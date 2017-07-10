₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,086 members, 3,647,991 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 12:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 (2745 Views)
JAMB 2017/2018 Direct Entry Admission Form Out - How To Apply / JAMB Direct Entry 2016 Registration without JAMB Reg Number. Apply Here / JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form/scratch Card 2016/2017 Is Out (1) (2) (3) (4)
|JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by emmyw(m): 3:48am
Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB Direct Entry Admission Application Form/Scratch Card Is Out – 2017/2018. JAMB UTME Direct Entry(DE) Form Is On Sale.
Latest Update:Direct Entry and Foreign Candidates forms will be on sale with effect from Monday 10th July, 2017.
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially announced that the 2017 JAMB Direct Entry Registration will commence from Sunday 23rd April, 2017.
JAMB Direct Entry is mainly for those that already possess a diploma certificate and wishes to go for a degree programme in the university. Normally, those who gained admission into the university via direct entry will start from part 2 or 200 level in their university of choice provided they were offered admission.
JAMB 2017 DE forms are currently on sale, interested and qualified individuals can now go ahead to obtain their form. All applicants must possess either of the diploma certificates listed below:
Cambridge A Level, B Sc, HND, ICAN, ND, NCE, OND, JUPEB and IJMB.
All the holders of the diploma certificates listed above would be admitted provided they pass the direct entry examination and possesses the institution requirements.
Read all the registration instructions and details at the JAMB de portal before filling the online form. If You have a good smart phone that can read PDF files, Try and download the Direct Entry Registration Template and fill before filling the form online.
Only submit recent passports of yours that is not older than 3 months and it must not exceed 15 Kilo Bytes (KB) in JPEG format.
Bonus tip: Make sure you know the minimum requirements of your University of choice. As of last year, so many DE
candidates wasted their money as they do not possess the minimum requirement of the institution they applied for.
JAMB DIRECT ENTRY REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS.
A minimum of ﬁve (5) GCE/WASCE credits at not more than two sittings with at least two Principal or Advanced level C.E. and the others.
Two passes at the IJMB Advanced Level Examination, Cambridge moderated Schools of Basic Studies Terminal Examination, JUPEB or Institute of Baccalaureate from recognised institutions with SSCE/GCE, NTS/NBC credits equivalent in three other subjects (SUBJECT TO UNIVERSITY REQUIREMENTS).
Passes in two major subjects in the NCE with S.C.E., NTC/NBC credits or equivalents in THREE other subjects (mainly for Education Courses) and ND. Education may be accepted as a third A’ Level subject for those taking courses in Education.
Minimum of lower credit grade in National Diploma or National Innovation Diploma including the O’Level requirements.
Candidates are to note that they will be required to provide their JAMB registration number which they used in gaining admission to NCE, Diploma etc for Direct Entry admission.
HOW TO APPLY FOR 2017 JAMB DIRECT ENTRY.
Registration fee for the 2017 Direct Entry is Five Thousand Naira (₦5,000) Candidates are also, as usual, to pay Five Hundred Naira (₦500) only to obtain the reading text- ‘‘The Last Days at Forcados High School’‘ for Direct Entry Candidates.
Candidates should note that e-PINS being purchased are tied to individual proﬁle and are not transferable.
Candidates are advised to keep as conﬁdential their security details such as registration numbers, password/numbers of ATM Cards, e-mail addresses and E-Pins.
Each candidate must personally create a JAMB profile on the JAMB portal through JAMB Mobile App available on Android, Windows and iOS platforms OR on the JAMB portal: www.jamb.org.ng. Name. date of birth, personal e-mail address and place of origin are required to create the profile.
Each Candidate is to collect his e-slip at the end of registration as evidence of registration.
As it is the practice, centres are allowed to charge not more than Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) only as registration Any centre that charges more than Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) should be reported to JAMB for appropriate sanctions.
Closing Date: Not yet specified.
Source:http://www.ngschoolz.com/jamb-direct-entry-admission-form/
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by nimaat: 11:03am
Okay
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by Lanspower(m): 11:03am
The poster above me Sha!!! Kwantinuu oo. STC isn't really bad but FTC is the long-sought target. @ the topic, all the best to prospective applicants
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by Ikio: 11:03am
When is jamb releasing result in the just concluded jamb exam? like jamb too wants to scam people.
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by kingrt2(m): 11:06am
When would people start getting admission abeg
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by Criticize001(m): 11:08am
Don't be scammed, it's not yet out
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by edeXede: 11:09am
Nigeria is not a place to study anymore except you want a delayed destiny.. and except if the form and tuitions are free
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by prohvohst: 11:11am
hello, please do they accept lower credit
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by GrandFinale2017(m): 11:11am
Flat heads should apply too before them start wailing.
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by talk2saintify(m): 11:13am
OP
lie lie for africa
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by Chimata: 11:14am
Pls am yet 2 see my supplementary exam result....anybody with vital information should pls help
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by LazyNairalander(m): 11:19am
When is forming on sale? Read april and was told it will kick start today. I am not doing understanding again on nigeria and hers.
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by oshe11(m): 11:21am
Jamb n their Wahala.....
Lemme first report Buhari
If Man U sign Bakayoko
Ahswear I go hate Mou almost the way I hate the sick one....
Buhari pls leave London n go to Manchester.....
Ur change is Affecting CHELSEA
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by bolajioginni: 11:23am
I studied Office technology management, can I switch to Public administration in Lasu using DE
1 Like
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by OrangeDream(m): 11:24am
The official website of JAMB has called you a LIAR op..
Come & defend ya sef
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by jdstunt(m): 11:28am
Pls can someone who did science laboratory technology (SLT) in ND switch to nursing in UNN?
Pls an urgent reply will be appreciated
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by offishialpablo: 11:32am
LazyNairalander:ur laziness dey affect ur English
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by grafitti(m): 11:39am
emmyw:
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by Jackossky(m): 11:43am
Not yet out...
jeez!!
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by MedicalSamwise(m): 11:47am
According to jamb site, its not out .....fake news
Check jamb.org.ng
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by LazyNairalander(m): 11:51am
offishialpablo:
what does laziness mean again ?
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by youngnerd: 11:58am
ok
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by talkeverytime: 11:59am
Hello Guys, Will HND holder also start from 200 level or 300 level?
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by davidadavize: 12:01pm
bolajioginni:. Nop except Uniabuja can accept u into 200l public administration .
What's your grade
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by davidadavize: 12:03pm
bolajioginni:
|Re: JAMB Direct Entry Admission Form Is Out – 2017/2018 by davidadavize: 12:03pm
bolajioginni:
talkeverytime:300l depends on the grade
(0) (Reply)
Do You Want To Go To Yale University? / Bauchi - Atbu Computer Science! / What Is Unijos Masters Fee
Viewing this topic: phemmylink(m), emmatony, Ocutegan(m), Harbylon(f), ThisIsOutlaw, onyeawka80(m), Ahmadovs, 369x, scovic11, freshnaijanews, Kruzilano(m), hasyak(m), Beejaytrump(m), kzmoney1, upsyLi(m), bigyomite(m), fadedot, murphy02, Criticize001(m), Political14, shogotermies(m) and 40 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16