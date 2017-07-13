₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by cyber5(m): 9:11pm On Jul 11
Still using pattern lock for your
Android phone? Here is why pattern lock is not secure and how you can protect you by using an alternative locking method.
Smartphones have become a
device where you keep a lot of
personal data. You may have
information such as your credit
card numbers, address or scanned
personal documents. Because you have such sensitive data, you add a
security method to prevent others
from accessing it.
A popular security method around
40% of Android users choose is a
pattern lock. A pattern lock may
sound more appealing because it’s easier to enter. Also, no one can
see you tap on particular letters and
numbers.
But, are pattern locks
really that secure?
The Risks of Pattern Locks
According to new security research
from Lancaster University,
Northwest University in China, and
the University of Bath, 95% of Android patterns can easily be
guessed in 5 attempts or less.
This
study discovered that hackers could easily guess your pattern lock by
filming you as you enter your
pattern lock.
The hacker can easily be up to two
and a half meters away and only
use their smartphone’s camera to
record you entering your pattern
lock. If they were to use a digital
SLR camera, they could even be as
nine meters away regardless of the
size of the phone’s display.
Once they have the video footage,
they use a computer vision
algorithm to process your finger
movements. Within seconds, the
algorithm will then give the hacker
some possible pattern lock combinations to try out.
There is also no need to record
your phone’s display since the
algorithm can give possible
combination by only focusing on
your finger movements.
Is it safer to use a more complex pattern?
No, since the more
complex they are, the easier they
are to guess. This is true because
they help the algorithm narrow
down the possible combinations.
Dr. Zhheng Wang, principle
investigator and co-author of the
paper said that people have a
tendency to use more intricate
patterns when trying to protect
important financial information.
If you don’t want to change your
pattern lock method to a password
or pin, try using a shorter one since
they are not as easy to crack. The
researchers also advise that users
cover the display while entering their pattern lock, just like when
you enter your pin at the ATM.
Keeping your smartphone’s display
clean is also a good idea because
someone can guess your pattern
by the smudges on the phone
screen.
Pattern Lock Alternatives
If you're ready to leave your
pattern lock behind, a pin, face
recognition access or a fingerprint
(if available) are also great options.
Traditional passwords are also a
great option but the longer they
are, the better. Adding some
special characters to your password
will secure your information even
more.
When creating your password,
never use personal and obvious
information. For example, never
use your kids or spouse’s birthday
or your wedding anniversary.
Conclusion
Locking your Android device with a
pattern lock is definitely more convenient, but it’s not the safest method to choose from. Passwords
do take longer to enter but will do a
better job of keeping your data
safe.
What security method do you
use? Drop a comment and let us
know.
MakeTechEasier
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by mikeycharles(m): 9:12pm On Jul 11
Lovely writeup (if you actually wrote this) @ University of Bath, I wonder what they study there, hmmmm bathing 121.
FYI physical security is the best, secure your phone very well by not being careless, its not everywhere you take your phone to.
Peace
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by SleekMadam: 11:58pm On Jul 11
Reason why I love my cx, the fingerprint scanner keeps my phone secure
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by cyber5(m): 7:14am On Jul 12
SleekMadam:
Fingerprint is a great security measure. To me that's the best
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by Ennyholar(m): 9:02am On Jul 12
The fingerprint on the Camon CX is 0.1 sec away from unlocking your device. Fast and convenient
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by Darkseid(m): 11:48am On Jul 12
If there is one thing I hate on my phone, its passwords. The only reason I use the fingerprint scanner on my phone is that it is faster than using the power button.
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by Lucascruiz(m): 2:25am
SleekMadam:tecno marketer spotted.dont you guys ever give up??
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by Wisdombankxz: 7:09am
Ok
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by Gobhanky: 7:12am
Our technology never reqch stage where hacker go get time and patience unto recordin pattern shiit wit cam.
Naija hackers na fb dia power reach.
Al copy and paste naija hackers wey nor geh money.abegi....shift.
Until sarahki bank acct is hacked
Local wire wannabez can suc a dic
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by Decale: 7:13am
cyber5:
Fingerprint is never the best, even iris scanner. Those are fancy features to woo the public
A pin or password is the most secure
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by oubi: 7:15am
Op I thot u had smtin better to say....
# copy and paste
In Nigeria we don't even have cameras for serious stuffs.. Let alone to copy sm1s pattern lock.
Na person weh chop belefull de think of other things..
For now, farmine de Naija
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by GeneralOjukwu: 7:15am
mikeycharles:
Of course he didn't write it himself. What resources does he have at his disposal to conduct such research?
I appreciate the efforts in posting it up, but I doubt our criminals are sophisticated enough to film you and then analyze the thumb patterns using common algorithms. ...
But our criminals are learning daily so Yes, this article would help us prepare for such.
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by omoadeleye(m): 7:17am
SleekMadam:
Sheybe dem go drug you, and you go sleep ����then you are going to know that even in death your finger will still unlock your phone,
So my advice don't always flaunt or keep much info on your phone, just delete them ASAP ����
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by Fantastic2m(m): 7:21am
I never considered pattern a security.
Pin has been my goto. B4 fingerprint came in.
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by Cooladex(m): 7:22am
Okay.
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by Segadem(m): 7:25am
film my pattern lock with their phone camera from two metre away?
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by Segadem(m): 7:27am
The question is; why do I need to pass through all this stress just because I want to secure my phone from third party? FYI I don't lock my phone cos I don't have skeleton in my cupboard
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by donholy28(m): 7:28am
My pattern is so complex even if I do it in front of u ten times you still won't get it..finger print is the worst method of security..ur babe can just wait for u to sleep and use ur finger
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by Lighthouseman: 7:28am
ok.
my phone which was fingerprint and password lock was stolen. will the thief be able to use it since all the apps require my fingerprint to open..?is the phone useless to the thief?
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by OvieNeo(m): 7:28am
[quote author=Lucascruiz post=58400262] tecno marketer spotted.dont you guys ever give up??
[lol, take it easy with her , bro]
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by eluquenson(m): 7:28am
you try, i make use of pin
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by dinocy(m): 7:29am
nice write up but even with password, if they want to hack it, they will.
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by armyday(m): 7:29am
Not in this Nigeria
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by Olasco93: 7:30am
Well done OP.
It's no more news that this part of the world pay less attention to security details ranging from ATM pin, Passwords and other security measures.
The "I Don't Care" attitude of Nigerians is so alarmimg forgetting that they can't pay the expensive price for consequences.
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by Handsomecole(m): 7:30am
I Lafferty it people that use I laugh at people that use pattern locks because it's very easy to unlock search phones
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by Segadem(m): 7:32am
donholy28:hmmm, if your babe can't have access to your phone then u have a BIG issue
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by MatthewDoyin(m): 7:35am
cyber5:I'm not sure that's the best, your finger print could be used to access your phone while asleep or unconscious.
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by JayEye(m): 7:37am
Blackberry solves this problem easily!
i.e the number and picture background, even if I do it in your front, you will not get it
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by emmymdk(m): 7:41am
No Phone security lock is 100% safe and reliable
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by johnclark001(m): 7:43am
Fingerprint#
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by Maj196(m): 7:45am
Another danger with pattern lock is d touch screen of the phone might be faulty anytime. So to get d actual pattern na problem.
|Re: Why Pattern Locks Are Not Secure On Android And The Best Alternatives by XKZ(m): 7:47am
JayEye:
Yep, the BlackBerry picture password is great. You can even ask someone to unlock your device for you and the person still won't know your password.
