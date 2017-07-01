₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,838,380 members, 3,652,371 topics. Date: Wednesday, 12 July 2017 at 11:14 AM

Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha (14765 Views)

2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) / The Face Of The Lady Who Was Beheaded In Lagos Before Her Murder (Pics) / Abia State Univerisity Student Beheaded In Imo (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by sixtuschimere: 9:11am
Yesterday I shared the sad story of two brothers Emeka and Ifeanyi Wobo who were beheaded in Rivers state.New reports say that the incident was related to cultism.Photo of the two brothers smoking shisha has emerged.


Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/see-photos-of-2-brothers-beheaded-in.html

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by StarBukola(f): 9:14am
Hmmmmmmmm,o ga o
Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Caustics: 9:14am
No sympathy for cultists cool

21 Likes

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Mavin1: 9:16am
Probably they're cultists too but who am I to judge? embarassed undecided

3 Likes

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Benjom(m): 9:31am
shocked shocked shocked
Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by CplusJason(m): 9:37am
-2 idiots

11 Likes

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by columbus007(m): 9:45am
So the killers refused to take anythg but their heads undecided

3 Likes

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by lofty900(m): 9:46am
They died as fools and cowards. Their father's corpse is still in the mortuary and now they've gone to join him the difference is, they're going headless and nak€d

24 Likes

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by MrDude: 10:02am
Cultism is for dumb fvcks angry

17 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Aburi001: 10:13am
May God have mercy on the prey and predator.

Rivers State is fast becoming something else
Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Caustics: 10:13am
angry
Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by MedicalSamwise(m): 10:13am
Is this really necessary
Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by ABJDOT(m): 10:13am
ok
Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by ProsperOkec: 10:14am
R.I.P if u guys were not cultist

GTA v ps3, last of us, 50 cent and pes 2015

10 thousand naira 08169302745 Port Harcourt..

1 Like

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by OlaDapxon(m): 10:14am
that Garisson ehn....

2 Likes

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Pearly255(f): 10:14am
.
Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by blessedweapon(m): 10:14am
Just when you think you've seen and heard it all

3 Likes

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by KahlDrogo(m): 10:14am
So what are we to do with this?

Rivers state has always been a hellhole where life has a near zero premium. Ask Tekena, Lloyd and the Aluu community.

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Wiseandtrue(f): 10:14am
What a wasted life undecided
I am sorry no RIP for una no matter how painful it is undecided

2 Likes

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Ibrofem(m): 10:14am
Ok too like the guy above me
Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by ekensi01(m): 10:14am
Nice work.
But they're in hell.
Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Youngetskilz23(m): 10:14am
And last last na Jew man go bury them.. 48

3 Likes

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by cyberdurable(m): 10:14am
they r hard men

1 Like

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by bbbabes(f): 10:14am
Sorrowful end

1 Like

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Freiden(m): 10:14am
Rivers again.

Home of bloodshed

2 Likes

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Evablizin(f): 10:15am
Too bad.Wasted life and soul
Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Onyinye15(f): 10:15am
God Have mercy
Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by MisterGrace: 10:15am
lofty900:
They died as fools and cowards. Their father's corpse is still in the mortuary and now they've gone to join him the difference is, they're going headless and nak€d

grin grin grin. They will never learn. Idiots

2 Likes

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by XtraSmooth404: 10:15am
What a waste embarassed

1 Like

Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by northvietnam(m): 10:16am
Nigeria is fast turning to Belize island.... in the
Caribbean
Re: Photos Of The 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rivers Smoking Shisha by Tiny23(f): 10:16am
God!

1 Like

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Abba Kyari: "Kidnapper Evans Is Still In Our Custody, He Did Not Vanish" / Police Kill Rufus Giwa Student: Injure Others / Alleged Killing Of DSS Officials: Family Members Cry Out

Viewing this topic: harbeordune(f), Blazinglight, houseoftuition1, Rolly83(m), imoh81(m), Inception(m), Purpletee(f), notttty(m), Wonkoko, okeladey20, Xmen149(m), 66spirit(m), toastedbread, KINGwax007(m), Defaramade(m), gazilion, chimex001, Omoedeki(m), diehard(m), hulkhiharitoz(m), abiolert(m), igwegeorgiano(m), Godfirst89, dapale, Freciprocal, Okuss12(m), Jamorezzi, kenlinzo(m), tbagtbee(f), Mentholated, petchi, Fhad, Propene, Bowwow11(m), walybouy(m), digoster(m), adebohwale(m), oblo(m), farem, lacosanostra, Richpet85, Infoparlour, osenidvdg(m), Mesutlewy(m), Donjay2222(m), devlishGINGER(m), levi2, deity, josh18, GuntersChain(m), multibalotel, Osayin(m), wale43(m), akandetao1, belloadejare, gsogbu(m), Delaruetv, poshestmina(f), chiboy7(m), cokpe41(m), HarryDuce(m), Kalashnikov102(m), cosemiha(m), kindklemz(m), emvuatt, 14teenK(m), spill(m), texazzpete(m), donnumber1(m), onos217(m), jampro123(m), Otuoke, jimlat77, xenten, JAPHESON(m), marychommy(f), mojovem, mattychuks2017, willy30(m), R0ckefeller, chinnasa, Mustiboy(m), zakir007(m), sleekman(m), princecase, olaoluwasaola(m), Veetee(m), spitfyer(m), angelo5uk(m), unikprince(m), YTderin(f), francoray(m), makaveli19, playpaz, ghostwritter(m), Mrdollars2020, Lorechino(m), oyienootieno, greenhulk, olfet, adijat4uall, Kemy11(m), TheBawse(m), Pato23(m), abfalkolly(m), biddieluvzyaho(f), Jehitalahun, lonelydora(m), JegaQuin, barrayz, OmoAregbesola, henryowor(m) and 177 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 27
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.