Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Health / Man Spots A Pregnant Mad Woman On The Road & Gets Shocked. Photos (15352 Views)

Mad Woman Who Gave Birth On The Street Of Yaba Taken Care Of (Photos) / What Can I Use To Clear These Spots On My Face? / Mad Woman Gives Birth In Ghana Again. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





It was a terrible moment when driving this morning and saw a woman with total mental disability but yet pregnant. I packed by the roadside to confirm what my eyes were seeing while heard some young boys called her "Yan Mata" literal meaning of "YOUNG LADY". How could this happened in a supposedly decent society for God's sake?



Source; A Nigerian Youth activist, Sir-Jalal Falal has been left in a confused and shocked state after spotting a mentally unstable woman who is reportedly pregnant on the road. The young man revealed that he had to pack his car by the roadside to confirm what he was seeing. Read what he shared below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/man-left-shocked-spotting-pregnant-mad-woman-road-photos.html





BTW, isn't new. You Won't believe that people who have s*x with them are sane men! They allow them suffer alone Why sensor the faceBTW, isn't new. You Won't believe that people who have s*x with them are sane men! They allow them suffer alone 7 Likes

Go and ask HELL RUFAI

Na new thing? 21 Likes

Abeg she needs your help not your shocki 6 Likes

He's shocked he saw a pregnant mad woman but he's not shocked Buhari is missing? Nonsense! 23 Likes

How are we sure mr activist is not responsible for the pregnancy and is only shocked she didn't miscarry? 9 Likes 1 Share

Na wa o

Naija men can sleep with anything!

They'll rationalize it by saying... the head might not be good, but the toto is good!

Na wa for WAEC. 1 Like

Nothing new under heaven 1 Like





Why is the man shocked,

Doesn't he have a preek?

Doesn't he know the power of a preek?



The French have a proverb that says; "A man is a vehicle and the preek is his steering"



The Igbos have a proverb that says, "The preek is the only snake without eyes that sees clearly in the dark"



The Ibibios have a proverb that says; " The preek is the only snake that can not live in one hole throughout it's lifetime"



The Binis have a proverb that says "If you think the preek is not powerful, go and see what it did to a pregnant woman"



The Yorubas have a proverb that says "No matter how short a preek is, it's spit can form a baby"



The Idomas have a proverb that says; "A poor man with a preek is rich".



Simply put, The preek is very very powerful, Why is the man shocked,Doesn't he have a preek?Doesn't he know the power of a preek?The French have a proverb that says; "A man is a vehicle and the preek is his steering"The Igbos have a proverb that says, "The preek is the only snake without eyes that sees clearly in the dark"The Ibibios have a proverb that says; " The preek is the only snake that can not live in one hole throughout it's lifetime"The Binis have a proverb that says "If you think the preek is not powerful, go and see what it did to a pregnant woman"The Yorubas have a proverb that says "No matter how short a preek is, it's spit can form a baby"The Idomas have a proverb that says; "A poor man with a preek is rich".Simply put, The preek is very very powerful, 34 Likes 4 Shares

Na im fellow men sleep with am...it's not a new thing. 1 Like

And you helped her with only selfie right ?

Oga,i Can't Believe At Your Age, This Is Your First Time Of Seeing A Pregnant Lady..this Nor Be New Thing Na, Many Ritualist Dey Look For Mad Women To Bleep. But Wait OOO, For You To Be Helping Out, You Were Busy Taking Selfies With The Woman And You Say "good Society" When Your Only Help Na To Take Pics.

E no c better thing shock am, na talk be that? For lagos all the mad women dey pregnant steady year in year out, dem even dey do meetings sef with one another. ..abeg next!

things ppl for money 1 Like

it's been happening for years now, him grow up outside Nigeria? abi him dey look for cheap popularity

He Neva see am b4

Is it a new thing? Mad pple get pregnant too now cos dere r also mad men who will sleep wit dem... 1 Like

Na pesin give her naa..





See below for data.



See testimonies too.

Fear men, awon oloko werey.hehehehe

are you sure this OP is alright?

triplewisdom:

How are we sure mr activist is not responsible for the pregnancy and is only shocked she didn't miscarry?

your mate dey yabaleft. you have tumour in your brain. see how foolish you talk.

#receive sense# your mate dey yabaleft. you have tumour in your brain. see how foolish you talk.#receive sense# 1 Like

Etislat modems/accessories for sales, no amount is too low

It's either she has been pregnant before becoming mentally unstable or sex lovers who doesn't care who it is to have sex with

Na today mad women Don dey get belle

mtcheeee...this one small

To d guy or guys who did that! 1 Like

This one weak me o

MAD for being Shocked









NA TODAY NYASH DEY BACK The Man must befor being Shocked