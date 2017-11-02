₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by DRIFTyKING(m): 1:32pm
Beyonce is set to voice Simba’s childhood friend turned love interest Nala in the live-action remake of Disney’s “The Lion King,” the singer and studio announced Wednesday.
The 36-year-old pop megastar confirmed the long-rumoured role in a Facebook post that showed headshots of the voice cast, also revealing that Keegan-Michael Key (“Why Him?”, “Storks”) will be playing a hyena named Kamari.
Alongside Beyonce — and mostly previously announced — will be Donald Glover as Simba, James Earl Jones reprising his role in the 1994 animated movie as Mufasa, and then Nigerian born British actor, Chiwetel Ejiofor as his nemesis Scar.
Comedian John Oliver was confirmed as Zazu, while other big names in the production — set for release in July 2019 — include Seth Rogan and Billy Eichner.
“
It is a director’s dream to assemble a talented team like this to bring this classic story to life,” said director Jon Favreau, who helmed Disney’s hit live-action remake of “The Jungle Book” (2016), in a statement confirming the cast.
It won Oscars for the song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” by Elton John and Tim Rice, and for its score by Hans Zimmer, plus two Grammy Awards, with the soundtrack selling more than 14 million copies.
The stage production made its Broadway debut in 1997 and went on to win six Tony Awards.
Translated into eight languages, the film’s 23 global stage productions have been seen by more than 85 million people. The worldwide gross for the brand exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in history.
Stunning early footage of the live-action version shown at Disney’s D23 fan convention in Southern California in July climaxed in the iconic moment when Rafiki introduces newborn Simba to the animals of the savannah.
“This is a story that belongs to everyone who grew up with the original film,” said Favreau.
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by Kowor(f): 1:39pm
Why?!!!!!!!!
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by DRIFTyKING(m): 1:39pm
cc: Lalasticlala, fynestboi
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by midehi2(f): 2:19pm
Wow! It will be dope, Beyonce voice will be cool ......2019 is too far, can't wait to watch
Chiwetel Ejiofor, Idris Elba are 'booms' love their movies
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by Turks: 2:19pm
These people are about to ruin my childhood
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by modelmike7(m): 2:19pm
TWO OF THE BEST
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by Giddymoney(m): 2:20pm
I didn't even understand what I read
Can Someone please explain to me
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by Pangea: 2:20pm
Why are they remaking lion king?
There are many stories to tell, why are they going back to a story that has already been told?
I'm sure its for economic reason
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by GentleYoung(m): 2:20pm
Good
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by Plolly(f): 2:21pm
h
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by SnakeXenzia(m): 2:21pm
No be only their voice?
Mtcheew
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by GentleYoung(m): 2:21pm
Kowor:
Wire
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by weareok: 2:21pm
cant wait to see the movie.this beyonce sef is now MONEY MAKING MACHINE
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by Profcamsey(m): 2:21pm
Beyonce will make it sell but her voice for talking no good.
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by Riko2(m): 2:22pm
makes no sense at al
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by sanbells(f): 2:22pm
Cool...
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by aAK1(m): 2:22pm
Pangea:was about to say the same
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by nairavsdollars: 2:22pm
Lupita Nyongo will voice it better
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by mommysgirl(f): 2:23pm
we the cartoon lovers cant wait
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by Sharon6(f): 2:23pm
Nice one. We can't wait.
GET RID OF STRETCH MARKS, CHECK MY SIGNATURE!
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by emeijeh(m): 2:23pm
Hope he won't be Pumba
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by EVILFOREST: 2:23pm
Sai MaMa
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by Piercy(m): 2:24pm
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by festwiz(m): 2:24pm
Pangea:They want to cash in on the nostalgia and make a billion dollars from it. Just ask Pokémon
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by sinceraconcept: 2:24pm
Beyonce Aka lot of beauty,too much money
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by tossie101(f): 2:25pm
Igbo amaka
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by thundafire: 2:25pm
But I know dey 1st version will be better quote me my moniker visit u
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by oviejnr(m): 2:26pm
Cool
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by szen(m): 2:26pm
bet why? Why would they do this? Pls why?
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by alignacademy(m): 2:27pm
DRIFTyKING:
Thanks for sharing
The Disney money-spinning machine is at it again...
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by Nbote(m): 2:27pm
I don't know why I always unconsciously pronounce his name as Chiwetelu Agu
|Re: Chiwetel Ejiofor And Beyonce To Star In ‘The Lion King' Remake by grandstar(m): 2:27pm
Turks:
Funniest post I've ever seen!
