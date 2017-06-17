₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by Flirtyjane(f): 9:13pm
There is uneasy calm in Umudioga Community in Emohua local government area of Rivers State. According to reports, not fewer than five persons have been beheaded in a rival cult gang clash. Police, army and other security operatives have reportedly taken over the area.
Pictured are residents leaving in their numbers to avoid getting caught up in the cult saga.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/residents-flee-umudioga-community-over-cult-clash.html
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by Flirtyjane(f): 9:14pm
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by ZeroUnity: 9:15pm
Its a pity that the government is still yet to calm the environment of this citizens... A slap on the face of democracy..
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by Flirtyjane(f): 9:16pm
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by fran6co(m): 9:22pm
What's happening in my loveable state.
Wike pls do something urgent
We can't continue like this
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by SonofDevil: 9:24pm
Rivers of blood.
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by bantudra: 9:25pm
and were are they running to..??...dont tell me they wan come to the delta...
abegi,make them stay were they are....we no want trouble,bikonu.....
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by Caustics: 9:29pm
people carrying big big foam to "flee" have not seen anything yet.
Moral lesson: Flee when you have not seen anything yet.
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by safiaapussy: 9:29pm
Hope say no be lagos una dey come o, baddoo dey here
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by Finestface(f): 9:29pm
God take control in Rivers
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by adonbilivit: 9:29pm
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by Amgreat70(m): 9:29pm
GOD GUIDE Us
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by mayorski22(m): 9:29pm
wike
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by ConcNiggress56(f): 9:29pm
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by buffalowings: 9:30pm
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by holatin(m): 9:30pm
Rivers - cultism headquarters and federal cultist territory ( FCT)
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by pythonkid(m): 9:30pm
Wike is a dog
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by MEILYN(m): 9:31pm
The dictionary should substitute the word "Cultism" for "South South".
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by oviejnr(m): 9:31pm
Nothing good comes from there, including the Governor
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by maclatunji: 9:31pm
We need to mop-up illegal arms and prevent new ones from entering the country.
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by toyinjimoh(m): 9:32pm
Lord have mercy
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by sukkot: 9:32pm
gaddem that nigga done lost his head
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by mideactive: 9:32pm
Lies
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by Yuji: 9:32pm
Na portharcourt dey go enter last last
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by naijaboiy: 9:32pm
Rivers and cult again.
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by toyinjimoh(m): 9:32pm
Lord have mercy, yet they will b shouting biafra
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by Abubakarsiddeeq(m): 9:33pm
South and crimes......
Someone should help me with that Zuma's pick
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by kardinalz: 9:33pm
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by donjazet(m): 9:33pm
.My God!! What sort of callousness is this? How hard could some youths hearts be?
Cultism is thriving because our politicians are secretly supporting them, the politicians make Cultism look profitable by using them to carry out heinous and diabolical crimes.
It's very unfortunate that our society is like this today. Even celebrities now openly flaunt their membership of this illegal groups.
In what sane country will a group hold a whole town to ransom First ikorodu, now this?
WHAT A PITY.
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by SalamRushdie: 9:33pm
Buhari's govt is bereft of anything positive , Nigeria has never been this insecure
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by SNIPER123: 9:34pm
|Re: Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents by crackhouse(m): 9:34pm
Small boys misbehaving everytime.
