Some feel that the highly revered monarch was not meant to greet the politician like that due to his recognized status - as it was meant to be the other way round.



Some online users have been left bewildered following this photo of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi "humbly" greeting senate president, Bukola Saraki at the wedding of Ayomide Amosun, daughter of Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun to Oladipupo Erewa, the son of Senior Special Assistant to president Buhari on Foreign Relations and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa...Some feel that the highly revered monarch was not meant to greet the politician like that due to his recognized status - as it was meant to be the other way round.

It's like the Ooni's stool is bigger than the current occupier. The same revere Oonirinsa will be in the Church. Ooni should start seeing himself as an Oracle and not an ordinary person. 37 Likes 4 Shares

is it loyalty? or ............

sarrki the slayer of the brown teeth idiot tinubu sarrki the slayer of the brown teeth idiot tinubu 27 Likes 2 Shares

Even as anti-Saraki, I think people should stop complaining about this cos what's inside Saraki is bigger than any oracle. Al Kitaab is bigger than any oracle and reason why you hardly see ilorin people prostrate or bow for any king.



Meanwhile This is what happen when you make an "ajebutter" a kingMeanwhile 35 Likes 3 Shares

Saraki is greater than the ooni of ife 26 Likes 5 Shares

People should cut Kabiyesi some slacks now, he will settle into the position with time. 4 Likes

It's like the Ooni's stool is bigger than the current occupier. The same revere Oonirinsa will be in the Church. Ooni should start seeing himself as an Oracle and not an ordinary person. Brother the thing taya me self.

The guy own come too much Brother the thing taya me self.The guy own come too much 23 Likes 4 Shares

Saraki is greater than the ooni of ife 24 Likes 2 Shares

This yeye Oba just dey fall hand, na so the other dey he allow Adeboye sit on top he chair... 8 Likes 2 Shares

That is their cup of tea

His parents brought him up well. 21 Likes

Lie Muhammad write will say make you take over from am ? Lie Muhammad write will say make you take over from am 22 Likes

I will like to see the video before beheading the Oba. 2 Likes





Advantage of Sheikh Soliu a.k.a Alfa Alimi



Lie Muhammad write will say make you take over from am ? Even Donald Trump with his girimo bow. If your claimed is true that you studied at Uniilorin I think you should know better.Advantage of Sheikh Soliu a.k.a Alfa Alimi

Baba I watched it, trump no bow Baba I watched it, trump no bow 9 Likes





Baba I watched it, trump no bow See it again and also on his inauguration day when his wife want to get up with annoyance.

what is all kitaab what is all kitaab





what is all kitaab The holy Qur'an.

saraki a polithiefician has holy Quran?...hahahha.. saraki a polithiefician has holy Quran?...hahahha.. 3 Likes 1 Share

what is that what is that





what is that The Holy Qur'an.

Nonsense. If he has to bow for every Muslim there then the Ooni will develop hunchback because of the amount of people he will have to bow to Nonsense. If he has to bow for every Muslim there then the Ooni will develop hunchback because of the amount of people he will have to bow to 14 Likes 1 Share

People should cut Kabiyesi some slacks now, he will settle into the position with time. he is a Political Oba so you will see more disgrace from him as the days go by he is a Political Oba so you will see more disgrace from him as the days go by 12 Likes 1 Share

Saraki is greater than the ooni of ife That's what just happened That's what just happened 8 Likes

Not sure but I think the Ooni goofed on this one.



He should understand the enormity of the office he occupies. If he had shaken hands this way with another First Class traditional ruler MUCH OLDER than himself, no biggie.. ..but to a politician just about his peer with a very sordid image. ..nah. 12 Likes 3 Shares

Looks like the Ooni should be dethroned.

And a true royal put on the throne.

Kini gbogbo nonsense yi? 18 Likes 5 Shares

People should cut Kabiyesi some slacks now, he will settle into the position with time.

And with age...

He's a typical enterpreneur.

Enterpreneurs stoop to conquer.

He must have acted unconsciously. And with age...He's a typical enterpreneur.Enterpreneurs stoop to conquer.He must have acted unconsciously. 2 Likes