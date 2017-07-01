Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / 2 Brothers Beheaded In Rumuokpareli, Rivers State (Disturbing Photos) (13974 Views)

'Breaking



2 brothers beheaded in Rumuokpareli community in Ibio/Akpor Rivers state'.







Source: According to De Don who lives in Port Harcourt that shared the story two brothers were beheaded in Rivers state.He wrote...'Breaking2 brothers beheaded in Rumuokpareli community in Ibio/Akpor Rivers state'.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/two-brothers-beheaded-in-rumuokpareli.html

What would anybody do to deserve this kind of excruciating death. 4 Likes

R 1 Like 1 Share

May their souls RIP

How can humans be so inhuman?

There is no law in Nigeria.

Things have got to change, Nigerians.

What kind of people are we becoming? 2 Likes

God what is happening in my beloved state? Dear Jesus intervene

Shebi it's dem ! Maybe they beheaded their selves .Shebi it's dem ! 3 Likes 1 Share

But the poster is a liar , this is just one body that was picmixed 4 Likes

oh lawd

Mehn bt y all this. Is it that hard for humans to peacefully co exist.

RIP

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/07/two-brothers-beheaded-in-rumuokpareli.html this is so true. I live in the community. This is so painful. The family of the two brothers already have there father in the mortgage. The whole community is in pain. this is so true. I live in the community. This is so painful. The family of the two brothers already have there father in the mortgage. The whole community is in pain.

Hmmmmmmmmm....too graphic,horrorfic and beyond imaginatiion!. Man inhumanity to man. RIP to the dead.

the sad thing is that I know the boys...their father is still mortuary sef...they have not buried him...their late step mum is my family relation...chai wat a disgusting way to die.. 1 Like 1 Share

River state and its entire people are cursed, no good news from that side 5 Likes

The dude below me, na wa for you oh





The human body without a head actually looks like a dressed turkey



Double tragedy to the family.

They will save money sha, doing the two burial on the same day.

The carpenter can even design the coffin to fit two of them.





This is bad, very bad.

Wike must go! 2 Likes

2 brothers, 1 body are they conjoined twins? bloggers SMH

This River state of blood shed.

and Jesus wept......wickedness in high places 1 Like





.

Nigeria is gone.

Abeg make we hear word Na one and same picture and not two brothers

Horror

Scary... What's happening in this state for God's Sake

K

