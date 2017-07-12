₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,451 members, 3,652,573 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 July 2017 at 12:29 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite (6537 Views)
Damilola Adegbite Celebrates Her 32nd Birthday With Sexy Photos / Damilola Adegbite & Chris Attoh’s Marriage Crashes? (Details) / Actress Damilola Attoh Sexy In Bedroom Pic (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by oluwatoba400: 4:07am
Actress, Damilola Adegbite has sparked up an interesting conversation on Instagram after she asked if it was alright for a friend to date another friend's ex or if it's considered betrayal. According to her, she been on the receiving end of the scenario a few times.
Read what she wrote below and tell us your opinion in the comments section..
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/12/is-it-ok-for-your-friend-to-date-your-ex-actress-damilola-adegbite/
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by dahunsy(m): 4:43am
Coughs***clears throat# you are selfish.....after u don gist d friend how ur EX na multiple horse power in bedmatics...what's good is not meant for one person jor
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by ModusOperandi(f): 4:58am
it's not betrayal, cheating on you with your friend is betrayal, it's just really messed up.
2 Likes
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by MrBrownJay1(m): 5:37am
I can't/won't stop that friend from dating her, but he will be excluded to hang out with us while with her.
That is a serious breach of rule #18 of the MEN's code:
rule 18: Thou shall not try to date the ex of your buddy... But, if you lose your damn mind and suddenly wanna date his leftovers, you will be thrown out from that circle of friends until you regain your senses (aka dump her). Even then, series of tests must be carried out to confirm that your sanity is intact. You shall therefore pay a fine (possibly a few rounds) and you MUST never talk about the JeZebel while with any members of the group.
27 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by pzphoto(m): 6:36am
why not
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by OrestesDante: 7:11am
Ex is Ex now
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by daylyt: 11:23am
Put yourself in the friend's shoes and ask yourself that question. The answer will be loud and clear. Weigh it out and if your conscience is clear then it's ok..
1 Like
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by Untainted007: 11:23am
Ex is ex (Expired); What are you doing with expired items, if your friend have interest, let him or her date each other. No offense if your friend dates your ex because he/she wants to recycle the said EX, If your ex might function again. But to you, te relationship didn't work out, but who can tell, it might work out with your friend if you allow him/her to give it a try.
2 Likes
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by Finestface(f): 11:23am
Nope ,if u are truely my friend ,then don't litter my surrounding with whatever i left in the bin.
13 Likes
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by bbbabes(f): 11:23am
He's done with you...let another chop the Goody goody
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by Deseo(f): 11:24am
I will cry for her in advance.
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by soberdrunk(m): 11:24am
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by dapsoneh: 11:24am
OK, a friend wants to date ur ex bah? Hope not Chris sha
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by Wiseandtrue(f): 11:24am
It depends. I don't think it's okay.
I have being faced with a similar issue.
In my case, the guy was making advances at me though I am very aware that their relationship didn't work! It was based on character difference anf gynotype tinz but I ignored since the lady in question was a cousin of mine.
So she (my cousin) came to me, no be small thing ooooo I refused even though she insisted that the guy specifically asked for me out of all my cousins
I no gree ooooo because e get as this kind tinz dey work. Gossip dey easy to spread, tomorrow now you go hear say she snatched her sister's husband!
How many people I go explain to
So I no yield ooooo because I know say God go give me MY OWN
6 Likes
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by YelloweWest: 11:24am
HELL NO!
No true friend would do that. It would reck the friendship.
Except your friend in not aware that person is your ex.
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by Mimzyy(f): 11:24am
daylyt:
space bookers..
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by loadedvibes: 11:24am
Guys we it send o
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by IYANGBALI: 11:24am
No big deal, if you no wan chop again, let another person take over chop
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by kstyle2(m): 11:25am
Nothing wrong with that...if my buddy tells me he's interested in an ex, I have no power over him to stop it. He should do what makes him happy. Life's too short to bother over trivial issues
7 Likes
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by sparta231(m): 11:25am
y not its ok by me since i like laffing covering my mouth
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by Junpride: 11:25am
Is ok.... But I don't like it
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by sukkot: 11:25am
yup, so long as he know i consider him a snake from henceforth
1 Like
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by Benita27(f): 11:25am
Finestface:
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by Kingsolex1(m): 11:25am
Chocolate me this is new jump in here love
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by sentee(f): 11:26am
..
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by labisibrass(m): 11:27am
worefa
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by YelloweWest: 11:27am
Finestface:Good point
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by dy27(m): 11:28am
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by SplendidE(f): 11:28am
For sure it is,how would she accept to date my ex when they're so many other guys around?
1 Like
|Re: "Is It Ok For Your Friend To Date Your Ex?" - Actress Damilola Adegbite by zieassai(m): 11:28am
it depends sha..although I wouldn't want that
Genevieve's Alleged Lover Rukky Sanda Poses In Red Hot Bikini, Enjoy! / Cyclist Removed From World Unclad Bike Ride After Getting An êrection (photos) / Is Kcee’s House The Most Beautiful Among Nigerian Musicians?
Viewing this topic: pastorlams(m), Ekakamba, reflx(m), ojeffo, LagosEconomist, mapist(m), Harwehroh1(f), Acvictor2(m), AdeVikthur1, beautified(f), Drfash(m), fresherdanU, sonofLuci(m), heywhytech1(m), sekem, yonisco15(f), surestsam(m), lolade27(m), Titheman(m), tpwealth(m), BibiBasy(f), donaldking10(m), niphemey, Gloria007(f), YINKS89(m), Adeshowkey(m), Olapumpin, SAMAYODELE(m), espirito(m), OdenKelechi(m), TruePass(m), native2(f), NIKEDEEDS(m), slimmax(m), Ezennaemeka1(m), unilagfreshest(m), Frankchidi(m), pjewelSilva(f), Abati60, Thommhy89(m), dyydxx, TheMainMan, Teagirl(f), glimpse(f), Adola1(m), Luciferdevil(m), doris4angel, mayormick(m), OTAIFOHJ(m), onismate, Tlake(m), shininglight78(m), muller101(m), Pamperme, Lekmusic, iheanyi4u(m), agentowolabi47(m), LAFO, EdDave(m), GGclef(m), frankanyiks(m) and 79 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9