Sound Sultan Celebrates His 40th Birthday With A New House / Jim Iyke Celebrates His 40th Birthday In Vegas With His Sister (Photos) / 2face Gets customized Iphone-6 From Malivelihood As Gift For His 40th Birthday

Chiwetel Umeadi Ejiofor, (born 10 July 1977) is an English actor. After enrolling at the National Youth Theatre in 1995, and gaining a scholarship to the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art, at age 19 and three months into his course, Ejiofor was cast by Steven Spielberg to play a supporting part in the film Amistad (1997) as James Covey.



Ejiofor portrayed the characters Okwe in Dirty Pretty Things (2002), The Operative in Serenity (2005), Solomon Northup in 12 Years a Slave (2013), Karl Mordo in Doctor Strange (2016), and Dr. Vincent Kapoor in The Martian (2015). For 12 Years a Slave he received Academy Award and Golden Globe nominations, along with the BAFTA Award for Best Actor. He was nominated for a 2014 Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie for his performance in Dancing on the Edge.



Ejiofor has received numerous awards and nominations for acting, including the BAFTA Orange Rising Star Award in 2006, two Golden Globe Award nominations, and the Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actor for his performance in Othello in 2008. In 2008, he was awarded an Officer of the OBE by Queen Elizabeth II for services to the arts. He was elevated to Commander of the Order of the British Empire in the 2015 Birthday Honours.



IGBOs doing GREAT THINGS all over the world 16 Likes

I would have said 'happy birthday' out of ethnic sentiments.



But I have not discarded the grudge I have for him after he I saw him on a nude Thandie Newton in Half of A Yellow Sun.



Thandie Newton my beloved crush! I would have said 'happy birthday' out of ethnic sentiments.But I have not discarded the grudge I have for him after he I saw him on a nude Thandie Newton in Half of A Yellow Sun.Thandie Newton my beloved crush! 5 Likes 1 Share

Happy birthday chiwetal, may God bless your new age 2 Likes

happy birthday son of the east happy birthday son of the east 1 Like

Good actor. Used to like his films..









pyyxxaro:

AFONJA fall on you The distance between you and common sense is like this... The distance between you and common sense is like this... 7 Likes 1 Share

Just watch as this lovely thread goes to the dogs E war loading....

I just watched the movie "half of a yellow sun" and I must say, this guy is very talented. For those that are chanting biafra, I strongly recommend that you watch that movie, you'll learn a lot from it. You'll learn that biafra is not strong enough to stand on its own, you'll learn that biafra cannot win a civil war against Nigeria and you'll learn that war is not something you wake up one morning and fight. You'll also learn that the average igbo man is not built to fight like the hausa people, rather he's built to do business. Just watch the movie 3 Likes

Y'all Igbo fanatics and tribalists should stop behaving this low. This guy classifies himself as British not even Nigerian nor the illusional Biafran. He is a great actor. I liked the first role I saw him play in Amistad. Ever since then he has been breaking bounds. Among him, Djimon Hounsou, David Oyelowo, Adewale Agbaje, I don't know who to call the best. But they are all terrific and play whatsover role given to them inventively. Happy Birthday Chiwetel 7 Likes

pyyxxaro:

AFONJA fall on you Too early for this bro Too early for this bro

Neddstark:

Y'all Igbo fanatics and tribalists should stop behaving this low. This guy classifies himself as British not even Nigerian nor the illusional Biafran. He is a great actor. I liked the first role I saw him play in Amistad. Ever since then he has been breaking bounds. Among him, Djimon Hounsou, David Oyelowo, Adewale Agbaje, I don't know who to call the best. But they are all terrific and play whatsover role given to them inventively. Happy Birthday Chiwetel Why does this "He is british not Nigerian" nonsense come up only when it Involves an Igbo person?



