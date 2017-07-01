Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Mines Planted By Boko Haram Kills Vigilante Chairman & JTF Vice In Dikwa(pics) (5799 Views)

Boko Haram Members In Dikwa Captured By CJTF, Weapons & Cattle Recovered (Pics) / Tea Tree Planted By Buhari At Kakara Estate In 1985 (Photo) / 26 Boko Haram Terrorists Killed As Army Thwart Attack On IDP Camp In Dikwa

Death has been announced of Bagoyi Gana Monday (Vice Chairman, Civilian JTF Dikwa) and Bukar Kellube Banga (Chairman, Vigilantes Dikwa) who lost their lives after stepping on Boko Haram mines on their way back from operation. The duo have been pivotal in protecting the lives of the ordinary masses from Boko Haram.





These people are the Afghanistan version in Nigeria



Buhari must be sponsoring these people! They've resort to planting of mines

These people are the Afghanistan version in Nigeria

They've resort to planting of mines



These people are the Afghanistan version of Nigeria



it's obvious that those guys are being sponsored but it's wrong to start pointing fingers

it's obvious that those guys are being sponsored but it's wrong to start pointing fingers Guy at this juncture I don't know what to say no more!



Now I go the waka to look ground, anything wey look like milk konkon(can) na to sharperly change track Guy at this juncture I don't know what to say no more!Now I go the waka to look ground, anything wey look like milk konkon(can) na to sharperly change track

Buhari must be sponsoring these people! do you live in Lagos, I am ready to sell my dad house to sponsor a brain surgery for you cus I will tell you something broda. you ve no brain.



let say you are right even though a brainless person can't be.



why will a president sponsor a group that will tarnish his own image ?



why will he continue sponsoring them when their manace will reduce his chance for second term ?



just answer those two question in fact you can call a friend (one with brain)



do you live in Lagos, I am ready to sell my dad house to sponsor a brain surgery for you cus I will tell you something broda. you ve no brain.

let say you are right even though a brainless person can't be.

why will a president sponsor a group that will tarnish his own image ?

why will he continue sponsoring them when their manace will reduce his chance for second term ?

just answer those two question in fact you can call a friend (one with brain)

I need answer ASAP

Wetin Dem dey find

eyes bags are getting bigger, pimple are all over, not enough sleep everyday. but that's what it takes if you are chasing your dreams. not giving up

God save us all

Na wa ooo boko again chai RIP to them

if they buried buhari with the land mine

These people still they

Rip

These beasts don't want to finished abi?

Anyways, RIP to the dead.

Ehyaaaa So sad.



R.I.P great men.







Reminds me of the movie --- Mine.



It's crazy.

d guy above me is on weeed





Abeg split



Abeg split

My phobia is boko

d guy above me is on weeed Very true. Very true.

I think u are high on cheap drugs by say PRESIDENT BUHARI IS SPONSORING THEM

it's obvious that those guys are being sponsored but it's wrong to start pointing fingers Whoever is sponsoring this boko haram must be the devil himself.is it not enough already?

Whoever is sponsoring this boko haram must be the devil himself.is it not enough already?

Or.are they trying to sustain it at low level and push it to full scale if eventually a northerner couldn't find his way to the aso rock come 2019

Buhari must be sponsoring these people! Shup up!!! Shup up!!!

Boko haram don upgrwade Job oo

God bless his Soul He walked on minefield so that posterity will walk on playgrounds.. May their soul rest in the lord

But you diabolically forgot that fight against book haram is fight against the North... Buhari

I need answer ASAP 1.Its in the GENE 2.Its in the GENE 1.Its in the GENE 2.Its in the GENE

We have defeated Bokoharam technically..... Voice of the zombies

brute force, brute force and brute force. intelligence, none at all.



u know that mines are used, u know, yet u still go around carelessly, is there no mine detection kini. We assume too much in this country. If it were to be a better country, Boko mata for don end.



Nigeria military and Boko Haram is like two dull people playing chess. It jus drags unnecessarily