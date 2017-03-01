Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Paul Okoye And Wife, Anita Celebrate 3rd Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Words (7990 Views)

Anita said; "13 years of knowing you and 3 years of Marriage..... We definitely have stories to tell.... I love you Papa.... #NoOneBeLikeYou

Happy Anniversary my darling #love #anniversary #PaulOkoye"



Paul said; "Girl if any man put asunder AWAY!!!#3yearsanniversary #noonebelikeyou"



https://www.instagram.com/p/BR8Le0oDKOw/?taken-by=rudeboypsquare&hl=en







Damn you people are fast. I just saw this on Instagram right now.

All I see is money





Take your marriage off social media. Haven't you leant anything from the others

wish them many more happy years together 1 Like 1 Share

Lovely

Cute

She be looking at all potential baby mamas like ...I catch am fest



Wish them many more years together.



Wish them many more years together.
Can't wait to start celebrating mine

When money speaks bullshit walks



Happy anniversary

Happy Anniversary

I don notice..all these p square people no dey flaunt their wife

Congratulations

Ok una don try no be like some people way never spend complete one year for marriage there marriage hit wall 1 Like

And some people were comparing Anita with Lola beauty wise





Anita no fine at all...