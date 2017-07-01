Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Trailer Hits Woman In Oshodi After Failing Brake, Kills Her On The Spot. Photos (9274 Views)

Source; A female hawker met her untimely end today after being hit by a trailer which failed brake at Oshodi area of Lagos state. The incident which happened exactly 6:36pm this evening - saw the woman killed on the spot. May her soul rest in peace. See photos below;Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/trailer-hits-woman-oshodi-failing-brake-kills-spot-photos.html 2 Likes 2 Shares

Na war ooo... Lord have mercy!!!

OP tag it graphic 1 Like

To all of us out there hustling to make a legit and better future instead of nagging or venturing into crime , may we get to our promise land o .



RIP ma'am 6 Likes 1 Share

It was sad. We all scampered for safety when we saw the trailer. 1 Like

and she would have told her children..









will be back in the evening, pls take care of ur younger ones... she never knew this would be the end of her life... R.I.P 5 Likes

This country is truly a Zoo. 1 Like

This should make us think, if something bad happen to us today, what kind of life would it be said we lived? 1 Like

Too bad she died hustling legitimately..... Rest in peace madam

NAIRALAND ENOUGH OF ALL THIS GORE.



3 GRAPHIC FP AT ONCE?, WWTTTFFFF!! 1 Like

Life. same hawking wey olajumoke do hit stardom. R.I.P to her.

NAIRALAND ENOUGH OF ALL THIS GORE.



3 GRAPHIC POST AT ONCE, WWTTTFFFF the mods are crazy the mods are crazy

Aren't these incidents of "failed brakes" becoming too frequent?



Does the FRSC monitor these trailers as strictly as they do smaller vehicles?



Too many questions. Not enough answers



RIP... died hustlin.

Rip someone's hustling mother/daughter

This country is truly a Zoo.

if you these country is truly a zoo as you said...which animal are u? a vulture perhaps

RIP man God grant your soul eternal rest if you these country is truly a zoo as you said...which animal are u? a vulture perhapsRIP man God grant your soul eternal rest

Rest in peace to her

God have mercy! God have mercy!