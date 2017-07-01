₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,637 members, 3,649,964 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 10:41 AM

Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) (5799 Views)

Boko Haram Members In Dikwa Captured By CJTF, Weapons & Cattle Recovered (Pics) / Tea Tree Planted By Buhari At Kakara Estate In 1985 (Photo) / 26 Boko Haram Terrorists Killed As Army Thwart Attack On IDP Camp In Dikwa (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by ebosie11(f): 8:50am
Death has been announced of Bagoyi Gana Monday (Vice Chairman, Civilian JTF Dikwa) and Bukar Kellube Banga (Chairman, Vigilantes Dikwa) who lost their lives after stepping on Boko Haram mines on their way back from operation.The duo have been pivotal in protecting the lives of the ordinary masses from Boko Haram.

See photos from their burial after the cut....



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/planted-by-boko-haram-kills-vigilante.html

Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by ebosie11(f): 8:50am
Read more http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/planted-by-boko-haram-kills-vigilante.html

Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by smartty68(m): 8:52am
They've resort to planting of mines shocked

These people are the Afghanistan version in Nigeria

Buhari must be sponsoring these people!

2 Likes

Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by Yeligray(m): 8:59am
smartty68:
They've resort to planting of mines shocked

These people are the Afghanistan version of Nigeria

Buhari must be sponsoring these people!
it's obvious that those guys are being sponsored but it's wrong to start pointing fingers

2 Likes

Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by smartty68(m): 9:02am
Yeligray:
it's obvious that those guys are being sponsored but it's wrong to start pointing fingers
Guy at this juncture I don't know what to say no more!

Now I go the waka to look ground, anything wey look like milk konkon(can) na to sharperly change track
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by holatin(m): 9:27am
smartty68:
They've resort to planting of mines shocked

These people are the Afghanistan version in Nigeria

Buhari must be sponsoring these people!
do you live in Lagos, I am ready to sell my dad house to sponsor a brain surgery for you cus I will tell you something broda. you ve no brain.

let say you are right even though a brainless person can't be.

why will a president sponsor a group that will tarnish his own image ?

why will he continue sponsoring them when their manace will reduce his chance for second term ?

just answer those two question in fact you can call a friend (one with brain)

I need answer ASAP

9 Likes 1 Share

Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by Onyinye15(f): 9:28am
Wetin Dem dey find
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by Dutchey(m): 9:28am
eyes bags are getting bigger, pimple are all over, not enough sleep everyday. but that's what it takes if you are chasing your dreams. not giving up
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by Caustics: 9:28am
shocked
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by Onyinye15(f): 9:28am
God save us all
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by Evablizin(f): 9:28am
Na wa ooo boko again chai RIP to them
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by Caustics: 9:28am
Onyinye15:
Wetin Dem dey find
if they buried buhari with the land mine shocked shocked

1 Like

Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by SeniorZato(m): 9:28am
These people still they
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by partnerbiz4: 9:29am
Rip
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by kindnyce(m): 9:29am
These beasts don't want to finished abi?
Anyways, RIP to the dead.
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by Sleyanya1(m): 9:30am
Ehyaaaa So sad.

R.I.P great men.



Reminds me of the movie --- Mine.

It's crazy.
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by emmyquan: 9:31am
d guy above me is on weeed
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by marooh(m): 9:32am
And baboon will be somewhere typing "wetin concern me if nig split"

Abeg split

My phobia is boko grin

1 Like

Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by jamace(m): 9:33am
emmyquan:
d guy above me is on weeed
Very true.
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by Chetimah(m): 9:34am
smartty68:
They've resort to planting of mines shocked

These people are the Afghanistan version in Nigeria

Buhari must be sponsoring these people!
I think u are high on cheap drugs by say PRESIDENT BUHARI IS SPONSORING THEM

