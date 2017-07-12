Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect (8187 Views)

Aregbesola Congratulates Ademola Adeleke Osun West Senatorial By-Election Winner / Ademola Adeleke Becomes PDP's Senatorial Candidate, To Replace Late Brother / Ademola Adeleke Weeps At Isiaka Adeleke's Grave In Osun. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



1. 2014 rally for the governor of the state, ogbeni rauf aregbesola. Even the his brother late senator isiaka adeleke watched with amusement as his brother serenades the crowd.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bhMI24ppqE .

2. Romantic dance with daughter.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mwtw_kfgGJo

3. Victory dance as senator elect of osun west senatorial district.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmpj9_FfXfg. The new senator/elect representing osun west senatorial has become an internet sensation in the last couple of days due to his outlandish dancing steps. However, this is not the first time the energetic senator will treat us with such sensational performance. We bring to you his top three performances.1. 2014 rally for the governor of the state, ogbeni rauf aregbesola. Even the his brother late senator isiaka adeleke watched with amusement as his brother serenades the crowd.2. Romantic dance with daughter.3. Victory dance as senator elect of osun west senatorial district. 1 Like 1 Share

I swear I had a good laugh watching him danced with great moves in that last video 9 Likes

ok

Free my man abeg 8 Likes





That's how Davido dances too and I'm sure Imale go soon join queue The dance steps dey the Adeleke's DNA.That's how Davido dances too and I'm sure Imale go soon join queue 7 Likes

and call dis a news.....mtceeeeew

yeye politrickcians

He sure deserve it, best dancer indeed. The man should gear up for more responsibility to continue where his brother stopped. 1 Like

I can't believe it

..

No be American returnee wuna call am?



The guy still dey town! 1 Like

Was formerly APC member





This man defines irresponsibility,

No finesse whatsoever



A certain decorum is expected of a public servant,

Unfortunately here is a man with a repulsive demeanour



No wonder he could not train up his son B-Red properly. He truly was that failure's role model.

After watching that doggy dance, I won't be shocked if he doesn't have a sex tape. This man defines irresponsibility,No finesse whatsoeverA certain decorum is expected of a public servant,Unfortunately here is a man with a repulsive demeanourNo wonder he could not train up his son B-Red properly. He truly was that failure's role model.After watching that doggy dance, I won't be shocked if he doesn't have a sex tape. 4 Likes 1 Share

It's disturbing to see a "man" wobble like a woman all in the name of dancing

And So !!!!! Make We Fry Beans

Apshit

This is the guy they elected senator based on sentiments not necessarily competence or capacity to do the job...but then again you wonder if there was a better candidate than him among all the contestants 2 Likes 1 Share

See Levels! 1 Like

I really like this Senator, he is doing it for all the chunky people out there

if you need motivation to lose weight, you can dance or follow my blog

see below for details 2 Likes

Hhahahaahahahaha. C belle. He's a good dancer shaaaa!!! 2 Likes

miltonchux:

He sure deserve it, best dancer indeed. The man should gear up for more responsibility to continue where his brother stopped. Ijo Baba shina Rambo Ijo Baba shina Rambo 2 Likes

Evans don die down, Lekki floods don dey die, definitely "Cordinating the affairs of Govt " has already. One week one matter! Just what will keep Nigerians busy for the next couple of daysEvans don die down, Lekki floods don dey die, definitely "Cordinating the affairs of Govt " has already.

looting loading... 90%

that's the hidden agenda behind the dance 1 Like

On his way to loot.



When we have reduction in governance cost then I can start taking any of the political office holders serious .



We need to make the offices less attractive and reduce corruption to the minimum level after this we can have TRUE LEADERS and not RULERS













I'd rather go to bed hungry than eat this PROSTITUTE ...









NICE DANCING STEPS MR ADELEKE A little boy watched their HEN being mounted by six different COCKS same day , at the end of the day , the HEN was killed, cooked and served for dinner , The little boy pushed his plate away and said in angry voice .....I'd rather go to bed hungry than eat this PROSTITUTE ...NICE DANCING STEPS MR ADELEKE 2 Likes 1 Share

Great guy I must say , I already like him for this his dancing I just hope he goes on to prove his critics wring just like governor Ambode 1 Like

Family of entertainers

Is he a Belle dancer? 2 Likes

I find the Dance with the daughter quite erotic and gross, but who am I to complain, maybe that's how yankee/ senators do it

The first video was Under APC o.



Sharp sharp he switched to PDP just because of power.



Nigerian Politics for you (If you like, kill yourselves for them).

Why won't he dance like dat... Wen he has won the license to the national cake.

I will not watch any video...

Cos i don't want to laugh...