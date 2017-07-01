₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by Angelanest: 8:16pm
A female hawker met her untimely end today after being hit by a trailer which failed brake at Oshodi area of Lagos state. The incident which happened exactly 6:36pm this evening - saw the woman killed on the spot. May her soul rest in peace. See photos below;
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/trailer-hits-woman-oshodi-failing-brake-kills-spot-photos.html
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by Angelanest: 8:16pm
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by OrestesDante: 8:25pm
Na war ooo... Lord have mercy!!!
OP tag it graphic
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by Modsenemy(f): 8:25pm
To all of us out there hustling to make a legit and better future instead of nagging or venturing into crime , may we get to our promise land o .
RIP ma'am
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by otukpo(f): 8:29pm
It was sad. We all scampered for safety when we saw the trailer.
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by grayht(m): 8:30pm
and she would have told her children..
will be back in the evening, pls take care of ur younger ones... she never knew this would be the end of her life... R.I.P
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by NCANpatroller: 8:58pm
Blood of Jesus!
I pity atheist
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by xamuel17(m): 9:11pm
Rip to the dead!
i proudly support The Biafran dream
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by moneybag100: 9:58pm
This country is truly a Zoo.
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by auntysimbiat(f): 9:59pm
sad
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by Lanretoye(m): 9:59pm
that's a pity,mhsrip.
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by elog(m): 9:59pm
This should make us think, if something bad happen to us today, what kind of life would it be said we lived?
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by VanBommel(m): 9:59pm
Too bad she died hustling legitimately..... Rest in peace madam
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by EntMirror: 10:00pm
Hmm
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by xmoohSPP(m): 10:00pm
Hmm this life
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by Shiitposter: 10:00pm
NAIRALAND ENOUGH OF ALL THIS GORE.
3 GRAPHIC FP AT ONCE?, WWTTTFFFF!!
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by IYANGBALI: 10:00pm
We are living in a johngu
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by Omoluabi16: 10:00pm
Life. same hawking wey olajumoke do hit stardom. R.I.P to her.
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by Heartmender1: 10:00pm
Could this be true
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by IYANGBALI: 10:00pm
Shiitposter:the mods are crazy
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by alignacademy(m): 10:01pm
Angelanest:
Aren't these incidents of "failed brakes" becoming too frequent?
Does the FRSC monitor these trailers as strictly as they do smaller vehicles?
Too many questions. Not enough answers
May the Lord comfort the family
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by chukslawrence(m): 10:01pm
Rip to her
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by Gkemz(m): 10:01pm
RIP... died hustlin.
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by Sultty(m): 10:01pm
Rip someone's hustling mother/daughter
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by Humility017(m): 10:01pm
moneybag100:
if you these country is truly a zoo as you said...which animal are u? a vulture perhaps
RIP man God grant your soul eternal rest
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by zombieHUNTER: 10:02pm
This Buhari sef
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by itiswellandwell: 10:03pm
Rest in peace to her
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by FastestTech(m): 10:03pm
Angelanest:
God have mercy!
|Re: Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos by heenriiy19(m): 10:03pm
Rip
