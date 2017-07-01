₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,086 members, 3,647,991 topics. Date: Monday, 10 July 2017 at 12:14 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Music/Radio / Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air (7620 Views)
Brila FM 88.9 Abuja Off Air For Over One Week! / New Radio Station, Rave FM 91.7, Launched In Osogbo / I Dedicate This Song To All Those Who Were Affected By Boko Haram Crisis (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by Prinq: 4:56am
Sport radio, Brila FM has been off line since Saturday night. In a tweet explaining the reason for going off air, the management said, 'Sincere apologies everyone. Our Lagos station was affected by the Lekki axis flood on Saturday &we will be back on air latest Monday morning'
SOURCE =>>>>> http://webvibez.blogspot.co.ke/2017/07/brila-fm-goes-off-air-due-to-lekki-flood.html?m=1
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by braine: 5:58am
No be small thing o
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by Peera(m): 7:00am
I did like to be clarified. The cause of the flood, is it excess rainfall on these areas or water overflow from the sea?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by Dexema(m): 7:27am
Lalasticlala comman see flood haff carry sports radio microphone ooo!
7 Likes
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by fuckerstard: 11:05am
Lagos for show, all roads don spoil finish and we go dey say eko oni baje.
7 Likes
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by Ayodejioak(m): 11:05am
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by charlzcavanni101(m): 11:06am
wow, thats great
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by edeXede: 11:06am
Thats a good thing since the premier League is on break, they too can also take a break..
Brila fm, get well soon
12 Likes
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by michaelwilli(m): 11:06am
Wah ih ih. Ih wa hah
1 Like
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by nigerianpride: 11:06am
.
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by OgaBuhari: 11:06am
Buhari is a mad cow. TUFIAKWA
4 Likes
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by trustagin94(m): 11:07am
Lekki people
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by EntMirror: 11:07am
This we surely cause them millions of money..i can totally relate to this.. You guys should get back soon...
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by emsco(m): 11:07am
I thought as much.. Wish them quick recovery becos i miss them much
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by emmyquan: 11:07am
hmmm .. dis water don damage tinx o
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by pinkyruledworld(m): 11:07am
its not a small something
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by Zizicardo(f): 11:07am
Peera:. overflow from the sea, assisted by excess rainfall.
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by ademidedavid(m): 11:08am
bush meat don start dey pursue the hunter..........flood ti take over!!!!
1 Like
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by Deseo(f): 11:08am
My darling sports Radio, get back online soon.
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by Rarber: 11:08am
Ok
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by SaintAlbert53: 11:08am
like seriously?
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by Solomonudofia(m): 11:09am
Kkk
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by Brymo: 11:09am
For dis transfer window, haba!
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by 0b100100111: 11:10am
Lmao!
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by kidman96(m): 11:10am
Its very serious ooo.... I live close to their studio and the entire place was flooded....
A very big python wash to their office by the water almost swallowed sexy Joe but her big hips could not pass through the snake's mouth... Her hips saved her.
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by arinzejam(m): 11:10am
it seems the flood issue is more serious than I originally thought
1 Like
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by kjhova(m): 11:10am
Peera:
Excess rainfall is the obvious reason as above-average rainfall volumes has been experienced for upward of the last 10 days. The precipitation has simply outran the drainage capabilities of the Island hence the flooding.
To my best knowledge, Victoria Island, Lekki, Ikoyi etc all have no pumps installed to drain the flood water out to the sea hence so long as it continues to rain, the whole area will be flooded until the rains subside for natural drainage to play its part.
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by MrMcJay(m): 11:11am
Peera:
Ikoyi, 8am, Sunday. One of the least flooded areas of the Island.
Excessive rainfall fed the soil with more water than it could absorb. All drainages were filled with water emptying into the lagoon. Hence, nowhere for floodwaters to go. Meanwhile, the rain continued falling.
Over the weekend till this morning, there has been an overwhelming demand for towing vans and mechanics on the Island.
1 Like
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by gulfer: 11:11am
They are back already, yey, yey, yey
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by kidman96(m): 11:11am
OgaBuhari:
Bad child from a bad home.
You have no regards for your father so you can insult other a people's fathers. Iam sure this is how you insult your father at home.
2 Likes
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by Kobicove(m): 11:11am
The effects of the recent floods will have far reaching consequences
1 Like
|Re: Brila FM Affected By The Lekki Flood, Goes Off Air by Tonymony: 11:11am
My HRT goes out to those that lost their property
Charley Boy - Commercial Waist / Korede Bello - Godwin Lyrics / G.t The Guitarman Finally Releases Album-the Truth
Viewing this topic: Punctual(m), unilagfreshest(m), badinfluence(m), diggz, babadee1(m), Davidchitah(m), BBraid, Bheewhy, jeroton, uwandukahuna(m), 1cor2v9, xavier0327(f), mamindy(f), besthand(m), bensowe(m), Zeemic, tobimillar, skertel123(m), nationwidenews, haprol4u(m), yublings(m), tino22(m), Fm4real06, Boost4agro, emperordelis(m), MRTEE01, 124(m), ademide0710, feido, KINGSP(m), ayosmiles(m), Horlaz(m), spitfyer(m), georgekingsley, LynForward, fatalitho, PheezyLee(m), smithsydny(m), Easy5265, teemswest(m), bluesky30(f), olaztek(m), kingkbiz(m), theSpark(m) and 58 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 30