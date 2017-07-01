₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,582 members, 3,649,783 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 09:28 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos (9282 Views)
Army Cadet Dies One Week To His Passing Out Parade. Photo / Defense Academy Reacts To The Video Of Female Army Cadet Beating A Man / Female Army Cadet Tortures A Man For Calling Her "Beautiful" (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by Angelanest: 9:11pm On Jul 10
A young cadet of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Cdt Saviour Enoch, was shot dead by suspected cultists on Saturday 8th July, at about 8pm along Gwegwe/Navy Road at Ovom, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. According to reports, Saviour,was shot at close range by the suspected cultists after responding to a cry of help.
The murdered military cadet, is a resident of the Ovom area, and was reported to be on a holiday in Yenagoa from the NDA when the incident occurred.
According to Bodmas P. Kemepadei, the deceased was said to be on the street, having a chat with his visiting friend and Naval Rating with the Central Naval Command when they heard screams from a victim whose bag was snatched by suspected cultists.
Saviour, who was a resident of the area, responded to the cry of help and went after the suspects.
It was gathered that unknown to him (Saviour), other members of the cult group had hidden somewhere to ward off any rescue attempt and he was shot at a close range.
It was further learnt that immediately they shot him, they all (cultists) disappeared in pandemonium created by the gruesome murder.
His friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook accounts to mourn him.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/army-cadet-killed-in-yenagoa-by-suspected-cultists.html
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by Angelanest: 9:13pm On Jul 10
cc; lalasticlala
1 Share
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by Michealforever: 9:16pm On Jul 10
If I hear help, na to to take cotton wool block my hear oo.
2 Likes
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by DEATHMACHINE(m): 9:23pm On Jul 10
Rest in peace cadet and village man
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by Pavore9: 9:31pm On Jul 10
So sad.
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by Blackfire(m): 9:33pm On Jul 10
What is wrong with our young... And cultism... Spilling blood for what?
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by Shelloween(m): 9:51pm On Jul 10
He went after the suspects? Was he armed? Probably not! Does he think
khaki is bullet proof? I don't think these cadets receive any form of training at all. They only get punishments and they call it training. RIP man.
34 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 9:56pm On Jul 10
RIP
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by SamuelAnyawu(m): 10:23pm On Jul 10
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by Vision4God: 10:26pm On Jul 10
God of heaven have mercy on us.
Ds is not good at all
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by ShobayoEmma(m): 10:27pm On Jul 10
What a lawless country.
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by zombieHUNTER: 10:53pm On Jul 10
Shame on Buhari
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by ruggedtimi(m): 11:23pm On Jul 10
.
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by DonBobes(m): 11:59pm On Jul 10
I doubt this story because cadets are still on session in ACA
Not on break too
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by koboko69: 12:54am
DonBobes:
He is def not a cadet.
3 Likes
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by DonBobes(m): 5:47am
He as being SOS since before he was shot.
A call woke me this early from my cadet boys
So I came early to iron this out then go back to my slumber. He couldn't tell me the full abunna only little because he was having a period early (think it's drill)
Truly he was a cadet but he couldn't withstand the rigors of the academy & RAN AWAY from there. When he got to Bayelsa his friend told him that somebody seized his phone and he wanted Enoch to help him collect the phone back. So Enoch rushed there to do that, he didn't know the enemy was ready for him with something bigger. NEVER UNDERESTIMATE THE ENEMY my watchword. That was where he met it. Our media didn't tell us the full gist.
10 Likes
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by DonBobes(m): 5:50am
Shelloween:
Before u go far, he is no more a cadet but still goes about fanfaronading he is a cadet.
He ran away from NDA & has been SOS since.
His battalion is what I don't know while he was there.
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by omowolewa: 5:51am
RIP
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by Iykefirm(m): 6:49am
chai am so pained right now,when will all these spilling of blood here and there ever end,cultist dont deserve mercy,now they have take away these young lad life away,nobody have any right to take away life they cannot give,army should investigate these report and bring the culprist to book,i hate cultist with passion may lord have mercy
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by Sugarkay: 7:06am
R . I . P
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by Dexema(m): 7:28am
With the way naija is going you just have to be prepared for anything.
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by DonBobes(m): 8:12am
For those still thinking wat SOS is, it means struck off strength (sent out of NDA for an offense he committed
1 Like
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by veekid(m): 8:19am
Pathetic
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by holatin(m): 8:19am
with the rate of high mortality caused by cultism, I think a force of some sort should be created solemnly for eradication and punishment of cultism and cultism.
until them we are on a long thing.
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by pterson(m): 8:20am
He was once a cultist.
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by itiswellandwell: 8:20am
Rest in peace brother
Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by NollywoodNews24(f): 8:21am
People is just dieing Everytime
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by Baddest69(m): 8:21am
Timaya people have started again
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by uma10lae(m): 8:21am
Rest in Peace is all I can say, buh I honestly feel that there's more to this
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by Abeyjide: 8:22am
rip . that ist pix be like chriss daniel.
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by VajanahDischaj(f): 8:22am
He never knew 'captain America was just a movie... R.I.P hero
|Re: Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos by EntMirror: 8:22am
Hmmm... Why shall thou waste your life for a country that doesn't know thou! Or care about thee? May your soul rest...
Oyo Sacks 3,000 Workers For Forgery & Age Falsification / Wike Begins Widows Empowerment Policy / BREAKING! Yoruba Youths Protest, Demand Nigeria Breakup As Hausas Attack More Yo
Viewing this topic: adblack10(m), fiscocity, rozario, delerx(m), Smartboy92(m), Jeffobinna1(m), mienz, Addilelgi(m), robosky02(m), sopapa(f), NotComplaining, Jblessing(m), olalol(m), sojiadebayo, DonBobes(m), Pontaboki, Zabilon007(m), Airtimex(m), Etizz, holygreal, macaranta(m), zeetyzin(m), Viccctor(m), Mynet11(m), Alsini6(m), HZwriters, bismackchisom, Top9jajamz, dsamedaniels(m), Razakipaye, deji4q, shurlar50(m), NNAMDIII(m), odiokay, terrymason(m), engrjosefz, malcolmpounds, amiskurie(m), JPENG(m), THYRAIN(m), clitah, Bruno3000(m), chijioke17(m), rocaika, DEATHMACHINE(m), delemay2004yah, innab, princeryle1, lordsteve19, akzjazz(m), judgedredd22(m), stonemasonn(m), lieutenantHaven and 94 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 16