1 Like

Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by Mayydayy(m): 9:36am
Yeligray:
it's obvious that those guys are being sponsored but it's wrong to start pointing fingers
Whoever is sponsoring this boko haram must be the devil himself.is it not enough already?
Or.are they trying to sustain it at low level and push it to full scale if eventually a northerner couldn't find his way to the aso rock come 2019
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by NNAMDIII(m): 9:36am
smartty68:
They've resort to planting of mines shocked

These people are the Afghanistan version in Nigeria

Buhari must be sponsoring these people!
Shup up!!!
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by defemie(m): 9:37am
Boko haram don upgrwade Job oo
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by smartty68(m): 9:38am
holatin:
do you live in Lagos, I am ready to sell my dad house to sponsor a brain surgery for you cus I will tell you something broda. you ve no brain.

let say you are right even though a brainless person can't be.

why will a president sponsor a group that will tarnish his own image ?

why will he continue sponsoring them when their manace will reduce his chance for second term ?

just answer those two question in fact you can call a friend (one with brain)

I need answer ASAP
Chetimah post=58338332:
I think u are high on cheap drugs by say PRESIDENT BUHARI IS SPONSORING THEM
NNAMDIII:
Shup up!!!


Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 9:39am
God bless his Soul He walked on minefield so that posterity will walk on playgrounds.. May their soul rest in the lord
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by evilyoruba: 9:40am
holatin:
do you live in Lagos, I am ready to sell my dad house to sponsor a brain surgery for you cus I will tell you something broda. you ve no brain.

let say you are right even though a brainless person can't be.

why will a president sponsor a group that will tarnish his own image ?

why will he continue sponsoring them when their manace will reduce his chance for second term ?

just answer those two question in fact you can call a friend (one with brain)

I need answer ASAP
But you diabolically forgot that fight against book haram is fight against the North... Buhari

1 Like

Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by GEJDHERO: 9:40am
holatin:
do you live in Lagos, I am ready to sell my dad house to sponsor a brain surgery for you cus I will tell you something broda. you ve no brain.

let say you are right even though a brainless person can't be.

why will a president sponsor a group that will tarnish his own image ?

why will he continue sponsoring them when their manace will reduce his chance for second term ?

just answer those two question in fact you can call a friend (one with brain)

I need answer ASAP
1.Its in the GENE 2.Its in the GENE
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by Integrityfarms(m): 9:41am
We have defeated Bokoharam technically..... Voice of the zombies
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by Vecharry(m): 9:42am
brute force, brute force and brute force. intelligence, none at all.

u know that mines are used, u know, yet u still go around carelessly, is there no mine detection kini. We assume too much in this country. If it were to be a better country, Boko mata for don end.

Nigeria military and Boko Haram is like two dull people playing chess. It jus drags unnecessarily
Re: Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) by Integrityfarms(m): 9:43am
holatin:
do you live in Lagos, I am ready to sell my dad house to sponsor a brain surgery for you cus I will tell you something broda. you ve no brain.

let say you are right even though a brainless person can't be.

why will a president sponsor a group that will tarnish his own image ?

why will he continue sponsoring them when their manace will reduce his chance for second term ?

just answer those two question in fact you can call a friend (one with brain)

I need answer ASAP

The danger unknown of breeding a monster is that it will one day turn against its master

(0) (1) (Reply)

ISIS Beheads Elderly Man Accused Of Witchcraft (gore Image Inside) / Breaking:- Investors Flee Nigeria - Bloomberg News!!! / Military Equipments, Megastructures That Costs Below $2billion.

Viewing this topic: Luvlydevin(m), Yeezy1(m), Dmes(m), dadaskinn(m), Flatties, lionson(m), ATMCARD2(m), DNA123(m), kingrhirhs(m), excorperwheezy(m), obiezed, iluvnaija, archsaintspirit(m), eghosa77, hinograce, liloelawwal(m), Hectarus, Saintinoo(m), nzeobi(m), mokset123, yorkool, Spiritsy and 49 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 32
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.