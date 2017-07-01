Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video (15702 Views)

Canadian Lawmaker In Nigeria To Invite Ooni Of Ife To Canada. Photos / This Picture Of The Ooni Of Ife And His Wife Has People Talking / Oba Adewale Akanbi Drives His G-wagon In Canada. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)





Source;



Watch video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KflzqzZFPnQ The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II caused a scene as he boarded a plane to Ontario in the Republic of Canada yesterday with his aides and other high chiefs. The revered monarch's aides had to perform a brief spiritual rite/incantations on board the plane in front other other passengers before he (the Ooni) sat down.Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/ooni-of-ife-oba-enitan-ogunwusi-boards-a-plane-to-canada.html Watch video

they should have performed every rites inside his palace and not inside flight or better still get him a private jet where he can have a mini shrine inside. To me this is not necessarythey should have performed every rites inside his palace and not inside flight or better still get him a private jet where he can have a mini shrine inside. 100 Likes 5 Shares

I maybe wrong, is that business class. 6 Likes 1 Share

Nonsense 6 Likes 2 Shares

HE IS INDEED 3IN1 .JUST HAD TO DORN THE GARMENT THAT SUITS THE OCCASSION.HE MUST BE HEADING TO SHOWCASE YORUBA CULTURE. 7 Likes

After doing all these he will still go and bow down in a church and still be unapologetic about it.

Our stupidity as Blacks and Africans knows no bounds, lost essence, ruderless lots lost to oblivion.



Where u embrace foreign doctrines and believes so tight to the dismal extent of expunging and demonising Your Own believes and ; I can bet he only accepted that title for the ego, priviledges and paraphernalia that comes with it nothing more, he isn't epitomising what that stool stands for.



Blacks are really pathetic, see the Asians and mongoles, they have held their believe and cultures close to their hearts irrespective of modernisation. (Taoism, Confucianism, Buddhism) they have been there firmly rooted, their chopsticks still grease their fingers irrespective of where they find themselves. But animalistic Africans, no way, u swallow everything that comes and erode Your Own heritage, such a shame . I spit on the blackrace, u all suck and a disgrace to your fatherland 13 Likes 6 Shares

Can't just help it but what should be our stand as regards HRH OGUNWUSI?Can he be said to be religious?Is he associating partners with the ALMIGHTY GOD(QUITE OBVIOUS)?Where will he stand on judgement day(not like its any of our business)?IF being an OBA entails compromising your believes ,I'm really not sure its worth it. 2 Likes 1 Share

so that chief priest shaking that thing dey go obodo oyibo too.....See free groove so that chief priest shaking that thing dey go obodo oyibo too.....See free groove 8 Likes

They never comot sm for plane b4. He should try that on his return flight. 3 Likes 1 Share

I could not see any ritual performed in the video pkease.

Try am for Lufthansa, ur own done b 2 Likes 1 Share

Is He not the same that gave his throne to Adeboye Jesus?

Fonja! Embrassing themselves since thé death of awolorat. 3 Likes 1 Share

I thought he's a Christian 1 Like

CastedDude:

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II caused a scene as he boarded a plane to Ontario in the Republic of Canada yesterday with his aides and other high chiefs. The revered monarch's aides had to perform a brief spiritual rite/incantations on board the plane in front other other passengers before he (the Ooni) sat down.



Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/ooni-of-ife-oba-enitan-ogunwusi-boards-a-plane-to-canada.html



Watch video



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KflzqzZFPnQ

I thought he was a christian ... I thought he was a christian ... 1 Like 1 Share

This is not necessary now. The whites on the plane will still look at us as being backwards. He should have done all his spiritual rites at home or his palace before boarding the plane. 3 Likes 2 Shares

the king took them back to 1870 3 Likes

I c#Eye c

None of your business 1 Like

Spiritualist is only excited he is heading to Canada. 1 Like

ApostleJSuleman:

After doing all these he will still go and bow down in a church and still be unapologetic about it.

Our stupidity as Blacks and Africans knows no bounds, lost essence, ruderless lots lost to oblivion.



Where u embrace foreign doctrines and believes so tight to the dismal extent of expunging and demonising Your Own believes and ; I can bet he only accepted that title for the ego, priviledges and paraphernalia that comes with it nothing more, he isn't epitomising what that stool stands for.



Blacks are really pathetic, see the Asians and mongoles, they have held their believe and cultures close to their hearts irrespective of modernisation. (Taoism, Confucianism, Buddhism) they have been there firmly rooted, their chopsticks still grease their fingers irrespective of where they find themselves. But animalistic Africans, no way, u swallow everything that comes and erode Your Own heritage, such a shame . I spit on the blackrace, u all suck and a disgrace to your fatherland You just contradicted yourself in your own post while insulting an entire race. Please insult yourself and leave the rest of us alone.

#Waste You just contradicted yourself in your own post while insulting an entire race. Please insult yourself and leave the rest of us alone.#Waste 8 Likes





What of Obi of onitsha and the likes in red mud enclave.. or has erosion washed them away?



mumu people won't cry marginalization now o.

#proudlyOdua How come it's only Yoruba monarchs that have world recognition.What of Obi of onitsha and the likes in red mud enclave.. or has erosion washed them away?mumu people won't cry marginalization now o.#proudlyOdua 8 Likes 2 Shares

LMAO...So, Oba no fit enter First Class, na Business class e dey fly? 2 Likes 2 Shares

...what was that for ...what was that for 1 Like

blacks are a million light years backward 1 Like

Where is the scene?

Kabiesi oooo...kii ade pe lori, kii irukere pe lowo kanrin kese...

stupidity in the name of tradition...smh