The same people will claim Anthony Joshua,wale and the Other star trek dude eventhough none of these people speak yoruba and then talk nonsense when it involves Igbos Why does this "He is british not Nigerian" nonsense come up only when it Involves an Igbo person?The same people will claim Anthony Joshua,wale and the Other star trek dude eventhough none of these people speak yoruba and then talk nonsense when it involves Igbos 8 Likes 2 Shares

lofty900:

I just watched the movie "half of a yellow sun" and I must say, this guy is very talented. For those that are chanting biafra, I strongly recommend that you watch that movie, you'll learn a lot from it. You'll learn that biafra is not strong enough to stand on its own, you'll learn that biafra cannot win a civil war against Nigeria and you'll learn that war is not something you wake up one morning and fight. You'll also learn that the average igbo man is not built to fight like the hausa people, rather he's built to do business. Just watch the movie Shut up and wish him a happy birthday. You talk too much.



Happy Birthday Chewy. Shut up and wish him a happy birthday. You talk too much.Happy Birthday Chewy. 3 Likes

agadez007:

Why does this "He is british not Nigerian" nonsense come up only when it Involves an Igbo person?



The same people will claim Anthony Joshua and wale and then talk nonsense when it involves Igbos

Stop reasoning like a dullard. When Chi Onwuah corrected that she is British, not Nigerian, why didn't you complain? Chiwetel was not born in Nigeria. Never lived here. Stayed here only for the filming of "Half of a yellow Sun". His parents are immigrants in the UK Same we can say for Michael Oyelowo. As for Anthony Joshua, the young man has been shifting his life between the UK and Nigeria, although more in the UK.



By the way, the time you're using to profess tribal superiority online would have been better used to improve your thinking perspective. Stop reasoning like a dullard. When Chi Onwuah corrected that she is British, not Nigerian, why didn't you complain? Chiwetel was not born in Nigeria. Never lived here. Stayed here only for the filming of "Half of a yellow Sun". His parents are immigrants in the UK Same we can say for Michael Oyelowo. As for Anthony Joshua, the young man has been shifting his life between the UK and Nigeria, although more in the UK.By the way, the time you're using to profess tribal superiority online would have been better used to improve your thinking perspective. 1 Like

agadez007:

Why does this "He is british not Nigerian" nonsense come up only when it Involves an Igbo person?



The same people will claim Anthony Joshua,wale and the Other star trek dude eventhough none of these people speak yoruba and then talk nonsense when it involves Igbos It's pure Yoruba stupiidity!

Wale and David Oyelowo can be Yorubas eventhough they identify as non Nigerians and represent a non Nigerian brand while their Igbo counterparts are always denied their African and Igbo identity each time their names come up. It's pure Yoruba stupiidity!Wale and David Oyelowo can be Yorubas eventhough they identify as non Nigerians and represent a non Nigerian brand while their Igbo counterparts are always denied their African and Igbo identity each time their names come up. 1 Like

Neddstark:





Stop reasoning like a dullard. When Chi Onwuah corrected that she is British, not Nigerian, why didn't you complain? Chiwetel was not born in Nigeria. Never lived here. Stayed here only for the filming of "Half of a yellow Sun". His parents are immigrants in the UK Same we can say for Michael Oyelowo. As for Anthony Joshua, the young man has been shifting his life between the UK and Nigeria, although more in the UK.



By the way, the time you're using to profess tribal superiority online would have been better used to improve your thinking perspective. STFU he is Igbo,he proudly bears "CHIWETELU EJIOFOR" which goes to prove that he is proud of his roots unlike some that answer "Anthony Joshua" to hide their yorubaness just so they'll be accepted by the whites.Igbo is Igbo whether in Nigeria or diaspora.Deal with it!!!!If it was crime related news now you'll be the first to call them "biafuros".Your divide and conquer tactics is dead on arrival,child of hate,antiquity and anger.Shameless and pathetic lots .If you are pained,kindly do the world a huge favor and end ur miserable life !!!Thank you STFU he is Igbo,he proudly bears "CHIWETELU EJIOFOR" which goes to prove that he is proud of his roots unlike some that answer "Anthony Joshua" to hide their yorubaness just so they'll be accepted by the whites.Igbo is Igbo whether in Nigeria or diaspora.Deal with it!!!!If it was crime related news now you'll be the first to call them "biafuros".Your divide and conquer tactics is dead on arrival,child of hate,antiquity and anger.Shameless and pathetic lots .If you are pained,kindly do the world a huge favor and end ur miserable life !!!Thank you