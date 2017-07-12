Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Nigerian Lady From Edo Cries Out For Help In Italy (Video) (11676 Views)

From what the girl was saying though she was speaking majorly in edo. is that her family arrange a fake marriage for her to so that she can travel to Italy. possibly her family sold her. she has been inItaly since 2001. she is trapped and looks like she is being used for prostitution can't get out because it seems there is a heavy cartel including immigration and police.



She looks visibly shaken and she kept repeating United Nation should save her.





She also mention about her sister being HIV positive.



hope someone who understand EDO language can help us interpret.



take note.

help push to the front page.







Dooo

The love of money is the root of all evils.

Jai

People think United Nations don't have anything productive to do.



In most of these cases, the ladies know fully well they would earn a living spreading their legs.



The lure of money is just too strong. I have a healthy respect for prostitutes...



Once your price is paid, you can't complain the guy is ugly, smelly or at times diseased.



Laziness and poverty shouldn't turn one to crime or jobs like this.



God save her soul!... UN no dey when you say Ashawo go be your Occupation 10 Likes

bredooo

F.ool

I need interpretation on this ASAP

mitcheeeew, nonsense ashawo 1 Like

Same story when odd are against them.



She should say she isn't aware of their intentions.



Some hustle are suicidal 1 Like

W

Why always Edo State in this type of things? 7 Likes

Why is it always Edo? Is Italy ghetto capital of Edo state? 4 Likes

Boo freakin hoo

United Nations over to you

EDO and Abroad I never see



No family for Edo wey no get anybody for abroad



Even 80yrs old mama for Edo won still go abroad



Itohan isoken obosa osas una weldone oooo 7 Likes



How can an adult promise you heaven and earth abroad and you believe and go with them?

60% percent of naija girls abroad are prostitutes. Quote me anywhere.

I have been there and have seen how guys and madam use this naive girls to make money.

The worst part is they hear all these stories and still fall victim.



Most men and madam lure these innocent girls abroad seize their passports and make them hussle for money to repay them back after months. This is pure slavery and trafficking and should be stopped. Do you think you can eat ur cake and also have it?How can an adult promise you heaven and earth abroad and you believe and go with them?60% percent of naija girls abroad are prostitutes. Quote me anywhere.I have been there and have seen how guys and madam use this naive girls to make money.The worst part is they hear all these stories and still fall victim.Most men and madam lure these innocent girls abroad seize their passports and make them hussle for money to repay them back after months. This is pure slavery and trafficking and should be stopped. 1 Like

No Mb For Youtube Abeg



The Ones Above Me Saying Edo This Edo That You All Ahr Nting But A Bunch Of Developers/Skull Mining Hypocrites Looking For Where To Release Yhur Frustrations 5 Likes 1 Share

I feel for her.

EDO AND PROSTITUTION ARE 5 & 6 6 Likes

rheether:

How many times will I see this Edo girl video this year? U well so U well so

how many times this topic wan make fp in less than 7days 1 Like

Edo girls with Italy na wa

Pathetic. I hope someone reaches out

How many times will I see this Edo girl video this year? 1 Like

When Aisha buhari talked about this edo menace.. .many people came for her forgetting that exportation of girls from edo to Europe for prostitution is a serious issue that needs to be addressed 2 Likes

SEE UNA LIFE? SEE UNA LIFE? 2 Likes

come back home..

Edo again!!!

Again for front page?