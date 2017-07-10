₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by Tiobi84: 12:42pm On Jul 10
The Kebbi State Government has urged local government workers earning N20,000 as monthly salaries to registers for N- Power if they have the requirements.
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by Tiobi84: 12:46pm On Jul 10
a scheme for the unemployed and you are asking LGA workers to apply is that not corruption?
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by god2good(m): 12:57pm On Jul 10
Anything is possible in this country
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by FrostGiant: 1:00pm On Jul 10
Me looking at Kebbi State Governor Right Now..
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by Tiobi84: 1:12pm On Jul 10
we dey complain say them never send us text this governor they limit our chances
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by Dominiquez: 2:28pm On Jul 10
This is what you get when the wrong set of beings are allowed to govern human.
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by computerboy: 2:43pm On Jul 10
The sad thing about not joining politics is that you get ruled by people you're better than - Albert Einstein
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by maxwell767(m): 2:49pm On Jul 10
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by Ademat7(m): 2:54pm On Jul 10
Jesus! Leadership need to be given attention in this nation,even if u make more money just a policy from a bad leader can destroy it
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by UnknownT: 3:01pm On Jul 10
They want to reduce the amount they pay as salary(wage budget) and possibly increase the amount they will loot
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by Fundamentalist: 3:21pm On Jul 10
I WONDER if people do read , the story says a DEPUTY governor. while the OP says its the governor.
by the way where is the source
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by Pearcybaby: 3:44pm On Jul 10
Instead of him to consider increasing their salary, he is asking them to apply for npower.
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by DIKEnaWAR: 4:00pm On Jul 10
This is why the north is better than us in the south; they don't waste any opportunity they get to spend and share government money round among those that can ask questions and instead of being hoarded by one person or missing the opportunity.
This is also why Nigeria will never develop; the north is just a pest. Eating up whatever comes their way.
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by careytommy7(m): 4:39pm On Jul 10
He is only keying in to bubu's change mechanism
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by careytommy7(m): 4:41pm On Jul 10
DIKEnaWAR:And how has their socialist economic system bettered the lot of an average northerner?
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by Edopesin(m): 5:28pm On Jul 10
jeez!
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by DonBenny77: 6:04pm On Jul 10
Tiobi84:
Yesterday i visited a friend who just got back from rig location, we were discussing my jobless state and i mentioned that i registered for n-power, I was s shocked when he told me he registered on the first day in fact he held a vigil waiting for the site to launch....
Nigerians can be greedy, wonder if i'll get a chance
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by DirewolfofStark(m): 8:38pm On Jul 10
Exactly the sort of bullshit one should expect from Hausa Foolanis, their intelligence is just a little above that of cows.
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by flexzyawkward: 9:39pm On Jul 10
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by Tenim47(m): 10:12pm On Jul 10
Fundamentalist:
argue with ur village people.
deputy governor is not far 4rm governor
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by Obudupikin: 10:22pm On Jul 10
Dominiquez:
It's called Kakocracy.
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by islandmoon: 12:27am
more reason to split this entity, just imagine that thrash coming out of a governors mouth!
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by Wristler: 12:52am
If this is true, then the Governor can ....
Transfer the state workforce to the Fed Govt or a neighbouring state. Or kuku keel all the salary earners so that he has no-one to worry about.
Bunch of lazyheaded politicians
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by mu2sa2: 5:18am
I'm not condoning fraud, but If the man were from the south he would find a way to collect the money himself. See all the money going to Nd but a few have cornered it leaving multitudes in dehumanizing poverty. Btw, how much is madam peace worth - is the stolen billions also "our oyel moneee"?
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by lonelydora(m): 5:51am
The worst part of it is that LG workers who will apply will be given more preference. That is how Northern Nigeria works. Once their leader has said something, they will all comply without asking questions. I served in Kebbi and know exactly how they work. You only see LG workers in the office from 23 - 27 of every month, any date outside these you are on your own.
|Re: Kebbi Government Urges LG Workers To Apply For N-Power Scheme by igedeboy: 7:26am
hmmm
