Spanish outfit, AS, reports that Antonio Conte has turned his search for a new frontman to Spain, after losing out to Manchester United on his number one target this summer.



Morata himself had seemingly been on course to United, with Chelsea favourites to sign Lukaku, but the situation has now been turned on its head.



The Spain striker’s representatives have said he will “keep fighting”.



“We must keep fighting, as there’s no alternative,” is the comment coming from Morata’s camp, according to Spanish publication, Marca.



Morata had previously hinted he would love to work with Blues boss, Antonio Conte, at some point in his career.





oya na. make dem sell the guy to us o

These clubs has spoiled football and players with money. In a rare sense Morata wouldn't cost 35 million pounds.... he's not even a top striker 26 Likes

I just pray zidane won't regret doing this to morata and Rodriguez 4 Likes

Wow

4 Wat now? 80 wat? 1 Like

Hala Madrid

For wetin kwanu?



Unless they wan use am do money laundering.. 2 Likes

football has lost its value and it is all about money now. Then wen football was football,payers are never over prized like this and they ball gud game

Oh Man Utd should bag this guy too

Oh yes!



with the uncertainty of Costa stay at the bridge

and losing Lukaku to United



Morata seems our only option



but i must express my displeasure at the way Chelsea are performing in the transfer market



anyhow



I still got blue blood running in my veins!



we are lifting the Champions league trophy come 2018!







Good news!! I prefer Morata to Lukaku.

How good is d guy?

Over hyped player

I pray his case won't b Like Fernando Torres who after much xpctation cudnt perform. 2 Likes

Option 2:



Real for keep am make dem use am cook beans. We are entering a worldcup year and you still want to frustrate a player that wants to go to worldcup by perpetually keeping him on the bench. Then when suitors come, you start quoting record-breaking fees as if you had plans for him.



If I was Conte, I would bid £45mil for him. If they are not selling, let them go and cook okro soup with him.



Rubbish! 14 Likes

for a single player?that is not even in d top ten list of players in d world ...mayb dem want jst dash madrid money to show say dem rich pax dem..

OP ..pls correct urself it z 70million nt 80million.

That will be a good buy. Nice one from Oga Conte

Inexperienced player..



€80m is waste of money mehnnnn...

morata will be a better buy than lukaku I hope d deal is done

waste

is he a football player?







It has gotten this bad that even transfer rumours now make it to the frontpage. 2 Likes

Chelsea can't afford to spend such lump sum on a single player.

Ah swear chealsea goofed on LUKAKU 1 Like

Ok

Man utd need this guy as permanent 10 which was his role @ Juventus. Morata himself does like Man Utd to chelsea, so let's see how it goes

The end of football is near. an average player who hasnt scored up to 16 league goalsba Season. chai 2 Likes

Desperation has set in ever since we bought Lukaku from under their nose.

To the peeps talking 'bou spending huge sums on average/good players,know that inflation has hit the transfer market ever since the multi billion dollar TV deal that the EPL clubs have got. Swansea are holding on for £50m for Sigurdsson.

GGMU.

Money miss road. Madrid should sell him one time.