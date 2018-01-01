₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by SabiKing(m): 4:19pm
A young Nigerian man has gotten his lips bitten off while defending his girlfriend from an abuser.
The man Segun Rick Mill said he got his lips bitten off by a tout known as Abayomi a.k.a Street, whom has been disturbing his woman.
According Segun, Abayomi always called his woman all sorts of unprintable names and on that day, he decided to put an end to the insult. While trying to defend her, Abayomi attacked him, bit off his lips and ran away.
http://www.tipsissuesonline.com/2018/01/man-gets-his-lips-bitten-off-while.html
This is what this guy did to me ... Am trying to defend my girl .... And walk up to me and bite my lips.... He ran immediately..... I reported him to the police .... He took a drug called Reffnol that night ..... I have witness and evidence....
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1503468623085708&id=100002677531276
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by LeeMason: 7:47pm
Lol. See gobe
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by donstan18(m): 7:47pm
The lady will be consoling and telling him sorry, But inside her, she'll be like.
This cannot stop you from licking my pussy this night
44 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by Narldon(f): 7:47pm
Ok
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by oshe11(m): 7:47pm
Where that guy that stole his Mom's N580k
Abeg come and tell Us the sequel to that story ooo
45 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by LeeMason: 7:48pm
LeeMason:He luiz suarez'd you
10 Likes
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by UbanmeUdie: 7:48pm
Na wa oh!
Just see the way this mumu allowed his stinginess to pave way for a cannibal's attack.
Na your preek him for bite comot!
It is senseless to defend a girl that is not your wife. Until you marry her, other guys have equal license and access to her, the difference is that she said 'yes come in to you often than she does to others' or maybe says 'No, don't come in to others'!
Mumu boy!
15 Likes
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by sleeknick: 7:48pm
The real mouth action...
3 Likes
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by ERORR404(m): 7:48pm
Ewwww... that's like almost kissing him, gay alert
3 Likes
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by Damfostopper(m): 7:48pm
kai...he is lucky.... d guy didn't extend the bite to the tongue.... by now he would have been barking like a dog
1 Like
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by Badonasty(m): 7:48pm
SabiKing:
No more kissing for now
3 Likes
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by LegendsCoded(m): 7:48pm
Gbege
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by Pepsi101: 7:48pm
You're fighting for a mere girlfriend, not even a wife.
Bros, you're a big disgrace to your family.
Woman wrapper
15 Likes
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by kennygee(f): 7:48pm
The girl go get mind to dump this guy at all?
Na thunder go just fire her.
2 Likes
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by debssycharles(f): 7:48pm
Hmmm. sorry
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by Alphasoar(m): 7:48pm
Defending who, you said
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by triklon: 7:48pm
Damn....
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by LegendsCoded(m): 7:49pm
donstan18:
Did u mean hb pencil ✏??
4 Likes
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by jericco1(m): 7:49pm
he didn't pick his fight properly. he's bravely foolish.
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by Naijacost22: 7:49pm
He is gay. why Bite another man on the lips.
1 Like
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by Damfostopper(m): 7:49pm
donstan18:hb per haemoglobin abi....ur own haemoglobin content is Low shey..... stop booking space
4 Likes
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by yungjuve01: 7:50pm
eyaaaah, sorry hw will u kiss d girlfriend naw
1 Like
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by abbeyloyee: 7:50pm
He came close to your mouth and He Kissed you, Were you sleeping?
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by QuinSecrets(f): 7:50pm
Love is blind
No Kissing
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by lovingyouhun: 7:51pm
Say what!!! I've said this time and again don't ever fight with someone you are prettier or more handsome than cause their sole aim will be to disfigure you
This relationship won't last again, no more fine lips to kiss watch how the girl will run away is few months time
1 Like
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by Olasco93: 7:51pm
That moment when you want to prove to bae that you're a real man who can defend her, forgetting the fact that your opponent is the Vice Chairman of Yaba Left Lips Bitters Association
Ntoooor...
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by Snow02(m): 7:51pm
maybe the lip looks like kpomo... anyway sha no more pvssy eating for the girl for now
1 Like
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by oshe11(m): 7:51pm
SabiKing:Dude is Now lipless
***Listening to Patoranking "NO KISSING"
1 Like
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by Snow02(m): 7:51pm
na pomo?
1 Like
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by bennynaza(m): 7:52pm
As na yoruba guy, chopping food go be like say dey set him mouth on fire... As per pepper things
4 Likes
|Re: Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo by Protocall: 7:52pm
Trouble dey sleep yanga go wake am oooo No do today forget tomorrow oooo Feel good its a happy day
4 Likes
