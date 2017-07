Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Kenneth Omeruo Pictured Training With His Chelsea Teammates (8203 Views)

He was pictured with team mate Jamal Blackman, Kurt Zouma, David Luiz and Head Coach, Antonio Conte as they train for the coming season.





Ohk

Every season was a loan back to back. 30 Likes

lol... lol...

Is Chelsea FC really a footbally club.



Home of cheats Is Chelsea FC really a footbally club.Home of cheats

Loan will fall on him again, no be Chelsea again? Ndi owoh 1 Like

In. Chelsea I trust if he can try to impressed conte. He can get a shirt in the team...

This time next week, he will be loaned to another club 1 Like

I hope he plays this time

If them no loan am make buhari come next week.. .e loaning dey sure die!! 1 Like

If he likes he sud impress pass David luiz ND Cahill Na still loan Dem go loan am back mtchew

He should be on history book already...





Highest loaned playa ever!

I miss Luis and herdes

Loan products loading

lemme come and be going.

When them go free am

Here in Arsenal.....we build them for future.....it's a code word only the wise will understand

.loan=sure bet

This man and loan....someone please help me with that famous picture

