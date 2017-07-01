Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Army Cadet Shot Dead In Bayelsa By Suspected Cultists. Photos (9282 Views)

Army Cadet Dies One Week To His Passing Out Parade. Photo / Defense Academy Reacts To The Video Of Female Army Cadet Beating A Man / Female Army Cadet Tortures A Man For Calling Her "Beautiful" (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





The murdered military cadet, is a resident of the Ovom area, and was reported to be on a holiday in Yenagoa from the NDA when the incident occurred.



According to Bodmas P. Kemepadei, the deceased was said to be on the street, having a chat with his visiting friend and Naval Rating with the Central Naval Command when they heard screams from a victim whose bag was snatched by suspected cultists.



Saviour, who was a resident of the area, responded to the cry of help and went after the suspects.



It was gathered that unknown to him (Saviour), other members of the cult group had hidden somewhere to ward off any rescue attempt and he was shot at a close range.



It was further learnt that immediately they shot him, they all (cultists) disappeared in pandemonium created by the gruesome murder.



His friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook accounts to mourn him.



Source; A young cadet of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Kaduna, Cdt Saviour Enoch, was shot dead by suspected cultists on Saturday 8th July, at about 8pm along Gwegwe/Navy Road at Ovom, Yenagoa Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. According to reports, Saviour,was shot at close range by the suspected cultists after responding to a cry of help.The murdered military cadet, is a resident of the Ovom area, and was reported to be on a holiday in Yenagoa from the NDA when the incident occurred.According to Bodmas P. Kemepadei, the deceased was said to be on the street, having a chat with his visiting friend and Naval Rating with the Central Naval Command when they heard screams from a victim whose bag was snatched by suspected cultists.Saviour, who was a resident of the area, responded to the cry of help and went after the suspects.It was gathered that unknown to him (Saviour), other members of the cult group had hidden somewhere to ward off any rescue attempt and he was shot at a close range.It was further learnt that immediately they shot him, they all (cultists) disappeared in pandemonium created by the gruesome murder.His friends and colleagues have taken to Facebook accounts to mourn him.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/army-cadet-killed-in-yenagoa-by-suspected-cultists.html

cc; lalasticlala 1 Share

If I hear help, na to to take cotton wool block my hear oo. 2 Likes

Rest in peace cadet and village man

So sad.

What is wrong with our young... And cultism... Spilling blood for what?

He went after the suspects? Was he armed? Probably not! Does he think

khaki is bullet proof? I don't think these cadets receive any form of training at all. They only get punishments and they call it training. RIP man. 34 Likes 1 Share

RIP

God of heaven have mercy on us.

Ds is not good at all

What a lawless country.

Shame on Buhari

.

I doubt this story because cadets are still on session in ACA

Not on break too 3 Likes 1 Share

DonBobes:

I diubt this story because cadets are still on session in ACA

Not on break too

He is def not a cadet. He is def not a cadet. 3 Likes

He as being SOS since before he was shot.





A call woke me this early from my cadet boys

So I came early to iron this out then go back to my slumber. He couldn't tell me the full abunna only little because he was having a period early (think it's drill)



Truly he was a cadet but he couldn't withstand the rigors of the academy & RAN AWAY from there. When he got to Bayelsa his friend told him that somebody seized his phone and he wanted Enoch to help him collect the phone back. So Enoch rushed there to do that, he didn't know the enemy was ready for him with something bigger. NEVER UNDERESTIMATE THE ENEMY my watchword. That was where he met it. Our media didn't tell us the full gist. 10 Likes

Shelloween:

He went after the suspects? Was he armed? Probably not! Does he think

khaki is bullet proof? I don't think these cadets receive any form of training at all. They only get punishments and they call it training. RIP man.



Before u go far, he is no more a cadet but still goes about fanfaronading he is a cadet.

He ran away from NDA & has been SOS since.

His battalion is what I don't know while he was there. Before u go far, he is no more a cadet but still goes about fanfaronading he is a cadet.He ran away from NDA & has been SOS since.His battalion is what I don't know while he was there.

RIP

chai am so pained right now,when will all these spilling of blood here and there ever end,cultist dont deserve mercy,now they have take away these young lad life away,nobody have any right to take away life they cannot give,army should investigate these report and bring the culprist to book,i hate cultist with passion may lord have mercy

R . I . P

With the way naija is going you just have to be prepared for anything.

For those still thinking wat SOS is, it means struck off strength (sent out of NDA for an offense he committed 1 Like

Pathetic

with the rate of high mortality caused by cultism, I think a force of some sort should be created solemnly for eradication and punishment of cultism and cultism.



until them we are on a long thing.

He was once a cultist.

Rest in peace brother



Check my signature for your quality customised Atm card flash drive

People is just dieing Everytime

Timaya people have started again

Rest in Peace is all I can say, buh I honestly feel that there's more to this

rip . that ist pix be like chriss daniel.

He never knew 'captain America was just a movie... R.I.P hero