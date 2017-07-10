₦airaland Forum

Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by AKSGNewMedia: 2:06pm
Abia State Governor Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, arrives Ibom Intl. Airport for the grand reception of Akwa Ibom State Governor Mr Udom Emmanuel and Wife Martha, organised by Ibibio Nation today Monday 10th July 2017, at the Asan Ibibio, Uyo. Welcome Your Excellency!

SOURCE: http://www.wetinhappen.com.ng/ibibiohonoursudom-ikpaezu-arrives-akwa-ibom-photos

Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by IBRAHIM203: 3:05pm
HMM
Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by IgboticGirl(f): 3:06pm
Ok booked



MEN DEM.....fresh people

Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by awillabo: 3:21pm
Must he arrive in a chattered jet..

Why not use a motorcade.

(maybe he doesn't wana suffer the hardship of traveling in degraded roads full of pot holes and unpaved portions which he as governor has refused to fix)

Akwa is only fews hours from abia state.

They are practically neighbors

Why waste ten million naira for a chattered jet...

Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Finestface(f): 3:21pm
It's not about visiting akwaibom





Let him also learn good Governance from akwaibom

Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by UnknownT: 3:22pm
Why him no use road, when dem be neighbors

Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by uruego(f): 3:22pm
grin
Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by centoke30(m): 3:22pm
Ikpeazu, quietly leave that man n come bk to our state and continue with your development agenda.. Udom has little or non to develop in that state...

Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Rapoo(m): 3:23pm
rich dudes

Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 3:23pm
Fayose killed it today


it was Rocha's vs Fayose today n trust me I was never disappointed with Fayose the rock, he told APC that come 2019, he will be in Aso rock

Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Mavin1: 3:23pm
SEE DEM embarassed undecided
Ikpeazu go and fix Abia roads lipsrsealed undecided

Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by esophieso(f): 3:23pm
UnknownT:
Why him no use road, when dem be neighbors
Him know the state of the roads nau, Yeye politicians
Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by OgaBuhari: 3:24pm
I'm right there live at Asan Ibibio. South East and South South coalition to merge for Biafra. This is Good news

Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 3:24pm
.
Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Baroba(m): 3:25pm
The people some of Una dey fight for, you see recession for there side?? Nigerians youths continue..

Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Chukazu: 3:25pm
UnknownT:
Why him no use road, when dem be neighbors

When the road is an eyesore?

The keep flying.. Building nest in air, competing with birds..

Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by EntMirror: 3:25pm
Hmm..He should go and pay those civil servants abeg
Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Willykoro(m): 3:25pm
Okay, welcome
Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by mosesabram: 3:26pm
waw
Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by dayleke(m): 3:27pm
How many millions wasted now and for what?

Chartered jet too?
Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by 88natzy(m): 3:28pm
Oshokomole nailed it all. Rochas belittled him by calling a boy and He buried Rochas with a message to his pay Masters.
Fayose for my village president 2019!!

Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by wildchild02: 3:28pm
Money money money

Check my signature for 2017/2018 club Jerseys and Confederation Cup countries jersey
Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Dandiaz72(m): 3:28pm
Finestface:
It's not about visiting akwaibom




Let him also learn good Governance from akwaibom
Abeg, tell am
Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Kendroid: 3:28pm
The worst Governor in the history of this nation
Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by auntysimbiat(f): 3:28pm
make sense
Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 3:29pm
Udom... no mess up oo
Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 3:33pm
Mboho Mkparawa Ibibio... dong tell u our mind... u know say u no get popularity, make e be say na purely biznes oooo, d moment I hear Bia... for ur mouth.

aya wooh ke ifim ukara ado.
Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Tanbvan: 3:34pm
Party men
Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by brayan(m): 3:34pm
The governor of Akwa ibom who is an Ibibio man is being welcomed by the Ibibio nation, am I the only one who sees this as really stupid? abi Udom na stranger?

Re: Ikpeazu Arrives Uyo For Governor Udom Emmanuel's Reception (photos) by Eluwilussit(m): 3:34pm
awillabo:
Must he arrive in a chattered jet..

Why not use a motorcade.
Akwa is only fews hours from abia state.

They are practically neighbors

Why waste ten million naira for a chattered jet...

U forgot the SE & SS Governors just had a meeting last night at Enugu, therefore it may be that some of them joined any colleague with a state aircraft. Think am na grin grin grin grin grin

