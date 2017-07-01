₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by sixtuschimere: 9:11am
Yesterday I shared the sad story of two brothers Emeka and Ifeanyi Wobo who were beheaded in Rivers state.New reports say that the incident was related to cultism.Photo of the two brothers smoking shisha has emerged.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/see-photos-of-2-brothers-beheaded-in.html
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by StarBukola(f): 9:14am
Hmmmmmmmm,o ga o
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Caustics: 9:14am
No sympathy for cultists
21 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Mavin1: 9:16am
Probably they're cultists too but who am I to judge?
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Benjom(m): 9:31am
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by CplusJason(m): 9:37am
-2 idiots
11 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by columbus007(m): 9:45am
So the killers refused to take anythg but their heads
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by lofty900(m): 9:46am
They died as fools and cowards. Their father's corpse is still in the mortuary and now they've gone to join him the difference is, they're going headless and nak€d
24 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by MrDude: 10:02am
Cultism is for dumb fvcks
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Aburi001: 10:13am
May God have mercy on the prey and predator.
Rivers State is fast becoming something else
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Caustics: 10:13am
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by MedicalSamwise(m): 10:13am
Is this really necessary
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by ABJDOT(m): 10:13am
ok
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by ProsperOkec: 10:14am
R.I.P if u guys were not cultist
GTA v ps3, last of us, 50 cent and pes 2015
10 thousand naira 08169302745 Port Harcourt..
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by OlaDapxon(m): 10:14am
that Garisson ehn....
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Pearly255(f): 10:14am
.
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by blessedweapon(m): 10:14am
Just when you think you've seen and heard it all
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by KahlDrogo(m): 10:14am
So what are we to do with this?
Rivers state has always been a hellhole where life has a near zero premium. Ask Tekena, Lloyd and the Aluu community.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:14am
What a wasted life
I am sorry no RIP for una no matter how painful it is
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Ibrofem(m): 10:14am
Ok too like the guy above me
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by ekensi01(m): 10:14am
Nice work.
But they're in hell.
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Youngetskilz23(m): 10:14am
And last last na Jew man go bury them.. 48
3 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by cyberdurable(m): 10:14am
they r hard men
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by bbbabes(f): 10:14am
Sorrowful end
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Freiden(m): 10:14am
Rivers again.
Home of bloodshed
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Evablizin(f): 10:15am
Too bad.Wasted life and soul
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Onyinye15(f): 10:15am
God Have mercy
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by MisterGrace: 10:15am
lofty900:
. They will never learn. Idiots
2 Likes
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by XtraSmooth404: 10:15am
What a waste
1 Like
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by northvietnam(m): 10:16am
Nigeria is fast turning to Belize island.... in the
Caribbean
|Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Tiny23(f): 10:16am
God!
1 Like
