|Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by emiliy223(m): 9:42pm
Following the alleged sex scandal trailing the General Pastor of Omega Fire Ministries, he spoke in his church refuting the allegations
Watch video:
"Just because of one thing, I said don't kill Christians they are now acting Nollywood. They should have brought a better looking..."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Eh6cWnr1NkE?t=31
http://enigeria.com.ng/apostle-johnson-suleman-responds-allegations/
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by SageTravels: 9:51pm
Pls Nairalanders read this passage with an understanding.
Luke 6:37
"Do not judge, and you will not be judged. Do not condemn, and you will not be condemned. Forgive, and you will be forgiven."
I don talk my own.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by SageTravels: 9:59pm
I don't even understand this whole Drama.
weda apostle johnson Suleman is guilty or not None of my business.
weda Otondo. what's her name again is guilty or not none of my business.
one thing I believe so much is, No mata how far lie goes. just one truth will overcome it.
don't mind my signature. pls
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by brunofarad(m): 10:03pm
I don't know who to believe again,
Not my business tho
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by lilmax(m): 10:03pm
Chai, if you hear wetin this guy talk, smh..... he even said wizkid started it .....make sure you listen to the video, I can't say everything... davido eff up too sha
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by kenonze(f): 10:03pm
Nonsense.
Why are u losing sleep over what u claimed is true?
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by stealthtiger(m): 10:03pm
Ftc
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by Noblesoul123: 10:04pm
This rubbish will soon progress to Season 2.
Am sure we will soon see cucumber videos/photos.
Anyway, ......
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by money121(m): 10:04pm
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by JustinSlayer69: 10:04pm
This is an excerpt from the interview...
Thanks so much for this...ip2121918021
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by Winnyluv(f): 10:04pm
Who has watched the video?
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by chiefolododo(m): 10:04pm
...
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by cnnamoko(m): 10:04pm
Hmm
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by Jones4190: 10:04pm
By there fruit you shall know them
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by kennygee(f): 10:04pm
It is a wa.
Who watch the video abeg?
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by dragonking3: 10:04pm
Ride on pastor. The voice of the masses. No olosho or daughter of Jezebel that the demonic midget of kaduna have sent can stand the power of God.
I stand with apostle suleman
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by Opinedecandid(m): 10:04pm
MOG, God remains the righteous judge.
Whether you join issues with them or not, whatever God will design will be done.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by oganass(m): 10:04pm
.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by rattlesnake(m): 10:04pm
H
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by Enuguboy4nsk: 10:04pm
where is suleman from.sef
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by 14teenK(m): 10:04pm
stealthtiger:your network don do you strong thing
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by Agriculturegric: 10:05pm
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by stealthtiger(m): 10:05pm
lilmax:Just now now you don post.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by blackaxe78: 10:05pm
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by cocaineaddict(m): 10:05pm
dunno why am suspecting the DSS and FG's hands in all this
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by Funjosh(m): 10:05pm
ok
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by Ask4Info: 10:05pm
I will write in Caps to emphasize my annoyance.
WHY DO THESE PEOPLE ALWAYS WANT TO USE RELIGION AND ETHNIC DIVIDES TO OBSTRUCT TRUTHS AND FACTS.
I CAN SWEAR TO GOD ALMIGHTY THAT
THIS VERY SAME TRICK IS WHAT FAYOSE AND FANI KAYODE USES ALL THE TIME. THEY KNOW THEY ARE ABOUT TO BE EXPOSED, THEY WILL NOW ATTACK THE GOVERNMENT TO MAKE IT APPEAR BUHARI'S GOVERNMENT IS ON A REVENGE MISSION.
THIS MAN MET THAT BABE AND THEY GLOBE TROTTED 2YEARS AGO, WAS EL-RUFAI AWARE OF THEIR ROMANCE THEN OR IS HE THE PSYCHOPATIC MAN THAT SEES INTO THE FUTURE?
SULEMAN FACE THE ISSUE ON GROUND AND DON'T POLITICIZE IT.
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by YoungB1a(m): 10:05pm
ok
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by tolexy007(m): 10:05pm
g
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by rattlesnake(m): 10:05pm
Old video
|Re: Apostle Johnson Suleman Reacts To Sex Scandal: "I'm Tough, Can't Bring Me Down" by ekems2017(f): 10:06pm
Let God be the judge. He sees everything and nothing is hidden from him.
