|2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by zoba88: 8:10pm
According to De Don who lives in Port Harcourt that shared the story two brothers were beheaded in Rivers state.He wrote...
'Breaking
2 brothers beheaded in Rumuokpareli community in Ibio/Akpor Rivers state'.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/two-brothers-beheaded-in-rumuokpareli.html
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by olatola00(m): 8:12pm
What would anybody do to deserve this kind of excruciating death.
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by Iamemma(m): 8:14pm
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by GQman: 8:14pm
May their souls RIP
How can humans be so inhuman?
There is no law in Nigeria.
Things have got to change, Nigerians.
What kind of people are we becoming?
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by Iamemma(m): 8:15pm
God what is happening in my beloved state? Dear Jesus intervene
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by Modsenemy(f): 8:18pm
Maybe they beheaded their selves . Shebi it's dem !
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by Modsenemy(f): 8:22pm
But the poster is a liar , this is just one body that was picmixed
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by mofeoluwadassah(f): 8:32pm
oh lawd
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by fran6co(m): 8:37pm
Mehn bt y all this. Is it that hard for humans to peacefully co exist.
RIP
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by grayht(m): 8:44pm
Modsenemy:
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by joespiceman(m): 8:47pm
zoba88:this is so true. I live in the community. This is so painful. The family of the two brothers already have there father in the mortgage. The whole community is in pain.
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by Ehinmola(m): 9:13pm
Hmmmmmmmmm....too graphic,horrorfic and beyond imaginatiion!. Man inhumanity to man. RIP to the dead.
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by preshieamadina(m): 9:46pm
the sad thing is that I know the boys...their father is still mortuary sef...they have not buried him...their late step mum is my family relation...chai wat a disgusting way to die..
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by ymee(m): 9:52pm
River state and its entire people are cursed, no good news from that side
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by mikeycharles(m): 9:52pm
The dude below me, na wa for you oh
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by NwaAmaikpe: 9:53pm
The human body without a head actually looks like a dressed turkey
Double tragedy to the family.
They will save money sha, doing the two burial on the same day.
The carpenter can even design the coffin to fit two of them.
RIP
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by Rokaa(m): 9:53pm
This is bad, very bad.
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by Caustics: 9:53pm
Wike must go!
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by Shiitposter: 9:54pm
2 brothers, 1 body are they conjoined twins? bloggers SMH
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by kennygee(f): 9:54pm
This River state of blood shed.
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by fowosh: 9:54pm
and Jesus wept......wickedness in high places
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by KahlDrogo(m): 9:55pm
Wike is a total disaster. Instead of securing Rivers people, he was busy attacking Amaechi in the media with his frog voice while his state burns.
Now he has a full blown crisis in his big head.
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by Heartmender1: 9:55pm
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by Billyonaire: 9:55pm
Nigeria is gone.
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by IYANGBALI: 9:55pm
Abeg make we hear word Na one and same picture and not two brothers
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by KahlDrogo(m): 9:56pm
Modsenemy:
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by Randy100: 9:56pm
Horror
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by Nma27(f): 9:57pm
Scary... What's happening in this state for God's Sake
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by otijah(m): 9:57pm
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by IYANGBALI: 9:57pm
Modsenemy:dont mind the fool he thinks we are fools
|Re: 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) by KahlDrogo(m): 9:58pm
Billyonaire:This ataché by force landgrabbing yoot finds it extremely difficult to particularly criticise Wike who's responsible for the security of his people.
Don't be afraid, whether you lick Wike's buttcrack or not, Rivers state can never be part of biadrugs.
