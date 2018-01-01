Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Boyfriend's Lips Bitten Off While Defending His Girlfriend Against Abuser (Photo (22444 Views)

The man Segun Rick Mill said he got his lips bitten off by a tout known as Abayomi a.k.a Street, whom has been disturbing his woman.



According Segun, Abayomi always called his woman all sorts of unprintable names and on that day, he decided to put an end to the insult. While trying to defend her, Abayomi attacked him, bit off his lips and ran away.





This is what this guy did to me ... Am trying to defend my girl .... And walk up to me and bite my lips.... He ran immediately..... I reported him to the police .... He took a drug called Reffnol that night ..... I have witness and evidence....



This is what a guy named Abayomi popular known as street.... Am trying to defend my girl friend that he keeps calling name .... He was on a drug called reffnol.... please if you see him handle him or report him to the nearest police station .... His name is Called street plz help reshare....



Lol. See gobe 1 Like 1 Share

The lady will be consoling and telling him sorry, But inside her, she'll be like.







This cannot stop you from licking my pussy this night 44 Likes 1 Share

Ok









Abeg come and tell Us the sequel to that story ooo Where that guy that stole his Mom's N580kAbeg come and tell Us the sequel to that story ooo 45 Likes 3 Shares

LeeMason:

Lol. See gobe He luiz suarez'd you He luiz suarez'd you 10 Likes









Na wa oh!



Just see the way this mumu allowed his stinginess to pave way for a cannibal's attack.



Na your preek him for bite comot!



It is senseless to defend a girl that is not your wife. Until you marry her, other guys have equal license and access to her, the difference is that she said 'yes come in to you often than she does to others' or maybe says 'No, don't come in to others'!





Mumu boy! Na wa oh!Just see the way this mumu allowed his stinginess to pave way for a cannibal's attack.Na your preek him for bite comot!It is senseless to defend a girl that is not your wife. Until you marry her, other guys have equal license and access to her, the difference is that she said 'yes come in to you often than she does to others' or maybe says 'No, don't come in to others'!Mumu boy! 15 Likes

The real mouth action... 3 Likes

Ewwww... that's like almost kissing him, gay alert 3 Likes

kai...he is lucky.... d guy didn't extend the bite to the tongue.... by now he would have been barking like a dog 1 Like

SabiKing:

No more kissing for now No more kissing for now 3 Likes

Gbege

You're fighting for a mere girlfriend, not even a wife.





Bros, you're a big disgrace to your family.







Woman wrapper 15 Likes

The girl go get mind to dump this guy at all?



Na thunder go just fire her. 2 Likes

Hmmm. sorry

Defending who, you said

Damn....

donstan18:

hb

Did u mean hb pencil ✏?? Did u mean hb pencil ✏?? 4 Likes

he didn't pick his fight properly. he's bravely foolish.

He is gay. why Bite another man on the lips. 1 Like

donstan18:

hb hb per haemoglobin abi....ur own haemoglobin content is Low shey..... stop booking space hb per haemoglobin abi....ur own haemoglobin content is Low shey..... stop booking space 4 Likes

eyaaaah, sorry hw will u kiss d girlfriend naw 1 Like

He came close to your mouth and He Kissed you, Were you sleeping?



No Kissing Love is blind



This relationship won't last again, no more fine lips to kiss watch how the girl will run away is few months time Say what!!! I've said this time and again don't ever fight with someone you are prettier or more handsome than cause their sole aim will be to disfigure youThis relationship won't last again, no more fine lips to kiss watch how the girl will run away is few months time 1 Like

That moment when you want to prove to bae that you're a real man who can defend her, forgetting the fact that your opponent is the Vice Chairman of Yaba Left Lips Bitters Association

Ntoooor... 6 Likes 1 Share

maybe the lip looks like kpomo... anyway sha no more pvssy eating for the girl for now 1 Like

***Listening to Patoranking "NO KISSING" Dude is Now lipless***Listening to Patoranking "NO KISSING" 1 Like

na pomo? 1 Like

As na yoruba guy, chopping food go be like say dey set him mouth on fire... As per pepper things 4 Likes