Still using pattern lock for your

Android phone? Here is why pattern lock is not secure and how you can protect you by using an alternative locking method.





Smartphones have become a

device where you keep a lot of

personal data. You may have

information such as your credit

card numbers, address or scanned

personal documents. Because you have such sensitive data, you add a

security method to prevent others

from accessing it.





A popular security method around

40% of Android users choose is a

pattern lock. A pattern lock may

sound more appealing because it’s easier to enter. Also, no one can

see you tap on particular letters and

numbers.



But, are pattern locks

really that secure?







The Risks of Pattern Locks



According to new security research

from Lancaster University,

Northwest University in China, and

the University of Bath, 95% of Android patterns can easily be

guessed in 5 attempts or less.



This

study discovered that hackers could easily guess your pattern lock by

filming you as you enter your

pattern lock.



The hacker can easily be up to two

and a half meters away and only

use their smartphone’s camera to

record you entering your pattern

lock. If they were to use a digital

SLR camera, they could even be as

nine meters away regardless of the

size of the phone’s display.



Once they have the video footage,

they use a computer vision

algorithm to process your finger

movements. Within seconds, the

algorithm will then give the hacker

some possible pattern lock combinations to try out.





There is also no need to record

your phone’s display since the

algorithm can give possible

combination by only focusing on

your finger movements.





Is it safer to use a more complex pattern?



No, since the more

complex they are, the easier they

are to guess. This is true because

they help the algorithm narrow

down the possible combinations.



Dr. Zhheng Wang, principle

investigator and co-author of the

paper said that people have a

tendency to use more intricate

patterns when trying to protect

important financial information.



If you don’t want to change your

pattern lock method to a password

or pin, try using a shorter one since

they are not as easy to crack. The

researchers also advise that users

cover the display while entering their pattern lock, just like when

you enter your pin at the ATM.



Keeping your smartphone’s display

clean is also a good idea because

someone can guess your pattern

by the smudges on the phone

screen.



Pattern Lock Alternatives



If you're ready to leave your

pattern lock behind, a pin, face

recognition access or a fingerprint

(if available) are also great options.



Traditional passwords are also a

great option but the longer they

are, the better. Adding some

special characters to your password

will secure your information even

more.



When creating your password,

never use personal and obvious

information. For example, never

use your kids or spouse’s birthday

or your wedding anniversary.



Conclusion



Locking your Android device with a

pattern lock is definitely more convenient, but it’s not the safest method to choose from. Passwords

do take longer to enter but will do a

better job of keeping your data

safe.





