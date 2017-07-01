₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by rem44: 6:31pm
Apostle Suleman has landed at Cairo Airport for 'Help From Above' programme in Egypt.He was picked up with a flashy car by OFM members.
See photos after the cut...
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/apostle-suleman-arrives-in-egypt-for.html
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Owiii(m): 6:35pm
Soaring higher....till the gospel gets to the end of the earth.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by alcmene: 6:36pm
El-rufai and his Canada based ashawo girlfriend right now... .
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Ehiscotch(m): 6:39pm
We cannot really tell how "flashy" the car is.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Ehiscotch(m): 6:41pm
alcmene:If you still believe El rufai had a hand in that issue then you can believe anything.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 6:44pm
alcmene:
Lol
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Equal2DeTask: 6:47pm
Sule Baba Himself
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by obinna58(m): 6:53pm
Nice suit, scammer
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:03pm
Na im time e dey!
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:13pm
Where's Daniella Otobo
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 8:13pm
Spreading the gospel even in the heart of Islam country... hypocrisy Nigerians Muslims will have trash to say on this one and some atheist wanna be.... or has Egypt become guilable also?
God is great
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Kingxway: 8:13pm
Press on! Never give up no matter the pressure. That's the way to success
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by emmy4lov(m): 8:14pm
Nigeria ....
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Joysmith2: 8:14pm
obinna58:Sense fall on u,,,ode
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 8:14pm
Its like otubo don free the guy abee?
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by slawomir: 8:14pm
Ok
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by iluvpomo(m): 8:15pm
The gospel of cash
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Nnamdi98(m): 8:17pm
Kk
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Ifexx67: 8:17pm
Good
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by brightersms: 8:18pm
Owa okay
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by oyienootieno: 8:18pm
obinna58:
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by sosoliso123: 8:19pm
just calculating how that ass will go
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by pauljumbo: 8:20pm
I love you sir
Sometimes controversy is good
I was privileged to attend his crusade in Ghana because of the otobo allegations
Just to see his facial expressions at the crusade I was so bless that night
Ever since I am an ardent follower of
the man of God
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Mouthgag: 8:20pm
Useless scammer
Make ahmadioha thunder fire u
Bastard
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 8:20pm
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Miles300: 8:21pm
Buhari needs the help from above as well
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by HENRIKH4: 8:22pm
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by shammah1(m): 8:22pm
God bless you if you're real. Who am I to judge any human being?
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 8:23pm
scam......wan go deceive another set of gullible humans.....
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Iamsammy(m): 8:25pm
Mouthgag:
