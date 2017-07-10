₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by lalasticlala(m): 7:37am
Chiwetel Umeadi Ejiofor, (born 10 July 1977) is an English actor. After enrolling at the National Youth Theatre in 1995, and gaining a scholarship to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, at age 19 and three months into his course, Ejiofor was cast by Steven Spielberg to play a supporting part in the film Amistad (1997) as James Covey.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Chiwetel_Ejiofor
3 Likes
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by taylor88(m): 7:38am
lalasticlala good morning
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by justi4jesu(f): 7:42am
Happy Bornday
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by pyyxxaro: 7:46am
AFONJA fall on you
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Evablizin(f): 7:47am
HBD chiwetel
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by DickDastardly2(m): 7:49am
IGBOs doing GREAT THINGS all over the world
16 Likes
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Ericaikince(m): 8:13am
Hbd broff
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by NwaAmaikpe: 8:13am
I would have said 'happy birthday' out of ethnic sentiments.
But I have not discarded the grudge I have for him after he I saw him on a nude Thandie Newton in Half of A Yellow Sun.
Thandie Newton my beloved crush!
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by uju22(f): 8:13am
Happy birthday chiwetal, may God bless your new age
2 Likes
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 8:13am
happy birthday son of the east
1 Like
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by partnerbiz4: 8:13am
Good actor. Used to like his films..
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Sleyanya1(m): 8:13am
Happy Birthday Sir
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Wholue: 8:14am
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by managersam: 8:14am
pyyxxaro:The distance between you and common sense is like this...
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Blackfire(m): 8:14am
Just watch as this lovely thread goes to the dogs E war loading....
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by lofty900(m): 8:14am
I just watched the movie "half of a yellow sun" and I must say, this guy is very talented. For those that are chanting biafra, I strongly recommend that you watch that movie, you'll learn a lot from it. You'll learn that biafra is not strong enough to stand on its own, you'll learn that biafra cannot win a civil war against Nigeria and you'll learn that war is not something you wake up one morning and fight. You'll also learn that the average igbo man is not built to fight like the hausa people, rather he's built to do business. Just watch the movie
3 Likes
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Neddstark: 8:16am
Y'all Igbo fanatics and tribalists should stop behaving this low. This guy classifies himself as British not even Nigerian nor the illusional Biafran. He is a great actor. I liked the first role I saw him play in Amistad. Ever since then he has been breaking bounds. Among him, Djimon Hounsou, David Oyelowo, Adewale Agbaje, I don't know who to call the best. But they are all terrific and play whatsover role given to them inventively. Happy Birthday Chiwetel
7 Likes
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by bolaidu001: 8:17am
Congratulations to a great actor who is doing Nigeria proud
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Arewa12: 8:18am
Great Guy
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by HarkymTheOracle(m): 8:20am
Happy birthday to him
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by YelloweWest: 8:22am
My crush....
Happy birthday handsome.
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by bayocanny: 8:23am
pyyxxaro:Too early for this bro
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by kingrt2(m): 8:24am
Non story
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by agadez007(m): 8:24am
Neddstark:Why does this "He is british not Nigerian" nonsense come up only when it Involves an Igbo person?
The same people will claim Anthony Joshua,wale and the Other star trek dude eventhough none of these people speak yoruba and then talk nonsense when it involves Igbos
8 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Thukzee011: 8:28am
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Afam4eva(m): 8:29am
lofty900:Shut up and wish him a happy birthday. You talk too much.
Happy Birthday Chewy.
3 Likes
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Neddstark: 8:33am
agadez007:
Stop reasoning like a dullard. When Chi Onwuah corrected that she is British, not Nigerian, why didn't you complain? Chiwetel was not born in Nigeria. Never lived here. Stayed here only for the filming of "Half of a yellow Sun". His parents are immigrants in the UK Same we can say for Michael Oyelowo. As for Anthony Joshua, the young man has been shifting his life between the UK and Nigeria, although more in the UK.
By the way, the time you're using to profess tribal superiority online would have been better used to improve your thinking perspective.
1 Like
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by fabulousnize(m): 8:39am
hbd
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Emmey15(m): 8:47am
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by KemjikaEme: 8:52am
agadez007:It's pure Yoruba stupiidity!
Wale and David Oyelowo can be Yorubas eventhough they identify as non Nigerians and represent a non Nigerian brand while their Igbo counterparts are always denied their African and Igbo identity each time their names come up.
1 Like
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by Brownbarbie97(f): 8:53am
Neddstark:STFU he is Igbo,he proudly bears "CHIWETELU EJIOFOR" which goes to prove that he is proud of his roots unlike some that answer "Anthony Joshua" to hide their yorubaness just so they'll be accepted by the whites.Igbo is Igbo whether in Nigeria or diaspora.Deal with it!!!!If it was crime related news now you'll be the first to call them "biafuros".Your divide and conquer tactics is dead on arrival,child of hate,antiquity and anger.Shameless and pathetic lots .If you are pained,kindly do the world a huge favor and end ur miserable life !!!Thank you
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor Celebrates His 40th Birthday Today by agadez007(m): 8:54am
Neddstark:The Greatest Fool is One Who Fools himself
Am sure you would lead the Pack with you Yoruba brothers to call them Flatron,IPOB etc if they were catch Smuggling drugs
1 Like
