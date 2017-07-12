₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by oakslid: 12:01pm
The new senator/elect representing osun west senatorial has become an internet sensation in the last couple of days due to his outlandish dancing steps. However, this is not the first time the energetic senator will treat us with such sensational performance. We bring to you his top three performances.
1. 2014 rally for the governor of the state, ogbeni rauf aregbesola. Even the his brother late senator isiaka adeleke watched with amusement as his brother serenades the crowd.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0bhMI24ppqE .
2. Romantic dance with daughter.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Mwtw_kfgGJo
3. Victory dance as senator elect of osun west senatorial district.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmpj9_FfXfg.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by tomakint: 12:34pm
I swear I had a good laugh watching him danced with great moves in that last video
9 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by 2O17: 12:51pm
ok
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by yuniKRIS25(m): 12:51pm
Free my man abeg
8 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by Aburi001: 12:52pm
The dance steps dey the Adeleke's DNA.
That's how Davido dances too and I'm sure Imale go soon join queue
7 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by toyinjimoh(m): 12:52pm
and call dis a news.....mtceeeeew
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by sukkot: 12:52pm
yeye politrickcians
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by miltonchux(m): 12:52pm
He sure deserve it, best dancer indeed. The man should gear up for more responsibility to continue where his brother stopped.
1 Like
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by BroZuma: 12:53pm
I can't believe it
..
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by DrWise: 12:53pm
No be American returnee wuna call am?
The guy still dey town!
1 Like
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by davodyguy: 12:53pm
Was formerly APC member
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by NwaAmaikpe: 12:53pm
This man defines irresponsibility,
No finesse whatsoever
A certain decorum is expected of a public servant,
Unfortunately here is a man with a repulsive demeanour
No wonder he could not train up his son B-Red properly. He truly was that failure's role model.
After watching that doggy dance, I won't be shocked if he doesn't have a sex tape.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by MadKid: 12:53pm
It's disturbing to see a "man" wobble like a woman all in the name of dancing
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by Erhun10z: 12:53pm
And So !!!!! Make We Fry Beans
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by TopsyKrete: 12:53pm
Apshit
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by Kobicove(m): 12:53pm
This is the guy they elected senator based on sentiments not necessarily competence or capacity to do the job...but then again you wonder if there was a better candidate than him among all the contestants
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by trulygirl: 12:54pm
See Levels!
1 Like
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by Orobo2Lekpa: 12:54pm
I really like this Senator, he is doing it for all the chunky people out there
if you need motivation to lose weight, you can dance or follow my blog
see below for details
2 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by daeujo: 12:54pm
Hhahahaahahahaha. C belle. He's a good dancer shaaaa!!!
2 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by utraWOM85(f): 12:54pm
miltonchux:Ijo Baba shina Rambo
2 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by iyatrustee(f): 12:55pm
One week one matter! Just what will keep Nigerians busy for the next couple of days Evans don die down, Lekki floods don dey die, definitely "Cordinating the affairs of Govt " has already.
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by zieassai(m): 12:55pm
looting loading... 90%
that's the hidden agenda behind the dance
1 Like
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by hardeycute: 12:55pm
On his way to loot.
When we have reduction in governance cost then I can start taking any of the political office holders serious .
We need to make the offices less attractive and reduce corruption to the minimum level after this we can have TRUE LEADERS and not RULERS
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by emmabest2000(m): 12:55pm
A little boy watched their HEN being mounted by six different COCKS same day , at the end of the day , the HEN was killed, cooked and served for dinner , The little boy pushed his plate away and said in angry voice .....
I'd rather go to bed hungry than eat this PROSTITUTE ...
NICE DANCING STEPS MR ADELEKE
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by SalamRushdie: 12:55pm
Great guy I must say , I already like him for this his dancing I just hope he goes on to prove his critics wring just like governor Ambode
1 Like
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by bbbabes(f): 12:55pm
Family of entertainers
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by Phonefanatic: 12:55pm
Is he a Belle dancer?
2 Likes
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by Frankyboy1(m): 12:55pm
I find the Dance with the daughter quite erotic and gross, but who am I to complain, maybe that's how yankee/ senators do it
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by SlimBrawnie: 12:55pm
The first video was Under APC o.
Sharp sharp he switched to PDP just because of power.
Nigerian Politics for you (If you like, kill yourselves for them).
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by Rich4god(m): 12:55pm
Why won't he dance like dat... Wen he has won the license to the national cake.
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by Amirullaha(m): 12:56pm
I will not watch any video...
Cos i don't want to laugh...
|Re: Ademola Adeleke: Top Three Dance Performances Of The Senator-Elect by ncentihem(m): 12:57pm
Mr Senator Elect a k a Adeleke can dance, I give that to him
2 Likes
