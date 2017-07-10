₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by AKSGNewMedia: 2:06pm
Abia State Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, arrives Ibom Intl. Airport for the grand reception of Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel and Wife Martha, organised by Ibibio Nation today Monday 10th July 2017, at the Asan Ibibio, Uyo. Welcome Your Excellency!
SOURCE: http://www.wetinhappen.com.ng/ibibiohonoursudom-ikpaezu-arrives-akwa-ibom-photos
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by IBRAHIM203: 3:05pm
HMM
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by IgboticGirl(f): 3:06pm
Ok booked
MEN DEM.....fresh people
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by awillabo: 3:21pm
Must he arrive in a chattered jet..
Why not use a motorcade.
(maybe he doesn't wana suffer the hardship of traveling in degraded roads full of pot holes and unpaved portions which he as governor has refused to fix)
Akwa is only fews hours from abia state.
They are practically neighbors
Why waste ten million naira for a chattered jet...
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Finestface(f): 3:21pm
It's not about visiting akwaibom
Let him also learn good Governance from akwaibom
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by UnknownT: 3:22pm
Why him no use road, when dem be neighbors
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by uruego(f): 3:22pm
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by centoke30(m): 3:22pm
Ikpeazu, quietly leave that man n come bk to our state and continue with your development agenda.. Udom has little or non to develop in that state...
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Rapoo(m): 3:23pm
rich dudes
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 3:23pm
Fayose killed it today
it was Rocha's vs Fayose today n trust me I was never disappointed with Fayose the rock, he told APC that come 2019, he will be in Aso rock
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Mavin1: 3:23pm
SEE DEM
Ikpeazu go and fix Abia roads
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by esophieso(f): 3:23pm
UnknownT:Him know the state of the roads nau, Yeye politicians
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by OgaBuhari: 3:24pm
I'm right there live at Asan Ibibio. South East and South South coalition to merge for Biafra. This is Good news
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 3:24pm
.
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Baroba(m): 3:25pm
The people some of Una dey fight for, you see recession for there side?? Nigerians youths continue..
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Chukazu: 3:25pm
UnknownT:
When the road is an eyesore?
The keep flying.. Building nest in air, competing with birds..
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by EntMirror: 3:25pm
Hmm..He should go and pay those civil servants abeg
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Willykoro(m): 3:25pm
Okay, welcome
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by mosesabram: 3:26pm
waw
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by dayleke(m): 3:27pm
How many millions wasted now and for what?
Chartered jet too?
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by 88natzy(m): 3:28pm
Oshokomole nailed it all. Rochas belittled him by calling a boy and He buried Rochas with a message to his pay Masters.
Fayose for my village president 2019!!
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by wildchild02: 3:28pm
Money money money
Check my signature for 2017/2018 club Jerseys and Confederation Cup countries jersey
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Dandiaz72(m): 3:28pm
Finestface:Abeg, tell am
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Kendroid: 3:28pm
The worst Governor in the history of this nation
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:28pm
make sense
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 3:29pm
Udom... no mess up oo
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 3:33pm
Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio... dong tell u our mind... u know say u no get popularity, make e be say na purely biznes oooo, d moment I hear Bia... for ur mouth.
aya wooh ke ifim ukara ado.
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Tanbvan: 3:34pm
Party men
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by brayan(m): 3:34pm
The governor of Akwa ibom who is an Ibibio man is being welcomed by the Ibibio nation, am I the only one who sees this as really stupid? abi Udom na stranger?
|Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Eluwilussit(m): 3:34pm
awillabo:
U forgot the SE & SS Governors just had a meeting last night at Enugu, therefore it may be that some of them joined any colleague with a state aircraft. Think am na
