Read what she wrote below and tell us your opinion in the comments section..



Source:





Actress, Damilola Adegbite has sparked up an interesting conversation on Instagram after she asked if it was alright for a friend to date another friend's ex or if it's considered betrayal. According to her, she been on the receiving end of the scenario a few times.

Coughs***clears throat# you are selfish.....after u don gist d friend how ur EX na multiple horse power in bedmatics...what's good is not meant for one person jor 3 Likes 1 Share

it's not betrayal, cheating on you with your friend is betrayal, it's just really messed up. 2 Likes

I can't/won't stop that friend from dating her, but he will be excluded to hang out with us while with her.



That is a serious breach of rule #18 of the MEN's code:

rule 18: Thou shall not try to date the ex of your buddy... But, if you lose your damn mind and suddenly wanna date his leftovers, you will be thrown out from that circle of friends until you regain your senses (aka dump her). Even then, series of tests must be carried out to confirm that your sanity is intact. You shall therefore pay a fine (possibly a few rounds) and you MUST never talk about the JeZebel while with any members of the group. 27 Likes 1 Share

why not

Ex is Ex now

Put yourself in the friend's shoes and ask yourself that question. The answer will be loud and clear. Weigh it out and if your conscience is clear then it's ok.. 1 Like

Ex is ex (Expired); What are you doing with expired items, if your friend have interest, let him or her date each other. No offense if your friend dates your ex because he/she wants to recycle the said EX, If your ex might function again. But to you, te relationship didn't work out, but who can tell, it might work out with your friend if you allow him/her to give it a try. 2 Likes

Nope ,if u are truely my friend ,then don't litter my surrounding with whatever i left in the bin. 13 Likes

He's done with you...let another chop the Goody goody

I will cry for her in advance.

OK, a friend wants to date ur ex bah? Hope not Chris sha

It depends. I don't think it's okay.

I have being faced with a similar issue.



In my case, the guy was making advances at me though I am very aware that their relationship didn't work! It was based on character difference anf gynotype tinz but I ignored since the lady in question was a cousin of mine.



So she (my cousin) came to me, no be small thing ooooo I refused even though she insisted that the guy specifically asked for me out of all my cousins



I no gree ooooo because e get as this kind tinz dey work. Gossip dey easy to spread, tomorrow now you go hear say she snatched her sister's husband!



How many people I go explain to

So I no yield ooooo because I know say God go give me MY OWN 6 Likes

HELL NO!



No true friend would do that. It would reck the friendship.



Except your friend in not aware that person is your ex.

daylyt:

..

No big deal, if you no wan chop again, let another person take over chop 1 Like 1 Share

Nothing wrong with that...if my buddy tells me he's interested in an ex, I have no power over him to stop it. He should do what makes him happy. Life's too short to bother over trivial issues 7 Likes

y not its ok by me since i like laffing covering my mouth

Is ok.... But I don't like it

yup, so long as he know i consider him a snake from henceforth 1 Like

Finestface:

Nope ,if u are truely my friend ,then don't litter my surrounding with whatever i left in the bin.

Finestface:

Nope ,if u are truely my friend ,then don't litter my surrounding with whatever i left in the bin. Good point Good point

For sure it is,how would she accept to date my ex when they're so many other guys around? 1 Like