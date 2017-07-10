Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme (6507 Views)

The Kebbi State Government has urged local government workers earning N20,000 as monthly salaries to registers for N- Power if they have the requirements.



The Deputy Governor of the state, Col. Samaila Yombe Dabai, stated this, on Monday, when he visited the N-Power Registration Centre in Birnin-Kebbi.



The Deputy Governor, who encouraged local government workers on the scheme, earning a monthly salary of less than N20,000 said, “If you have requirements needed for N-Power enrolment,there is nothing stop you from registering for the programme.”



Dabai said that all local government workers who applied and eventually selected for the programme would be given the opportunity to serve in their places of choice.



He added that the present administration of Abubakar Atiku Bagudu would not relent on its efforts to fulfilling all promises made to the citizens.



He charged the workers to always be punctual at their duty posts,stressed that government would no longer condone truancy in the local government councils.



Earlier, the state’s Chairman, Local Government Service Commission, Alhaji Abubakar Nayaya, expressed concern at the attitude to work by some local government staff members.





According to him ,“I wonder how someone can have the conscience to be absent from work and still expect his monthly salary. We will work tirelessly to fish out the culprits and deal with them accordingly”.

https://www.google.com.ng/amp/sunnewsonline.com/kebbi-govt-urges-lg-workers-to-apply-for-n-power-scheme/amp/ Imagine This Nonsense From A Serving Governor(i Give Up On Nigeria)

a scheme for the unemployed and you are asking LGA workers to apply is that not corruption? 30 Likes 2 Shares

Anything is possible in this country 5 Likes

Me looking at Kebbi State Governor Right Now.. 14 Likes 1 Share

we dey complain say them never send us text this governor they limit our chances 8 Likes

This is what you get when the wrong set of beings are allowed to govern human. 9 Likes

The sad thing about not joining politics is that you get ruled by people you're better than - Albert Einstein 39 Likes 2 Shares

Jesus! Leadership need to be given attention in this nation,even if u make more money just a policy from a bad leader can destroy it 4 Likes

They want to reduce the amount they pay as salary(wage budget) and possibly increase the amount they will loot 4 Likes

I WONDER if people do read , the story says a DEPUTY governor. while the OP says its the governor.



by the way where is the source 1 Like

Instead of him to consider increasing their salary, he is asking them to apply for npower.

This is why the north is better than us in the south; they don't waste any opportunity they get to spend and share government money round among those that can ask questions and instead of being hoarded by one person or missing the opportunity.



This is also why Nigeria will never develop; the north is just a pest. Eating up whatever comes their way. 4 Likes

He is only keying in to bubu's change mechanism

DIKEnaWAR:

This is why the north is better than us in the south; they don't waste any opportunity they get to spend and share government money round among those that can ask questions and instead of being hoarded by one person or missing the opportunity.



This is also why Nigeria will never develop; the north is just a pest. Eating up whatever comes their way. And how has their socialist economic system bettered the lot of an average northerner? And how has their socialist economic system bettered the lot of an average northerner? 4 Likes 1 Share

jeez! jeez! 1 Like 1 Share

Tiobi84:

Yesterday i visited a friend who just got back from rig location, we were discussing my jobless state and i mentioned that i registered for n-power, I was s shocked when he told me he registered on the first day in fact he held a vigil waiting for the site to launch....







Nigerians can be greedy, wonder if i'll get a chance Yesterday i visited a friend who just got back from rig location, we were discussing my jobless state and i mentioned that i registered for n-power, I was s shocked when he told me he registered on the first day in fact he held a vigil waiting for the site to launch....Nigerians can be greedy, wonder if i'll get a chance 6 Likes 1 Share

Exactly the sort of bullshit one should expect from Hausa Foolanis, their intelligence is just a little above that of cows. 2 Likes

Fundamentalist:

I WONDER if people do read , the story says a DEPUTY governor. while the OP says its the governor.



by the way where is the source

argue with ur village people.

deputy governor is not far 4rm governor argue with ur village people.deputy governor is not far 4rm governor 1 Like

Dominiquez:

This is what you get when the wrong set of beings are allowed to govern human.

It's called Kakocracy. It's called Kakocracy.

more reason to split this entity, just imagine that thrash coming out of a governors mouth! 1 Like

If this is true, then the Governor can ....



Transfer the state workforce to the Fed Govt or a neighbouring state. Or kuku keel all the salary earners so that he has no-one to worry about.





Bunch of lazyheaded politicians

I'm not condoning fraud, but If the man were from the south he would find a way to collect the money himself. See all the money going to Nd but a few have cornered it leaving multitudes in dehumanizing poverty. Btw, how much is madam peace worth - is the stolen billions also "our oyel moneee"?

The worst part of it is that LG workers who will apply will be given more preference. That is how Northern Nigeria works. Once their leader has said something, they will all comply without asking questions. I served in Kebbi and know exactly how they work. You only see LG workers in the office from 23 - 27 of every month, any date outside these you are on your own. 2 Likes 1 Share