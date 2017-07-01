₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by CastedDude: 5:41am
The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II caused a scene as he boarded a plane to Ontario in the Republic of Canada yesterday with his aides and other high chiefs. The revered monarch's aides had to perform a brief spiritual rite/incantations on board the plane in front other other passengers before he (the Ooni) sat down.
Source; https://www.nationalhelm.co/2017/07/ooni-of-ife-oba-enitan-ogunwusi-boards-a-plane-to-canada.html
Watch video
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KflzqzZFPnQ
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by madridguy(m): 5:43am
To me this is not necessary they should have performed every rites inside his palace and not inside flight or better still get him a private jet where he can have a mini shrine inside.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by navada99: 5:45am
I maybe wrong, is that business class.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by BroZuma: 5:47am
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by smartty68(m): 6:05am
Nonsense
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by ybalogs(m): 6:10am
HE IS INDEED 3IN1 .JUST HAD TO DORN THE GARMENT THAT SUITS THE OCCASSION.HE MUST BE HEADING TO SHOWCASE YORUBA CULTURE.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by ApostleJSuleman(m): 6:12am
After doing all these he will still go and bow down in a church and still be unapologetic about it.
Our stupidity as Blacks and Africans knows no bounds, lost essence, ruderless lots lost to oblivion.
Where u embrace foreign doctrines and believes so tight to the dismal extent of expunging and demonising Your Own believes and ; I can bet he only accepted that title for the ego, priviledges and paraphernalia that comes with it nothing more, he isn't epitomising what that stool stands for.
Blacks are really pathetic, see the Asians and mongoles, they have held their believe and cultures close to their hearts irrespective of modernisation. (Taoism, Confucianism, Buddhism) they have been there firmly rooted, their chopsticks still grease their fingers irrespective of where they find themselves. But animalistic Africans, no way, u swallow everything that comes and erode Your Own heritage, such a shame . I spit on the blackrace, u all suck and a disgrace to your fatherland
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by ybalogs(m): 6:22am
Can't just help it but what should be our stand as regards HRH OGUNWUSI?Can he be said to be religious?Is he associating partners with the ALMIGHTY GOD(QUITE OBVIOUS)?Where will he stand on judgement day(not like its any of our business)?IF being an OBA entails compromising your believes ,I'm really not sure its worth it.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by EmekaBlue(m): 6:31am
so that chief priest shaking that thing dey go obodo oyibo too.....See free groove
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by pressplay411(m): 6:32am
They never comot sm for plane b4. He should try that on his return flight.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by datola: 6:59am
I could not see any ritual performed in the video pkease.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by anyimontana(m): 6:59am
Try am for Lufthansa, ur own done b
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by LoJ: 7:13am
Is He not the same that gave his throne to
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by durentchigozie(m): 11:33am
Fonja! Embrassing themselves since thé death of awolorat.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by Nma27(f): 11:34am
I thought he's a Christian
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by Wolfbrother(m): 11:34am
CastedDude:
I thought he was a christian ...
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by alaskido(m): 11:35am
This is not necessary now. The whites on the plane will still look at us as being backwards. He should have done all his spiritual rites at home or his palace before boarding the plane.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by seunlayi(m): 11:35am
the king took them back to 1870
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by Flamzey00: 11:35am
I c#Eye c
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by mascot87(m): 11:36am
None of your business
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by Phonefanatic: 11:36am
Spiritualist is only excited he is heading to Canada.
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by DrayZee: 11:36am
ApostleJSuleman:You just contradicted yourself in your own post while insulting an entire race. Please insult yourself and leave the rest of us alone.
#Waste
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by Alariwo2: 11:36am
How come it's only Yoruba monarchs that have world recognition.
What of Obi of onitsha and the likes in red mud enclave.. or has erosion washed them away?
mumu people won't cry marginalization now o.
#proudlyOdua
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by okonja(m): 11:36am
LMAO...So, Oba no fit enter First Class, na Business class e dey fly?
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by zieassai(m): 11:36am
...what was that for
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by YOUNGSTUNNA(m): 11:37am
blacks are a million light years backward
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by Kizyte(m): 11:37am
Where is the scene?
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by BossOluwendy(m): 11:37am
Kabiesi oooo...kii ade pe lori, kii irukere pe lowo kanrin kese...
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by labisibrass(m): 11:38am
stupidity in the name of tradition...smh
|Re: Ooni Ogunwusi Performs Incantations On A Plane To Canada. Photos/video by DieBuhari: 11:38am
Yorubas and their Fetish nonsense.
No wonder they still use human parts for rituals in this 2017
