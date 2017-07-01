₦airaland Forum

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) (8890 Views)

Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by rem44: 6:31pm
Apostle Suleman has landed at Cairo Airport for 'Help From Above' programme in Egypt.He was picked up with a flashy car by OFM members.

See photos after the cut...



Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/apostle-suleman-arrives-in-egypt-for.html

Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Owiii(m): 6:35pm
Soaring higher....till the gospel gets to the end of the earth.

9 Likes

Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by alcmene: 6:36pm
El-rufai and his Canada based ashawo girlfriend right now... .

33 Likes 1 Share

Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Ehiscotch(m): 6:39pm
We cannot really tell how "flashy" the car is.
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Ehiscotch(m): 6:41pm
alcmene:
El-rufai and his Canada based ashawo girlfriend right now... .
If you still believe El rufai had a hand in that issue then you can believe anything.

8 Likes

Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by eezeribe(m): 6:44pm
alcmene:
El-rufai and his Canada based ashawo girlfriend right now... .

Lol

6 Likes

Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Equal2DeTask: 6:47pm
grin

Sule Baba Himself
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by obinna58(m): 6:53pm
Nice suit, scammer grin

9 Likes

Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 7:03pm
Na im time e dey!
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by veekid(m): 8:13pm
Where's Daniella Otobo

6 Likes

Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Leonbonapart(m): 8:13pm
Spreading the gospel even in the heart of Islam country... hypocrisy Nigerians Muslims will have trash to say on this one and some atheist wanna be.... or has Egypt become guilable also?

God is great

4 Likes

Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Kingxway: 8:13pm
Press on! Never give up no matter the pressure. That's the way to success

2 Likes

Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by emmy4lov(m): 8:14pm
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Joysmith2: 8:14pm
obinna58:
Nice suit, scammer grin





Sense fall on u,,,ode
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 8:14pm
Its like otubo don free the guy abee?
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by slawomir: 8:14pm
Ok
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by iluvpomo(m): 8:15pm
The gospel of cash cool

1 Like

Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Nnamdi98(m): 8:17pm
Kk
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Ifexx67: 8:17pm
Good
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by brightersms: 8:18pm
Owa okay
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by oyienootieno: 8:18pm
obinna58:
Nice suit, scammer grin

The twosome man... God will speak for otobo




1 Like

Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by sosoliso123: 8:19pm
just calculating how that ass will go
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by pauljumbo: 8:20pm
I love you sir

Sometimes controversy is good

I was privileged to attend his crusade in Ghana because of the otobo allegations

Just to see his facial expressions at the crusade I was so bless that night

Ever since I am an ardent follower of
the man of God

6 Likes

Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Mouthgag: 8:20pm
Useless scammer


Make ahmadioha thunder fire u


Bastard

1 Like

Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by AngelicBeing: 8:20pm
cool
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Miles300: 8:21pm
Buhari needs the help from above as well

3 Likes

Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by HENRIKH4: 8:22pm
Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by shammah1(m): 8:22pm
God bless you if you're real. Who am I to judge any human being?

3 Likes

Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by mazizitonene(m): 8:23pm
scam......wan go deceive another set of gullible humans.....

1 Like

Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Lands In Egypt For 'Help From Above' (Photos) by Iamsammy(m): 8:25pm
Mouthgag:
Useless scammer


Make ahmadioha thunder fire u


Bastard

(0) (1) (Reply)

