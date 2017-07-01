₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by neky2016: 9:17pm On Jul 10
Nigeria's top professional athlete, Kanu Nwankwo who first had an open-heart surgery in 1996 after a routine medical examination at Inter Milan revealed a heart valve defect, has recounted how his wife Amara saved his life and then nursed him back to health.
According to him, they had just put their three children to bed, and retired to their own room. However, the Arsenal legend's hammering heartbeat kept Amara awake.
She recalls: “His heartbeat sounded much louder than normal. I was listening to his chest and it sounded odd.”
Amara, 30, couldn’t shake the niggling feeling that was something wasn’t quite right and insisted her husband get it checked immediately.
Kanu, now 40, says: “She was saying I should go for a check-up so I took her advice.” And Amara was proved right because experts told him there was further damage to his heart and he urgently needed a second operation.
“It was the same faulty valve,” she says. “It was like a ticking time bomb. It’s just one of those things we were lucky to find out.” Not only did she save his life, Amara also nursed him back to health.
According to DailyMail, Kanu concluded by saying: “Now I know that being fit and strong doesn’t make your heart 100%.”
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/07/kanu-nwankwo-recounts-wife-saved-life-hearing-heartbeat.html
Lalasticlala
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by ekensi01(m): 9:20pm On Jul 10
wow nice wife.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by smartty68(m): 9:20pm On Jul 10
Good!
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by KingsoBabaTips(m): 9:25pm On Jul 10
Kanu Onyeoma mu Nwa afor Obinkita Arochukwu Happy Family !!!!!!
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by NollywoodNews24(f): 9:29pm On Jul 10
Some woman can sometimes be a hero. While some can save a life, some can destroy the world..... We are damn so powerful
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by Ighoga898(m): 9:32pm On Jul 10
kanu's wife looks exactly like the lady that acts Jane the virgin.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by auntysimbiat(f): 9:55pm On Jul 10
Nice one
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by lekjons(m): 10:22pm On Jul 10
well, that's cute, having a wife who monitor your heartbeat..
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by holatin(m): 10:27pm On Jul 10
thank God his wife is not an heavy sleeper like my ex. mehn she once fell asleep in the bathtub. thank God for paranoia, I for go prison for manslaughter cus wetin people go talk be say. ehya na Im boyfriend drown am
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by bbbabes: 10:27pm On Jul 10
Wow...that's what u get when you give your heart to a woman and not a slay queen..
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by Flexherbal(m): 10:27pm On Jul 10
Good woman
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by DIKEnaWAR: 10:27pm On Jul 10
OK. Everything is online these days. Our children don't need to go far to see how their grandpa lived and fvcked up big time in his time.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by ymee(m): 10:27pm On Jul 10
smartty68:
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by kambili999(f): 10:28pm On Jul 10
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by FOWOSHERE01(m): 10:29pm On Jul 10
He that findeth a wife, finds a good thing
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by SplendidE(f): 10:29pm On Jul 10
nice one he who finds a wife finds gold n obtain favour from God
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by jchioma: 10:29pm On Jul 10
Thank God for a good wife ~ she will make you live long and prosperous.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by Internetinfo: 10:31pm On Jul 10
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by wildcatter23(m): 10:32pm On Jul 10
Smiles as baby hits one
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by tolexy123: 10:32pm On Jul 10
Nice. Unlike those slay mamas that will wait for you to die so they can take over
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by NwaAmaikpe: 10:32pm On Jul 10
Those are family.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by GraceEmmanuel: 10:32pm On Jul 10
Good wife
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by kenzysmith: 10:32pm On Jul 10
shut up oluwa save your life not your wife
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by modelmike7(m): 10:32pm On Jul 10
A good and virtuous woman...... Who can find?
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by Rapture4real: 10:33pm On Jul 10
It is not good to condemn peopr outrightly. Someone testified something good about his wife.Not all women are bad.We shouldn't use our nasty experience as a general yardstick.Whatever your heart focuses on,it's what you become.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by Rick9(m): 10:34pm On Jul 10
Love strong die
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by Ranoscky(m): 10:34pm On Jul 10
Nice observation.
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by esophieso(f): 10:35pm On Jul 10
Papilo I know say one day u go make us proud
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by Tenim47(m): 10:35pm On Jul 10
good
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by candidbabe(f): 10:36pm On Jul 10
To God be the glory
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by kingrt2(m): 10:37pm On Jul 10
Good for him
|Re: Kanu Nwankwo Recounts How His Wife Saved His Life After Hearing His Heartbeat by Rick9(m): 10:37pm On Jul 10
I respect KANU Nwankwo a lot, despite his heart conditions he still turned out to be a great footballer , truly inspiring.
