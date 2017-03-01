₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,768,880 members, 3,433,782 topics. Date: Wednesday, 22 March 2017 at 06:53 PM

Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words (7990 Views)

Uchenna Nnanna Kissing Her Husband To Mark 3rd Wedding Anniversary [PICS] / Peter Okoye Celebrates 3rd Wedding Anniversary, Gushes Over Lola Omotayo / Sunmbo And David Adeoye Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by JamieNaijaTeam: 4:20pm
The couple got married on Saturday, 22 March 2014 and are blessed with a 4 year old son, Andre. They shared lovely photos from their wedding and wrote;

Anita said; "13 years of knowing you and 3 years of Marriage..... We definitely have stories to tell.... I love you Papa.... #NoOneBeLikeYou
Happy Anniversary my darling #love #anniversary #PaulOkoye"

Paul said; "Girl if any man put asunder AWAY!!!#3yearsanniversary #noonebelikeyou"

https://www.instagram.com/p/BR8Le0oDKOw/?taken-by=rudeboypsquare&hl=en



SOURCE:http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/paul-okoye-and-wife-anita-celebrate-3rd.html

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Nne5(f): 4:23pm
k
Good
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by nawa4naija(m): 4:24pm
Nne you dey vex oo. See as u just deny me ftc angry angry angry
Nne5:
k

Good
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by JamieNaijaTeam: 4:25pm
nawa4naija:
Nne you dey vex oo. See as u just deny me ftc angry angry angry

LOL WHO FTC HELP
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Nne5(f): 4:27pm
nawa4naija:
Nne you dey vex oo. See as u just deny me ftc angry angry angry
Hian!

If you want it coman collect it.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by nawa4naija(m): 4:29pm
grin grin oya shift make i enter my supposed position
Nne5:

Hian!

If you want it coman collect it.
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Nne5(f): 4:43pm
nawa4naija:
grin grin oya shift make i enter my supposed position
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Rokia2(f): 5:21pm
Damn you people are fast. I just saw this on Instagram right now. grin
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by veekid(m): 5:50pm
All I see is money
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by vizkiz: 5:50pm
Seems you guys keep getting dumber.

Take your marriage off social media. Haven't you leant anything from the others
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Talk2Bella(f): 5:50pm
wish them many more happy years together

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Pearly255(f): 5:51pm
Lovely
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Kingxway: 5:51pm
Cute
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Japhet04(m): 5:51pm
vizkiz:
Seems you guys keep getting dumber.

Take your marriage off social media. Haven't you leant anything from the others
vizkiz, papikush or papiikush, where do you fall under really? undecided
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Friedyokes: 5:52pm
She be looking at all potential baby mamas like ...I catch am fest

Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Chommieblaq(f): 5:52pm
Beautiful!
Wish them many more years together.

Can't wait to start celebrating mine cool cool
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by collitexnaira(m): 5:53pm
When money speaks bullshit walks

Happy anniversary
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by GreenMavro: 5:53pm
y
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Ra88: 5:54pm
grin

3 Likes

Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Benekruku(m): 5:54pm
Chommieblaq:
Beautiful!
Wish them many more years together.

Can't wait to start celebrating mine cool cool


I cant wait also.
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Tazdroid(m): 5:57pm
Happy Anniversary
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Tazdroid(m): 5:57pm
nawa4naija:
Nne you dey vex oo. See as u just deny me ftc angry angry angry
grin she fit dey use GLO 4G LTE

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by PetrePan(m): 5:59pm
I don notice..all these p square people no dey flaunt their wife
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Flexherbal(m): 6:00pm
Congratulations
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by ojun50(m): 6:01pm
Ok una don try no be like some people way never spend complete one year for marriage there marriage hit wall

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by vizkiz: 6:01pm
Japhet04:
vizki papiush or paikush, where do you fall under really? undecided
This is the headquarters

1 Like

Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by titiakins: 6:10pm
And some people were comparing Anita with Lola beauty wise


Anita no fine at all...
Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Japhet04(m): 6:36pm
vizkiz:

This is the headquarters
lmao, so you deactivated papikush too, you ehn cheesy

(0) (1) (Reply)

Spotted: Genny And Omotola At The Lagos Premier Of Ije! / See The Very Nasty Tweet A Female Fan Sent To MI Abaga!!! / 16 Year Old Yahoo Girl Unclad Photos Leaked Online [18+ Only]

Viewing this topic: missbronze(f), som4, xoGrace, EZEIGBO1OFIMO, osenge, jamislaw(m), pepperoni55(f), hakinze00(m), Uncommon, maj007(m), dualprince0280, Yinabim(f), LaconicINC, oluwaseun63, ojhandsome(m), chizzy161(f), Akshow, ozoebuka1(m), Stcollins(m), djkall(m), KLWL(m), omoayeni1(m), sebak(f), jodeci01, expozey(f), Yoyostic, lucialuv1(f), shogolist4jesus(m), embadee(m), fadipe2016, Josskute, creamylicious(f), ogbonge, donsunny22(m), mokshaq7, iboboyswag(m), o4osaz, tillaman(m) and 78 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.