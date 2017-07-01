₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,640 members, 3,649,967 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 10:42 AM

Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) (8755 Views)

Michelle Gentry: Mercy Aigbe's Daughter Pretty In Makeover Pictures / Is Mercy Aigbe's Daughter, Michelle The Hottest Model Below 16? / Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 15th Birthday (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by JamieNaija(m): 9:02am
Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe's Daughter, Michelle turns sixteen today.

Her mother shares pictures of the beautiful teen model.

Michelle Gentry is the only child of Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry.

NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/mercy-aigbe-daughter-michelle-gentry_11.html?m=1

Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by def111(m): 9:07am
Get ready to slay the world

5 Likes

Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 9:25am
Getting set for the herculean Task ahead

Woman when fine, when nor con get Sense/Brain

Na her Kpekus de suffer sad

#QUOTE# MR IBU 1974 tongue

11 Likes

Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by Caustics: 9:31am
angry
Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by bbbabes(f): 9:31am
Wow
Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by holatin(m): 9:31am
happy birthday dear.

and to the parent, pls and pls no let your daughter stay close to my new area cus here anything is fuckable.

14 years old has more sexual relationship than their parent. na beg I beg u
Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by Asito(m): 9:31am
Happy for the kid.
When i was her age i was still wasting my thoughts on world peace.

1 Like

Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by kindnyce(m): 9:32am
Like mother like daughter... Ashara loading.....
Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by emmyquan: 9:32am
slayer
Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by geozone: 9:32am
so phuck what. is this news? you guys should stop promoting vanity abeg. the country is messed up as it is already so why throw poo in the way of genuine aspiration. you guys really have to stop this, we arent the west
Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by professorfal: 9:32am

1 Like

Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by sauceEEP(m): 9:32am
Fine girl with bow leg...
Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:33am
shocked

She looks talented at leg-spreading.

5 Likes

Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by Lincoln275(m): 9:33am
their problems they for their back
Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by maxysmith(f): 9:33am
Happy birthday dear
Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by naijaboiy: 9:33am
Slay queen teenager towing gently on the path of her mom... lipsrsealed

1 Like

Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by Caustics: 9:33am
geozone:
so phuck what. is this news? you guys should stop promoting vanity abeg. the country is messed up as it is already so why throw poo in the way of genuine aspiration. you guys really have to stop this, we arent the west
thank you bro. they will soon call you a hater
Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by enemyofprogress: 9:33am
Her breasts have digest

1 Like

Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by fait10(m): 9:34am
I for like follow them do party s*x smiley smiley
Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by Burgerlomo: 9:34am
HBD LLNP
Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by AustineCJ: 9:35am
Regina Daniels still they 16 these1 wey dem born yesterday don come join her.......oya na,I trust Niggaz for school sha d girl go collect her shares.

1 Like

Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by EntMirror: 9:35am
Hmm..Are you looking for a business to establish? A gold mine to invest in? A blog that will prepare you into self reliance? Visit Entmirror..

Check my signature
Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by marooh(m): 9:35am
So, can she cure buhari sickness?
angry just asking grin

1 Like

Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by BigBelleControl(m): 9:35am
By the time she turns 18 ehn....
Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by itzmiztamilly(m): 9:36am
pyyxxaro:
Getting set for the herculean Task ahead

Woman when fine, when nor con get Sense/Brain

Na her Kpekus de suffer sad

#QUOTE# MR IBU 1974 tongue

grin grin grin grin grin grin grin
Yu finish work
Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by partnerbiz4: 9:36am
Unfine


See below shaa for data and testimonies.

Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by IDEKEALUMONA(m): 9:37am
good
Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by fait10(m): 9:38am
surefixed28:
We made it again yesterday congratulations to my VIP buyers the outcome was really awesome all thanks to God for his good work call or Whatsapp me for more information about today's game on the image showing below please note no free game and this game is meant for just serious minded people who are ready to get rice just in a tip of they eye
and u never become millionaire. Sense fall on u

Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by dominique(f): 9:44am
JamieNaija:
Nollywood Actress, Mercy Aigbe's Daughter, Michelle turns sixteen today.

Her mother shares pictures of the beautiful teen model.

Michelle Gentry is the only child of Mercy Aigbe and Lanre Gentry.

NEWS VIA: http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/07/mercy-aigbe-daughter-michelle-gentry_11.html?m=1


@ bold, false info. She's not an only child and definitely not Gentry's daughter. Bloggers misleading people since 1833

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Michelle Gentry Celebrates Her 16th Birthday (Photos) by pterson(m): 9:45am
Who's sampling this underaged girl?

(0) (1) (Reply)

Ini Edo Shares More Pictures From Her '2nd Honeymoon' Vacation / O.m.g Niki Minaj Steps Out In A New Simple Bikini Pictures With Exposed Boob / See The Female Nairalander Who Looks Exactly Like Korede Bello

Viewing this topic: sentee(f), idrisiyah90(m), jayinfo2, VIEWS95, Prestigious1, mekachuko(m), Mayoribadan(m), kendrick9(m), Banji4money, Edeali(m), delib, MrMarvelous(m), BleSSedMee(f), blueprint77(m), preecy(f), rose54321, Dutchey(m), Bhol28, Nikkygold4life(f), Davidlekkzy(m), to2in, sharpman1(m), Aolly(f), DIVA58(f), afolab212(m), Amenya96(f), onotiemoria(m), wiloy2k8(m), Caryordey(m), permsec, Tmissy3000(m), Israelconcepts, cerowo(f), Larrey(f), shakurkings(m), Muzikluva(m), BagsJewlery(f), adblack10(m), abdulsalam12(m), 900warriorz(m), degelinglacis, sureteeboy(m), realjidejamal(m), shoyemiayodeji(m), mhiztaNexy(m), finebois(m), Garen(m), TITOBIGZ(m), 30secs(m), chikasin4(m), patrotic9gerian, AlfaAce(m), olureignforever, dayskid(m) and 114 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.