Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos)
|Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by DrinosBlog: 6:05am
DMW and Sony Music act Davido was in a super man mode last night during his #30BillionWorldTour concert in Brussel, Belgium.
The 'Fall' crooner who gave his fans a very good show, also lit them up with his take off and landing skill..
He caption with;
Superman mode!!! See Hennessy at work !!!! �! LITTY!! #FALL#moshpit #rockstar
1 Like
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by DannyJ19(m): 6:09am
ohk
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by 10eola(m): 6:13am
He better not die now
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by itspzpics(m): 6:37am
sha rora
on my way to warri
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Km3doHJH01g&feature=youtu.be
7 Likes
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by taylor88(m): 6:43am
keep jumping like toad
till u fall and break ur preeeek
no wonder wizzy dey call u frog cos u jump alot
14 Likes
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by moshood521(m): 6:46am
Hmmmm.....
4 Likes
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by feldido(m): 6:47am
That moment everybody moves away
11 Likes
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by partnerbiz4: 7:02am
This guy dey ball wella
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by Syphax(m): 7:02am
Weed dey wicked ooo. Chisos Krist
10 Likes
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by ShutdownBrown24(m): 7:28am
Ok
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by obyrich(m): 8:49am
Ganja at work
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by ddippset(m): 9:33am
My problem is with all these old men and women gathered in the crowd. Am not hating I but I keep asking myself why can't I go to this extent and at least give a fucck for once? Abi is there something wrong with me?
6 Likes
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by liftedhigh: 9:33am
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by Dutchey(m): 9:34am
W
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by Nnamdi98(m): 9:34am
Kk
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by Oladelson(m): 9:34am
is okay
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:34am
I wish it was his lyrical content that was elevated like that.
1 Like
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by donkenny(m): 9:34am
Continue
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by samx4real(m): 9:34am
In R. Kelly's Voice...
Davido
2 Likes
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by nikkypearl(f): 9:35am
Ororo @work
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by badland(m): 9:35am
ok good for him...
WW3 Started Since 9/11.... things they will not like you to know..
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pse9wCaQXK4
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by ajalawole(m): 9:35am
Op, is this news. was expecting to see him fly like superman
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by arinzejam(m): 9:35am
O B O you sure say na hennessy not weed??
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by LesbianBoy(m): 9:35am
OBO baddest
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by Allylic(f): 9:35am
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by skywalker001(m): 9:35am
Who else TL on twitter has bin flooded wit trapa and boobs brouhaha
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by AkupeMBANO(m): 9:36am
he should better not try this Shiiiiiiii in ajegule
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by donqx: 9:37am
hehehehhe...super ko spider ni
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by Ericaikince(m): 9:38am
h
|Re: Davido Turns Superman At His Show In Brussels, Belgium (Photos) by Darkseid(m): 9:39am
I actually came here to see his shapeless head in a Superman costume. I must say that I'm disappointed.
1 Like
