|Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by ChangeIsCostant: 9:06am
A Nigerian Youth activist, Sir-Jalal Falal has been left in a confused and shocked state after spotting a mentally unstable woman who is reportedly pregnant on the road. The young man revealed that he had to pack his car by the roadside to confirm what he was seeing. Read what he shared below;
It was a terrible moment when driving this morning and saw a woman with total mental disability but yet pregnant. I packed by the roadside to confirm what my eyes were seeing while heard some young boys called her "Yan Mata" literal meaning of "YOUNG LADY". How could this happened in a supposedly decent society for God's sake?
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by smartty68(m): 9:08am
Why sensor the face
BTW, isn't new. You Won't believe that people who have s*x with them are sane men! They allow them suffer alone
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by pyyxxaro: 9:11am
Go and ask HELL RUFAI
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by kiddoiLL(m): 9:12am
Na new thing?
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by Evablizin(f): 9:14am
Abeg she needs your help not your shocki
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by triplewisdom: 9:16am
He's shocked he saw a pregnant mad woman but he's not shocked Buhari is missing? Nonsense!
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by triplewisdom: 9:18am
How are we sure mr activist is not responsible for the pregnancy and is only shocked she didn't miscarry?
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by GQman: 9:19am
Na wa o
Naija men can sleep with anything!
They'll rationalize it by saying... the head might not be good, but the toto is good!
Na wa for WAEC.
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by bbbabes(f): 11:18am
Nothing new under heaven
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by NwaAmaikpe: 11:18am
Why is the man shocked,
Doesn't he have a preek?
Doesn't he know the power of a preek?
The French have a proverb that says; "A man is a vehicle and the preek is his steering"
The Igbos have a proverb that says, "The preek is the only snake without eyes that sees clearly in the dark"
The Ibibios have a proverb that says; " The preek is the only snake that can not live in one hole throughout it's lifetime"
The Binis have a proverb that says "If you think the preek is not powerful, go and see what it did to a pregnant woman"
The Yorubas have a proverb that says "No matter how short a preek is, it's spit can form a baby"
The Idomas have a proverb that says; "A poor man with a preek is rich".
Simply put, The preek is very very powerful,
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by pocohantas(f): 11:19am
Na im fellow men sleep with am...it's not a new thing.
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by Finestface(f): 11:19am
And you helped her with only selfie right ?
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by Erhun10z: 11:19am
Oga,i Can't Believe At Your Age, This Is Your First Time Of Seeing A Pregnant Lady..this Nor Be New Thing Na, Many Ritualist Dey Look For Mad Women To Bleep. But Wait OOO, For You To Be Helping Out, You Were Busy Taking Selfies With The Woman And You Say "good Society" When Your Only Help Na To Take Pics.
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by timawoku(m): 11:20am
E no c better thing shock am, na talk be that? For lagos all the mad women dey pregnant steady year in year out, dem even dey do meetings sef with one another. ..abeg next!
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by last35(f): 11:20am
things ppl for money
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by pweshboi(m): 11:20am
it's been happening for years now, him grow up outside Nigeria? abi him dey look for cheap popularity
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by MrImole(m): 11:21am
He Neva see am b4
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by liftedhigh: 11:21am
Is it a new thing? Mad pple get pregnant too now cos dere r also mad men who will sleep wit dem...
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by partnerbiz4: 11:21am
Na pesin give her naa..
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by Prettythicksmi(f): 11:21am
Fear men, awon oloko werey.hehehehe
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by andymofia(m): 11:22am
are you sure this OP is alright?
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by Kingjay5(m): 11:22am
triplewisdom:
your mate dey yabaleft. you have tumour in your brain. see how foolish you talk.
#receive sense#
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by ubest1(m): 11:22am
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by whizzyleejr(m): 11:22am
It's either she has been pregnant before becoming mentally unstable or sex lovers who doesn't care who it is to have sex with
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by ALAYORMII: 11:22am
Na today mad women Don dey get belle
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by uma10lae(m): 11:23am
mtcheeee...this one small
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by Immanueladebol(m): 11:23am
To d guy or guys who did that!
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by agh35prais(m): 11:24am
This one weak me o
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by oshe11(m): 11:25am
The Man must be MAD for being Shocked
NA TODAY NYASH DEY BACK
|Re: Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos by oviejnr(m): 11:25am
NwaAmaikpe:The Father of her unborn child spotted. Pervert
