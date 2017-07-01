Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) (8755 Views)

Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures / Is Mercy Aigbe's Daughter, Michelle The Hottest Model Below 16? / Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 15th Birthday (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Her mother shares pictures of the beautiful teen model.



Michelle Gentry is the only child of Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry.



NEWS VIA: Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe's Daughter, Michelle turns sixteen today.Her mother shares pictures of the beautiful teen model.Michelle Gentry is the only child of Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry.NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/mercy-aigbe-daughter-michelle-gentry_11.html?m=1

Get ready to slay the world 5 Likes





Woman when fine, when nor con get Sense/Brain



Na her Kpekus de suffer



#QUOTE# MR IBU 1974 Getting set for the herculean Task aheadWoman when fine, when nor con get Sense/BrainNa her Kpekus de suffer#QUOTE# MR IBU 1974 11 Likes

Wow

happy birthday dear.



and to the parent, pls and pls no let your daughter stay close to my new area cus here anything is fuckable.



14 years old has more sexual relationship than their parent. na beg I beg u

Happy for the kid.

When i was her age i was still wasting my thoughts on world peace. 1 Like

Like mother like daughter... Ashara loading.....

slayer

so phuck what. is this news? you guys should stop promoting vanity abeg. the country is messed up as it is already so why throw poo in the way of genuine aspiration. you guys really have to stop this, we arent the west

1 Like

Fine girl with bow leg...





She looks talented at leg-spreading. She looks talented at leg-spreading. 5 Likes

their problems they for their back

Happy birthday dear

Slay queen teenager towing gently on the path of her mom... 1 Like

geozone:

so phuck what. is this news? you guys should stop promoting vanity abeg. the country is messed up as it is already so why throw poo in the way of genuine aspiration. you guys really have to stop this, we arent the west thank you bro. they will soon call you a hater thank you bro. they will soon call you a hater

Her breasts have digest 1 Like

I for like follow them do party s*x

HBD LLNP

Regina Daniels still they 16 these1 wey dem born yesterday don come join her.......oya na,I trust Niggaz for school sha d girl go collect her shares. 1 Like

Hmm..Are you looking for a business to establish? A gold mine to invest in? A blog that will prepare you into self reliance? Visit Entmirror..



Check my signature



just asking So, can she cure buhari sickness?just asking 1 Like

By the time she turns 18 ehn....

pyyxxaro:

Getting set for the herculean Task ahead



Woman when fine, when nor con get Sense/Brain



Na her Kpekus de suffer



#QUOTE# MR IBU 1974



Yu finish work Yu finish work

Unfine





See below shaa for data and testimonies.

good

surefixed28:

We made it again yesterday congratulations to my VIP buyers the outcome was really awesome all thanks to God for his good work call or Whatsapp me for more information about today's game on the image showing below please note no free game and this game is meant for just serious minded people who are ready to get rice just in a tip of they eye and u never become millionaire. Sense fall on u and u never become millionaire. Sense fall on u

JamieNaija:

Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe's Daughter, Michelle turns sixteen today.



Her mother shares pictures of the beautiful teen model.



Michelle Gentry is the only child of Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry.



NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/mercy-aigbe-daughter-michelle-gentry_11.html?m=1





@ bold, false info. She's not an only child and definitely not Gentry's daughter. Bloggers misleading people since 1833 @ bold, false info. She's not an only child and definitely not Gentry's daughter. Bloggers misleading people since 1833 6 Likes 1 Share