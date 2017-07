Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) (8675 Views)

Oshiomhole & Iara Celebrate Obaseki's Victory (Photos) / Governor Ikpeazu Hosts His Team Of Lawyers After High Court Victory. Photos / Wike Celebrates His Supreme Court Victory (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)







In Makurdi, Benue State capital, members, chieftains and PDP politicians are celebrating the victory.





Some people at the PDP Secretariats Asaba, Delta State are pictured dancing as the news of Markafi's win filtered in.





See more photos below.





Source: The Supreme Court, today, declared Senator Ahmed Makarfi chairman of the PDP. With the apex court’s ruling, Mr Makarfi’s position as chairman of the caretaker committee of the PDP has been restored, while senator Ali Modu Sheriff ceases to be the party’s chairman.In Makurdi, Benue State capital, members, chieftains and PDP politicians are celebrating the victory.Some people at the PDP Secretariats Asaba, Delta State are pictured dancing as the news of Markafi's win filtered in.See more photos below.Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/12/see-how-pdp-members-are-celebrating-victory-at-the-supreme-court-photos/ 2 Shares

more 1 Share

see more

Another old man

power to the people 2 Likes 1 Share

Happy celebration to them 5 Likes

t

hehehehehe

Osibanjo should show us the pictures he took with Buhari. I Don talk Mai own. 8 Likes 1 Share

A sad one for democracy!

Shame

Everyone is invited for free food and drinks tomorrow at the national stadium Abuja for washing of the victory! 2 Likes 1 Share

sheriff actually tortured the PDP

but we have passed that stage now



Nigeria has expired

Give us Referendum 8 Likes

"Motto: Justice, Unity and Progress"



They seem to be taking their motto seriously...



With UNITY, they did JUSTICE to cartons of alcohol as the day PROGRESSed...



lol

At least our fate is now assured as the specific date to end this jail term slammed on us by led APC administration will come to an end cum 2019. Thank be to God. 3 Likes

no brain at all, has this judgement won them nigeria? oya sense fall on them

That's good!



But will that make PDP win presidential elections again in Nigeria?

Bubu, Arewa and his fellow Janjaweedians has failed this country under 2 Years 4 Likes

The only party I ever registered with, just that the unbridled looting was annoying. Hope you guys put ur house in order 1 Like

Bunch of fools! APC+PDP=Looters.

To God be the glory

Coughs***clears throat # set of unrepentant looters

Woaw victory at Last... Finally

The main opposition party is back in business

I am a Yoruba Guy but never trusted this so called progressives,from AD days to AC,ACN and APC days..They signify hardship pain and dictatorship. The Supreme Court as shown erudity,conscience and thorough learnings into consideration. This is a victory for democracy.I am super excited that the PDP will look back at their pitfalls and learn from the mistake of yesteryears.They still control some of the wealths and institutions of the government either directly or by proxy.They should be Development and Infrastructure building oriented,that would create jobs.They should also thank Jonathan for conceding so that the whole world will know and eventually see the abysmal performance and glaring ineptitude and nepotism of a party that had thirst for power for over 10 years, and yet the only identity they represent is failure and nepotism. Once again victory for democracy 3 Likes

PEEE DEEE PEEEEEEEEEE, POWER TO THE PEOPLE!







POWER TO THE PEOPLE........PEEE DEEE PEEE!!!! 1 Like

PDP members celebrating Supreme Court victory over APC or same PDP?



PDP has lost it if it's celebrating against themselves

Geonigga:

At least our fate is now assured as the specific date to end this jail term slammed on us by led APC administration will come to an end cum 2019. Thank be to God.

You people should stop deceiving yourselves......even in your dreams , PDP can't win come 2019.... You people should stop deceiving yourselves......even in your dreams , PDP can't win come 2019....