, your warranty will be voided.
A voided warranty means more expensive repairs.
My advice is take it to your service center, if under warranty.
If there is no warranty, look for a capable hand to help out
If non is available, OYO is your case. Rice will not save you.
|Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by maxiuc(m): 7:36am
I left my phone outside rain beat am
It is an iPhone thank God sey no be 6 nd 7
I for don mad
Incase you own an IPhone how do you go about it
|Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by Flintstone06(m): 7:37am
Nice one op! Did it to my note last year and still used it same day.
Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by Flintstone06(m): 7:37am
maxiuc:
Phone na phone.
maxiuc:
Phone na phone.
|Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by maxiuc(m): 7:37am
kinkybunny:is like this meme is giving you pleasure
|Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by Movingcoil(m): 7:38am
This advice is for those in lekki that were sleeping when flood carried their phone to third mainland bridge, we've rescued 9 iPhone 4s, 14 Nokia 3310, 17 Samsung flip, if you are coming, please come with the receipt and imei number.
Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by Dutchey(m): 7:40am
.
Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by Innocent112(m): 7:40am
TechPanda:Lol �
TechPanda:Lol �
Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by Danny287(m): 7:40am
Ok
|Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by emekaD3(m): 7:43am
Yes Rice... I ve been using rice to repair water damage in phones for like 4 years now. Works wonders.
|Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by kinkybunny(f): 7:43am
maxiuc:i swear down. .. sometimes i use it in the wrong place
|Re: What To Do And What Not To Do When Your Smartphone Falls Into Water by badland(m): 7:44am
But do you know how your smart phones know up from down....
Learn new thing today....
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LtfkoDCJo4U
