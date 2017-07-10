₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by Abdulazeez99: 12:27pm
Chelsea are set to table a €80million bid for Real Madrid striker, Alvaro Morata, after missing out on Romelu Lukaku.
Spanish outfit, AS, reports that Antonio Conte has turned his search for a new frontman to Spain, after losing out to Manchester United on his number one target this summer.
Morata himself had seemingly been on course to United, with Chelsea favourites to sign Lukaku, but the situation has now been turned on its head.
The Spain striker’s representatives have said he will “keep fighting”.
“We must keep fighting, as there’s no alternative,” is the comment coming from Morata’s camp, according to Spanish publication, Marca.
Morata had previously hinted he would love to work with Blues boss, Antonio Conte, at some point in his career.
http://dailypost.ng/2017/07/10/chelsea-ready-offer-real-madrid-e80million-morata/
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by AyoSammyTunDe(m): 12:31pm
oya na. make dem sell the guy to us o
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by Leonbonapart(m): 2:12pm
These clubs has spoiled football and players with money. In a rare sense Morata wouldn't cost 35 million pounds.... he's not even a top striker
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by veekid(m): 2:12pm
I just pray zidane won't regret doing this to morata and Rodriguez
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by liftedhigh: 2:12pm
Wow
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by liftedhigh: 2:12pm
4 Wat now? 80 wat?
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by donkenny(m): 2:12pm
Hala Madrid
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by LastSurvivor11: 2:13pm
For wetin kwanu?
Unless they wan use am do money laundering..
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by gunners160(m): 2:13pm
football has lost its value and it is all about money now. Then wen football was football,payers are never over prized like this and they ball gud game
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by registration(m): 2:14pm
Oh Man Utd should bag this guy too
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by AmoryBlacq: 2:14pm
Oh yes!
with the uncertainty of Costa stay at the bridge
and losing Lukaku to United
Morata seems our only option
but i must express my displeasure at the way Chelsea are performing in the transfer market
anyhow
I still got blue blood running in my veins!
we are lifting the Champions league trophy come 2018!
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by drsteroid(m): 2:14pm
Good news!! I prefer Morata to Lukaku.
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by dsoja: 2:14pm
How good is d guy?
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by Danelo(m): 2:14pm
Over hyped player
I pray his case won't b Like Fernando Torres who after much xpctation cudnt perform.
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by MaziOmenuko: 2:14pm
Option 2:
Real for keep am make dem use am cook beans. We are entering a worldcup year and you still want to frustrate a player that wants to go to worldcup by perpetually keeping him on the bench. Then when suitors come, you start quoting record-breaking fees as if you had plans for him.
If I was Conte, I would bid £45mil for him. If they are not selling, let them go and cook okro soup with him.
Rubbish!
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by Christane(m): 2:14pm
for a single player?that is not even in d top ten list of players in d world ...mayb dem want jst dash madrid money to show say dem rich pax dem..
OP ..pls correct urself it z 70million nt 80million.
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by Nihao: 2:15pm
That will be a good buy. Nice one from Oga Conte
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by dbynonetwork: 2:15pm
Inexperienced player..
€80m is waste of money mehnnnn...
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by toyinjimoh(m): 2:15pm
morata will be a better buy than lukaku I hope d deal is done
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by sathel(m): 2:15pm
waste
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by slimzypink(f): 2:15pm
is he a football player?
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by joey150(m): 2:15pm
It has gotten this bad that even transfer rumours now make it to the frontpage.
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by Trustisaburden: 2:15pm
Chelsea can't afford to spend such lump sum on a single player.
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by Starships4u(m): 2:15pm
Ah swear chealsea goofed on LUKAKU
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by misspineapple(f): 2:16pm
Ok
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by wristbangle(m): 2:16pm
Man utd need this guy as permanent 10 which was his role @ Juventus. Morata himself does like Man Utd to chelsea, so let's see how it goes
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by DickDastardly2(m): 2:16pm
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by Sniper12: 2:16pm
The end of football is near. an average player who hasnt scored up to 16 league goalsba Season. chai
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by IamDino(f): 2:17pm
Desperation has set in ever since we bought Lukaku from under their nose.
To the peeps talking 'bou spending huge sums on average/good players,know that inflation has hit the transfer market ever since the multi billion dollar TV deal that the EPL clubs have got. Swansea are holding on for £50m for Sigurdsson.
GGMU.
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by avicenna1(m): 2:17pm
Money miss road. Madrid should sell him one time.
|Re: Chelsea Ready To Offer Real Madrid €80million For Morata by zeusdgrt(m): 2:17pm
Risky and dicey
