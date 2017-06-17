Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photos Of People Fleeing Umudioga In Rivers After Cultists Beheaded Residents (16362 Views)

Pictured are residents leaving in their numbers to avoid getting caught up in the cult saga.



Source; There is uneasy calm in Umudioga Community in Emohua local government area of Rivers State. According to reports, not fewer than five persons have been beheaded in a rival cult gang clash. Police, army and other security operatives have reportedly taken over the area.Pictured are residents leaving in their numbers to avoid getting caught up in the cult saga.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/residents-flee-umudioga-community-over-cult-clash.html 2 Likes

Its a pity that the government is still yet to calm the environment of this citizens... A slap on the face of democracy.. 1 Like 1 Share

see graphic photos >>> https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/residents-flee-umudioga-community-over-cult-clash.html 1 Like 1 Share

What's happening in my loveable state.

Wike pls do something urgent

We can't continue like this

Rivers of blood. 14 Likes

and were are they running to..??...dont tell me they wan come to the delta...



abegi,make them stay were they are....we no want trouble,bikonu..... 5 Likes

people carrying big big foam to "flee" have not seen anything yet.



Hope say no be lagos una dey come o, baddoo dey here 42 Likes

God take control in Rivers 10 Likes

GOD GUIDE Us 2 Likes

wike 5 Likes 1 Share

Rivers - cultism headquarters and federal cultist territory ( FCT)

Wike is a dog 2 Likes

The dictionary should substitute the word "Cultism" for "South South". 5 Likes

Nothing good comes from there, including the Governor 4 Likes

We need to mop-up illegal arms and prevent new ones from entering the country.

Lord have mercy

gaddem that nigga done lost his head 4 Likes





Na portharcourt dey go enter last last 4 Likes

Rivers and cult again. 2 Likes

Lord have mercy, yet they will b shouting biafra 1 Like

South and crimes......

Someone should help me with that Zuma's pick 2 Likes

Cultism is thriving because our politicians are secretly supporting them, the politicians make Cultism look profitable by using them to carry out heinous and diabolical crimes.

It's very unfortunate that our society is like this today. Even celebrities now openly flaunt their membership of this illegal groups.



In what sane country will a group hold a whole town to ransom First ikorodu, now this?



WHAT A PITY. .My God!! What sort of callousness is this? How hard could some youths hearts be?Cultism is thriving because our politicians are secretly supporting them, the politicians make Cultism look profitable by using them to carry out heinous and diabolical crimes.It's very unfortunate that our society is like this today. Even celebrities now openly flaunt their membership of this illegal groups.In what sane country will a group hold a whole town to ransomFirst ikorodu, now this?WHAT A PITY. 1 Like

Buhari's govt is bereft of anything positive , Nigeria has never been this insecure 4 Likes