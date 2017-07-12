I am a Yoruba Guy but never trusted this so called progressives,from AD days to AC,ACN and APC days..They signify hardship pain and dictatorship. The Supreme Court as shown erudity,conscience and thorough learnings into consideration. This is a victory for democracy.I am super excited that the PDP will look back at their pitfalls and learn from the mistake of yesteryears.They still control some of the wealths and institutions of the government either directly or by proxy.They should be Development and Infrastructure building oriented,that would create jobs.They should also thank Jonathan for conceding so that the whole world will know and eventually see the abysmal performance and glaring ineptitude and nepotism of a party that had thirst for power for over 10 years, and yet the only identity they represent is failure and nepotism. Once again victory for democracy 3 Likes