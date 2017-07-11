₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,837,838 members, 3,650,621 topics. Date: Tuesday, 11 July 2017 at 03:31 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott (4791 Views)
Igwe Chuma Angus Ojukwu's Campaign Poster For Anambra Governorship / Prince Donatus Okonkwo Declares His Anambra Governorship Intention / 8 APC Aspirants For Anambra Governorship Election 2017 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by OrientDailyNews: 11:15am
By Praise Necherem & O’star Eze
https://orientdailynews.com/anambra-guber-election-ipob-insists-on-election-boycott/
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by fuckerstard: 11:17am
A peaceful secession would make sense. The country is in shambles.
16 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by funlord(m): 11:23am
Everyday noise?
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by Yyeske(m): 11:28am
Noise everyday
3 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by GameGod(m): 11:28am
+1 for APC
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by Igboesika: 11:28am
Let me sit here and watch how iddiotts will come and tell you Bruntai and his boys will do the needful, as if Bruntai will go to people's houses and drag them out to vote .
25 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by attackgat: 11:33am
No election, total election boycott
17 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by FUNNYBONE1: 11:42am
Interesting! They think we are joking.
21 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by MesutKRIs(m): 2:28pm
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by NwaAmaikpe: 2:29pm
Biafrans should not be confused..
IPOB is right.
You can't say you don't belong to a people and join them in sharing their food.
We don't wanna be a part of Nigeria,
We want a referendum
The election in November means we still adhere to the Nigerian political calendar.
No we don't want that
We want our sovereignty
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by Donjcco(m): 2:29pm
F
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by esophieso(f): 2:29pm
Let's watch and see
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by Agbaletu: 2:30pm
Ride on my In-laws...I am for anything that will speed up the disintegration of this country.
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by 0b100100111: 2:30pm
And Orji Uzor Kalu believes in one Nigeria
And some people re still buying lands in far up Plateau state
Confused sets of lots!
6 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by NtoAkwaIbom(m): 2:31pm
Lols...
let's all Waite and see, if d election succed den dem be empty chest...bea..... oya complete am afta d election result announcement
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by 61Penguins: 2:31pm
ok
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by omenka(m): 2:31pm
Lovely. Can hardly get a better gift this season.
2 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by madridguy(m): 2:32pm
Walk over for APC.
1 Like
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by mokaflex(m): 2:32pm
Igbos be making political errors and losing political relevance since 1960.
6 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by RealEstateTek: 2:33pm
jlo
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by conductor12: 2:34pm
MesutKRIs:Why dont you go and baff inside ike mma gi abi?
9 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by magoo10: 2:34pm
boycott of anambra election shall be observed not minding what political thieves have been saying ,INEC and politicians can rig the elections if they want but the common man and ordinary masses will not vote .
once more the Nigerian govt will be disgraced until they hearken to voice of reasoning
3 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by Blizzy9ja: 2:34pm
No joking... People are tired of Nigeria as a nation...
i can only imagine how much hate people the anti-seccessionist people have right now for this thread
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by Paschal55(m): 2:36pm
I can't help but love this,the sun is fast rising,i can see it!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by Nwakaumu(m): 2:36pm
.
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by burkingx(f): 2:38pm
3 Likes
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by Fadiga24(m): 2:38pm
0b100100111:
If it pains you, do the needful.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Anambra Governorship Election: IPOB Insists On Election Boycott by burkingx(f): 2:39pm
0b100100111:
3 Likes
Petition Against Ovie Omo Agege For Fraudulent Conversion Of 27 Billion Naira / Yorubas Liberated, Igbos Still In Bondage / Contradictions In The Al-mustapha Case
Viewing this topic: OduduwaYoruba, jpphilips(m), ORIGENAL(m), Xbee007(m), odunlee, nuelsylves(m), Kaybaba5(m), Goahead(m), ODVanguard, Forex4u(m), tempex88(m), queenesthr(f), humblelyf(m), tikeh, iamjokem(m), Brown152(m), milloguy, ajbabs(m), kennlynx, Brendaniel, dignity33, desof, tooth4tooth, Adexchelsea19(m), lwils1, Sleeke, princechiemekam(m), cyrilamx(m), odoli1(m), UDIOK, Akalakoyi(m), wagzyl, veteran1(m), donjj2004, Neoguru6, muzzol, mekadonpat(m), OgundeleT(m), jeisloh, IRAPADA(m), Jolar101(m), femo1000(m), Vacora(m), augustineokoro, Davindal(m), Creativeempire and 70 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 22