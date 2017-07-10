Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB Direct Entry Admission Application Form/Scratch Card Is Out – 2017/2018. JAMB UTME Direct Entry(DE) Form Is On Sale.



Latest Update: Direct Entry and Foreign Candidates forms will be on sale with effect from Monday 10th July, 2017.



The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially announced that the 2017 JAMB Direct Entry Registration will commence from Sunday 23rd April, 2017.





JAMB Direct Entry is mainly for those that already possess a diploma certificate and wishes to go for a degree programme in the university. Normally, those who gained admission into the university via direct entry will start from part 2 or 200 level in their university of choice provided they were offered admission.



JAMB 2017 DE forms are currently on sale, interested and qualified individuals can now go ahead to obtain their form. All applicants must possess either of the diploma certificates listed below:



Cambridge A Level, B Sc, HND, ICAN, ND, NCE, OND, JUPEB and IJMB.



All the holders of the diploma certificates listed above would be admitted provided they pass the direct entry examination and possesses the institution requirements.





Read all the registration instructions and details at the JAMB de portal before filling the online form. If You have a good smart phone that can read PDF files, Try and download the Direct Entry Registration Template and fill before filling the form online.



Only submit recent passports of yours that is not older than 3 months and it must not exceed 15 Kilo Bytes (KB) in JPEG format.

Bonus tip: Make sure you know the minimum requirements of your University of choice. As of last year, so many DE

candidates wasted their money as they do not possess the minimum requirement of the institution they applied for.





JAMB DIRECT ENTRY REGISTRATION REQUIREMENTS.



A minimum of ﬁve (5) GCE/WASCE credits at not more than two sittings with at least two Principal or Advanced level C.E. and the others.

Two passes at the IJMB Advanced Level Examination, Cambridge moderated Schools of Basic Studies Terminal Examination, JUPEB or Institute of Baccalaureate from recognised institutions with SSCE/GCE, NTS/NBC credits equivalent in three other subjects (SUBJECT TO UNIVERSITY REQUIREMENTS).



Passes in two major subjects in the NCE with S.C.E., NTC/NBC credits or equivalents in THREE other subjects (mainly for Education Courses) and ND. Education may be accepted as a third A’ Level subject for those taking courses in Education.

Minimum of lower credit grade in National Diploma or National Innovation Diploma including the O’Level requirements.

Candidates are to note that they will be required to provide their JAMB registration number which they used in gaining admission to NCE, Diploma etc for Direct Entry admission.



HOW TO APPLY FOR 2017 JAMB DIRECT ENTRY.



Registration fee for the 2017 Direct Entry is Five Thousand Naira (₦5,000) Candidates are also, as usual, to pay Five Hundred Naira (₦500) only to obtain the reading text- ‘‘The Last Days at Forcados High School’‘ for Direct Entry Candidates.



Candidates should note that e-PINS being purchased are tied to individual proﬁle and are not transferable.



Candidates are advised to keep as conﬁdential their security details such as registration numbers, password/numbers of ATM Cards, e-mail addresses and E-Pins.



Each candidate must personally create a JAMB profile on the JAMB portal through JAMB Mobile App available on Android, Windows and iOS platforms OR on the JAMB portal:



Each Candidate is to collect his e-slip at the end of registration as evidence of registration.



As it is the practice, centres are allowed to charge not more than Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) only as registration Any centre that charges more than Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) should be reported to JAMB for appropriate sanctions.



Closing Date: Not yet specified.



Source:http://www.ngschoolz.com/jamb-direct-entry-admission-form/ Direct Entry and Foreign Candidates forms will be on sale with effect from Monday 10th July, 2017.The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has officially announced that the 2017 JAMB Direct Entry Registration will commence from Sunday 23rd April, 2017.JAMB Direct Entry is mainly for those that already possess a diploma certificate and wishes to go for a degree programme in the university. Normally, those who gained admission into the university via direct entry will start from part 2 or 200 level in their university of choice provided they were offered admission.JAMB 2017 DE forms are currently on sale, interested and qualified individuals can now go ahead to obtain their form. All applicants must possess either of the diploma certificates listed below:All the holders of the diploma certificates listed above would be admitted provided they pass the direct entry examination and possesses the institution requirements.Read all the registration instructions and details at the JAMB de portal before filling the online form. If You have a good smart phone that can read PDF files, Try and download the Direct Entry Registration Template and fill before filling the form online.Only submit recent passports of yours that is not older than 3 months and it must not exceed 15 Kilo Bytes (KB) in JPEG format.Bonus tip: Make sure you know the minimum requirements of your University of choice. As of last year, so many DEcandidates wasted their money as they do not possess the minimum requirement of the institution they applied for.A minimum of ﬁve (5) GCE/WASCE credits at not more than two sittings with at least two Principal or Advanced level C.E. and the others.Two passes at the IJMB Advanced Level Examination, Cambridge moderated Schools of Basic Studies Terminal Examination, JUPEB or Institute of Baccalaureate from recognised institutions with SSCE/GCE, NTS/NBC credits equivalent in three other subjects (SUBJECT TO UNIVERSITY REQUIREMENTS).Passes in two major subjects in the NCE with S.C.E., NTC/NBC credits or equivalents in THREE other subjects (mainly for Education Courses) and ND. Education may be accepted as a third A’ Level subject for those taking courses in Education.Minimum of lower credit grade in National Diploma or National Innovation Diploma including the O’Level requirements.Candidates are to note that they will be required to provide their JAMB registration number which they used in gaining admission to NCE, Diploma etc for Direct Entry admission.Registration fee for the 2017 Direct Entry is Five Thousand Naira (₦5,000) Candidates are also, as usual, to pay Five Hundred Naira (₦500) only to obtain the reading text- ‘‘The Last Days at Forcados High School’‘ for Direct Entry Candidates.Candidates should note that e-PINS being purchased are tied to individual proﬁle and are not transferable.Candidates are advised to keep as conﬁdential their security details such as registration numbers, password/numbers of ATM Cards, e-mail addresses and E-Pins.Each candidate must personally create a JAMB profile on the JAMB portal through JAMB Mobile App available on Android, Windows and iOS platforms OR on the JAMB portal: www.jamb.org.ng. Name. date of birth, personal e-mail address and place of origin are required to create the profile.Each Candidate is to collect his e-slip at the end of registration as evidence of registration.As it is the practice, centres are allowed to charge not more than Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) only as registration Any centre that charges more than Seven Hundred Naira (₦700) should be reported to JAMB for appropriate sanctions.Not yet specified. 1 Like 2 Shares