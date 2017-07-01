Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air (7620 Views)

SOURCE =>>>>> Sport radio, Brila FM has been off line since Saturday night. In a tweet explaining the reason for going off air, the management said, 'Sincere apologies everyone. Our Lagos station was affected by the Lekki axis flood on Saturday &we will be back on air latest Monday morning'SOURCE =>>>>> http://webvibez.blogspot.co.ke/2017/07/brila-fm-goes-off-air-due-to-lekki-flood.html?m=1

No be small thing o 2 Likes 1 Share

I did like to be clarified. The cause of the flood, is it excess rainfall on these areas or water overflow from the sea? 1 Like 1 Share

Lalasticlala comman see flood haff carry sports radio microphone ooo! 7 Likes

Lagos for show, all roads don spoil finish and we go dey say eko oni baje. 7 Likes

Thats a good thing since the premier League is on break, they too can also take a break..



Brila fm, get well soon Thats a good thing since the premier League is on break, they too can also take a break..Brila fm, get well soon 12 Likes

Lekki people

This we surely cause them millions of money..i can totally relate to this.. You guys should get back soon...

I thought as much.. Wish them quick recovery becos i miss them much

hmmm .. dis water don damage tinx o 1 Like 1 Share

I did like to be clarified. The cause of the flood, is it excess rainfall on these areas or water overflow from the sea? . overflow from the sea, assisted by excess rainfall. . overflow from the sea, assisted by excess rainfall. 11 Likes 1 Share

bush meat don start dey pursue the hunter..........flood ti take over!!!! 1 Like

My darling sports Radio, get back online soon.

Its very serious ooo.... I live close to their studio and the entire place was flooded....





A very big python wash to their office by the water almost swallowed sexy Joe but her big hips could not pass through the snake's mouth... Her hips saved her.

it seems the flood issue is more serious than I originally thought 1 Like

I did like to be clarified. The cause of the flood, is it excess rainfall on these areas or water overflow from the sea?

Excess rainfall is the obvious reason as above-average rainfall volumes has been experienced for upward of the last 10 days. The precipitation has simply outran the drainage capabilities of the Island hence the flooding.



To my best knowledge, Victoria Island, Lekki, Ikoyi etc all have no pumps installed to drain the flood water out to the sea hence so long as it continues to rain, the whole area will be flooded until the rains subside for natural drainage to play its part. Excess rainfall is the obvious reason as above-average rainfall volumes has been experienced for upward of the last 10 days. The precipitation has simply outran the drainage capabilities of the Island hence the flooding.To my best knowledge, Victoria Island, Lekki, Ikoyi etc all have no pumps installed to drain the flood water out to the sea hence so long as it continues to rain, the whole area will be flooded until the rains subside for natural drainage to play its part.

I did like to be clarified. The cause of the flood, is it excess rainfall on these areas or water overflow from the sea?



Ikoyi, 8am, Sunday. One of the least flooded areas of the Island.



Excessive rainfall fed the soil with more water than it could absorb. All drainages were filled with water emptying into the lagoon. Hence, nowhere for floodwaters to go. Meanwhile, the rain continued falling.



Over the weekend till this morning, there has been an overwhelming demand for towing vans and mechanics on the Island. Ikoyi, 8am, Sunday. One of the least flooded areas of the Island.Excessive rainfall fed the soil with more water than it could absorb. All drainages were filled with water emptying into the lagoon. Hence, nowhere for floodwaters to go. Meanwhile, the rain continued falling.Over the weekend till this morning, there has been an overwhelming demand for towing vans and mechanics on the Island. 1 Like

They are back already, yey, yey, yey

The effects of the recent floods will have far reaching consequences 1 Like