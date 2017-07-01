₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by CastedDude: 1:40pm
Some online users have been left bewildered following this photo of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi "humbly" greeting senate president, Bukola Saraki at the wedding of Ayomide Amosun, daughter of Ogun state governor, Ibikunle Amosun to Oladipupo Erewa, the son of Senior Special Assistant to president Buhari on Foreign Relations and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa...
Some feel that the highly revered monarch was not meant to greet the politician like that due to his recognized status - as it was meant to be the other way round.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by CastedDude: 1:40pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by Agbaletu: 1:45pm
It's like the Ooni's stool is bigger than the current occupier. The same revere Oonirinsa will be in the Church. Ooni should start seeing himself as an Oracle and not an ordinary person.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by Jostico: 1:47pm
is it loyalty? or ............
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by KINGOFTHEEAST: 1:52pm
CastedDude:sarrki the slayer of the brown teeth idiot tinubu
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by madridguy(m): 1:53pm
Even as anti-Saraki, I think people should stop complaining about this cos what's inside Saraki is bigger than any oracle. Al Kitaab is bigger than any oracle and reason why you hardly see ilorin people prostrate or bow for any king.
Same thing happened to every American President when they visit Saudi Arabia. You must bow.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by Dotwillis1(m): 1:55pm
This is what happen when you make an "ajebutter" a king
Meanwhile
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 1:56pm
Saraki is greater than the ooni of ife
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by seunmsg(m): 1:57pm
People should cut Kabiyesi some slacks now, he will settle into the position with time.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by seunny4lif(m): 1:59pm
Agbaletu:Brother the thing taya me self.
The guy own come too much
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by seunny4lif(m): 1:59pm
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by ihimiray(m): 2:05pm
This yeye Oba just dey fall hand, na so the other dey he allow Adeboye sit on top he chair...
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by Baawaa(m): 2:07pm
That is their cup of tea
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by Dreamwaker(m): 2:09pm
His parents brought him up well.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:11pm
madridguy:
Lie Muhammad write will say make you take over from am?
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by 989900: 2:16pm
I will like to see the video before beheading the Oba.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by madridguy(m): 2:17pm
Even Donald Trump with his girimo bow. If your claimed is true that you studied at Uniilorin I think you should know better.
Advantage of Sheikh Soliu a.k.a Alfa Alimi
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by CROWNWEALTH019(m): 2:18pm
madridguy:Baba I watched it, trump no bow
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by madridguy(m): 2:19pm
See it again and also on his inauguration day when his wife want to get up with annoyance.
CROWNWEALTH019:
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by babyfaceafrica: 2:19pm
madridguy:what is all kitaab
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by madridguy(m): 2:21pm
The holy Qur'an.
babyfaceafrica:
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by babyfaceafrica: 2:24pm
madridguy:saraki a polithiefician has holy Quran?...hahahha..
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by QueenOfNepal: 2:37pm
madridguy:what is that
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by madridguy(m): 2:39pm
The Holy Qur'an.
QueenOfNepal:
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by QueenOfNepal: 2:39pm
madridguy:Nonsense. If he has to bow for every Muslim there then the Ooni will develop hunchback because of the amount of people he will have to bow to
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by QueenOfNepal: 2:40pm
seunmsg:he is a Political Oba so you will see more disgrace from him as the days go by
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by QueenOfNepal: 2:41pm
CROWNWEALTH019:That's what just happened
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by omenka(m): 2:42pm
Not sure but I think the Ooni goofed on this one.
He should understand the enormity of the office he occupies. If he had shaken hands this way with another First Class traditional ruler MUCH OLDER than himself, no biggie.. ..but to a politician just about his peer with a very sordid image. ..nah.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by GQman: 2:54pm
Looks like the Ooni should be dethroned.
And a true royal put on the throne.
Kini gbogbo nonsense yi?
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by Viergeachar: 2:56pm
seunmsg:
And with age...
He's a typical enterpreneur.
Enterpreneurs stoop to conquer.
He must have acted unconsciously.
|Re: Ooni Of Ife, Ogunwusi Greets Saraki By Bending And Got People Talking (Photo) by WeShallSee: 3:05pm
Ooni was sitting,
Saraki had just arrived; standing.
Both of them used their two hands to greet..Out of respect for their offices.
Ooni represents the people of Ife (or by extension; the Yorubas)
Saraki represents all the 109 representatives of Nigeria.
Let's keep our sentiments aside, many of you here will bow down to greet saraki if you were ever opportuned.
In this particular scenario, the Ooni held his stool high by remaining seated.
What more do you want ??
Besides, for people like Ooni and co whose stools are for life, a great deal of humility is required or else they earn the wrath of God as time goes by. It's not easy to be a leader for life.
Deal with that. #WeShallSee
