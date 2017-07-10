Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) (5537 Views)

SOURCE: Abia State Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, arrives Ibom Intl. Airport for the grand reception of Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel and Wife Martha, organised by Ibibio Nation today Monday 10th July 2017, at the Asan Ibibio, Uyo. Welcome Your Excellency!SOURCE: http://www.wetinhappen.com.ng/ibibiohonoursudom-ikpaezu-arrives-akwa-ibom-photos 1 Like

MEN DEM.....fresh people 2 Likes 1 Share

Must he arrive in a chattered jet..



Why not use a motorcade.



(maybe he doesn't wana suffer the hardship of traveling in degraded roads full of pot holes and unpaved portions which he as governor has refused to fix)



Akwa is only fews hours from abia state.



They are practically neighbors



Why waste ten million naira for a chattered jet... 11 Likes

It's not about visiting akwaibom











Let him also learn good Governance from akwaibom 6 Likes 1 Share

Why him no use road, when dem be neighbors 3 Likes

Ikpeazu, quietly leave that man n come bk to our state and continue with your development agenda.. Udom has little or non to develop in that state... 3 Likes

Fayose killed it today





it was Rocha's vs Fayose today n trust me I was never disappointed with Fayose the rock, he told APC that come 2019, he will be in Aso rock 3 Likes



Ikpeazu go and fix Abia roads SEE DEMIkpeazu go and fix Abia roads 2 Likes

UnknownT:

Why him no use road, when dem be neighbors Him know the state of the roads nau, Yeye politicians Him know the state of the roads nau, Yeye politicians

I'm right there live at Asan Ibibio. South East and South South coalition to merge for Biafra. This is Good news 1 Like

The people some of Una dey fight for, you see recession for there side?? Nigerians youths continue.. 2 Likes

UnknownT:

Why him no use road, when dem be neighbors

When the road is an eyesore?



The keep flying.. Building nest in air, competing with birds.. When the road is an eyesore?The keep flying.. Building nest in air, competing with birds.. 2 Likes

Hmm..He should go and pay those civil servants abeg

How many millions wasted now and for what?



Chartered jet too?

Oshokomole nailed it all. Rochas belittled him by calling a boy and He buried Rochas with a message to his pay Masters.

Fayose for my village president 2019!! 3 Likes

Money money money



Finestface:

It's not about visiting akwaibom









Let him also learn good Governance from akwaibom Abeg, tell am Abeg, tell am

The worst Governor in the history of this nation

Udom... no mess up oo

Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio... dong tell u our mind... u know say u no get popularity, make e be say na purely biznes oooo, d moment I hear Bia... for ur mouth.



aya wooh ke ifim ukara ado.

The governor of Akwa ibom who is an Ibibio man is being welcomed by the Ibibio nation, am I the only one who sees this as really stupid? abi Udom na stranger? 1 Like 1 Share