|Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by JamieNaijaTeam: 4:20pm
The couple got married on Saturday, 22 March 2014 and are blessed with a 4 year old son, Andre. They shared lovely photos from their wedding and wrote;
Anita said; "13 years of knowing you and 3 years of Marriage..... We definitely have stories to tell.... I love you Papa.... #NoOneBeLikeYou
Happy Anniversary my darling #love #anniversary #PaulOkoye"
Paul said; "Girl if any man put asunder AWAY!!!#3yearsanniversary #noonebelikeyou"
https://www.instagram.com/p/BR8Le0oDKOw/?taken-by=rudeboypsquare&hl=en
SOURCE:http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/03/paul-okoye-and-wife-anita-celebrate-3rd.html
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Nne5(f): 4:23pm
k
Good
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by nawa4naija(m): 4:24pm
Nne you dey vex oo. See as u just deny me ftc
Nne5:
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by JamieNaijaTeam: 4:25pm
nawa4naija:
LOL WHO FTC HELP
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Nne5(f): 4:27pm
nawa4naija:Hian!
If you want it coman collect it.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by nawa4naija(m): 4:29pm
oya shift make i enter my supposed position
Nne5:
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Nne5(f): 4:43pm
nawa4naija:
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Rokia2(f): 5:21pm
Damn you people are fast. I just saw this on Instagram right now.
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by veekid(m): 5:50pm
All I see is money
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by vizkiz: 5:50pm
Seems you guys keep getting dumber.
Take your marriage off social media. Haven't you leant anything from the others
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Talk2Bella(f): 5:50pm
wish them many more happy years together
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Pearly255(f): 5:51pm
Lovely
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Kingxway: 5:51pm
Cute
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Japhet04(m): 5:51pm
vizkiz:vizkiz, papikush or papiikush, where do you fall under really?
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Friedyokes: 5:52pm
She be looking at all potential baby mamas like ...I catch am fest
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Chommieblaq(f): 5:52pm
Beautiful!
Wish them many more years together.
Can't wait to start celebrating mine
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by collitexnaira(m): 5:53pm
When money speaks bullshit walks
Happy anniversary
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by GreenMavro: 5:53pm
y
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Ra88: 5:54pm
3 Likes
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Benekruku(m): 5:54pm
Chommieblaq:
I cant wait also.
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Tazdroid(m): 5:57pm
Happy Anniversary
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Tazdroid(m): 5:57pm
nawa4naija:she fit dey use GLO 4G LTE
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by PetrePan(m): 5:59pm
I don notice..all these p square people no dey flaunt their wife
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Flexherbal(m): 6:00pm
Congratulations
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by ojun50(m): 6:01pm
Ok una don try no be like some people way never spend complete one year for marriage there marriage hit wall
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by vizkiz: 6:01pm
Japhet04:This is the headquarters
1 Like
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by titiakins: 6:10pm
And some people were comparing Anita with Lola beauty wise
Anita no fine at all...
|Re: Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words by Japhet04(m): 6:36pm
vizkiz:lmao, so you deactivated papikush too, you ehn
