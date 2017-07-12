₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by jiangchu: 12:25pm
This video was posted earlier this month.
From what the girl was saying though she was speaking majorly in edo. is that her family arrange a fake marriage for her to so that she can travel to Italy. possibly her family sold her. she has been inItaly since 2001. she is trapped and looks like she is being used for prostitution can't get out because it seems there is a heavy cartel including immigration and police.
She looks visibly shaken and she kept repeating United Nation should save her.
She also mention about her sister being HIV positive.
hope someone who understand EDO language can help us interpret.
take note.
help push to the front page.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQFOJsVhZow
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by solomorinho(m): 1:16pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by Tahrah(f): 2:29pm
The love of money is the root of all evils.
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by deepwater(f): 2:32pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by GeneralOjukwu: 2:33pm
People think United Nations don't have anything productive to do.
In most of these cases, the ladies know fully well they would earn a living spreading their legs.
The lure of money is just too strong. I have a healthy respect for prostitutes...
Once your price is paid, you can't complain the guy is ugly, smelly or at times diseased.
Laziness and poverty shouldn't turn one to crime or jobs like this.
God save her soul!... UN no dey when you say Ashawo go be your Occupation
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by Jaytecq(m): 2:33pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by Martino240(m): 2:34pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by MAXIMAL123(m): 2:34pm
I need interpretation on this ASAP
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by chiksy20: 2:35pm
mitcheeeew, nonsense ashawo
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by Itsteewhy: 2:35pm
Same story when odd are against them.
She should say she isn't aware of their intentions.
Some hustle are suicidal
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by ehissi(m): 2:35pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by tamquezee(m): 2:35pm
Why always Edo State in this type of things?
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by gurunlocker: 2:35pm
Why is it always Edo? Is Italy ghetto capital of Edo state?
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by nothingmega122(m): 2:35pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by 9jatatafo(m): 2:36pm
United Nations over to you
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by maxiuc(m): 2:36pm
EDO and Abroad I never see
No family for Edo wey no get anybody for abroad
Even 80yrs old mama for Edo won still go abroad
Itohan isoken obosa osas una weldone oooo
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by huche(m): 2:36pm
Do you think you can eat ur cake and also have it?
How can an adult promise you heaven and earth abroad and you believe and go with them?
60% percent of naija girls abroad are prostitutes. Quote me anywhere.
I have been there and have seen how guys and madam use this naive girls to make money.
The worst part is they hear all these stories and still fall victim.
Most men and madam lure these innocent girls abroad seize their passports and make them hussle for money to repay them back after months. This is pure slavery and trafficking and should be stopped.
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by Edopesin(m): 2:36pm
No Mb For Youtube Abeg
The Ones Above Me Saying Edo This Edo That You All Ahr Nting But A Bunch Of Developers/Skull Mining Hypocrites Looking For Where To Release Yhur Frustrations
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by calabaman(m): 2:36pm
I feel for her.
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by kwyllancy: 2:36pm
EDO AND PROSTITUTION ARE 5 & 6
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by otijah(m): 2:36pm
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by sujezy: 2:37pm
how many times this topic wan make fp in less than 7days
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by ubest1(m): 2:37pm
Edo girls with Italy na wa
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by Nma27(f): 2:37pm
Pathetic. I hope someone reaches out
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by rheether(f): 2:37pm
How many times will I see this Edo girl video this year?
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by EWAagoyin(m): 2:37pm
When Aisha buhari talked about this edo menace.. .many people came for her forgetting that exportation of girls from edo to Europe for prostitution is a serious issue that needs to be addressed
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by Okundaye4(m): 2:37pm
SEE UNA LIFE?
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by ekojoe(m): 2:38pm
come back home..
come back home..
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by hayordehg09: 2:38pm
Edo again!!!
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by dayleke(m): 2:38pm
Again for front page?
|Re: Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) by kiggy229(m): 2:39pm
