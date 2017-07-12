₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by lordkit400: 3:38pm
The Supreme Court, today, declared Senator Ahmed Makarfi chairman of the PDP. With the apex court’s ruling, Mr Makarfi’s position as chairman of the caretaker committee of the PDP has been restored, while senator Ali Modu Sheriff ceases to be the party’s chairman.
In Makurdi, Benue State capital, members, chieftains and PDP politicians are celebrating the victory.
Some people at the PDP Secretariats Asaba, Delta State are pictured dancing as the news of Markafi's win filtered in.
See more photos below.
Source: http://www.flexygist.net/2017/07/12/see-how-pdp-members-are-celebrating-victory-at-the-supreme-court-photos/
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by lordkit400: 3:39pm
more
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by lordkit400: 3:41pm
see more
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by ebukahandsome(m): 3:42pm
Another old man
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by Caustics: 5:30pm
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by cristianisraeli: 5:30pm
power to the people
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 5:30pm
Happy celebration to them
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by planetx13: 5:31pm
t
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 5:31pm
hehehehehe
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by PointZerom: 5:31pm
Osibanjo should show us the pictures he took with Buhari. I Don talk Mai own.
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by AlwaysUltraPad: 5:31pm
A sad one for democracy!
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by 9jvirgin(m): 5:31pm
Shame
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by begwong: 5:31pm
Everyone is invited for free food and drinks tomorrow at the national stadium Abuja for washing of the victory!
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by magoo10: 5:31pm
sheriff actually tortured the PDP
but we have passed that stage now
Nigeria has expired
Give us Referendum
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by alignacademy(m): 5:32pm
"Motto: Justice, Unity and Progress"
They seem to be taking their motto seriously...
With UNITY, they did JUSTICE to cartons of alcohol as the day PROGRESSed...
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by INTROVERT(f): 5:32pm
lol
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by Geonigga: 5:32pm
At least our fate is now assured as the specific date to end this jail term slammed on us by led APC administration will come to an end cum 2019. Thank be to God.
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by Dutchey(m): 5:33pm
no brain at all, has this judgement won them nigeria? oya sense fall on them
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by room089: 5:33pm
That's good!
But will that make PDP win presidential elections again in Nigeria?
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by Johnpaul2k2(m): 5:33pm
Bubu, Arewa and his fellow Janjaweedians has failed this country under 2 Years
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by Piiko(m): 5:33pm
The only party I ever registered with, just that the unbridled looting was annoying. Hope you guys put ur house in order
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by Baddestman: 5:34pm
Bunch of fools! APC+PDP=Looters.
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by Siscooh: 5:34pm
To God be the glory
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by dahunsy(m): 5:36pm
Coughs***clears throat # set of unrepentant looters
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by Nackzy: 5:36pm
Woaw victory at Last... Finally
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 5:37pm
The main opposition party is back in business
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by TRADEMARK(m): 5:39pm
I am a Yoruba Guy but never trusted this so called progressives,from AD days to AC,ACN and APC days..They signify hardship pain and dictatorship. The Supreme Court as shown erudity,conscience and thorough learnings into consideration. This is a victory for democracy.I am super excited that the PDP will look back at their pitfalls and learn from the mistake of yesteryears.They still control some of the wealths and institutions of the government either directly or by proxy.They should be Development and Infrastructure building oriented,that would create jobs.They should also thank Jonathan for conceding so that the whole world will know and eventually see the abysmal performance and glaring ineptitude and nepotism of a party that had thirst for power for over 10 years, and yet the only identity they represent is failure and nepotism. Once again victory for democracy
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by castrokins(m): 5:39pm
PEEE DEEE PEEEEEEEEEE, POWER TO THE PEOPLE!
POWER TO THE PEOPLE........PEEE DEEE PEEE!!!!
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by Koolking(m): 5:39pm
PDP members celebrating Supreme Court victory over APC or same PDP?
PDP has lost it if it's celebrating against themselves
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by bcashy: 5:41pm
Geonigga:
You people should stop deceiving yourselves......even in your dreams , PDP can't win come 2019....
|Re: PDP Members Celebrating Supreme Court Victory (Photos) by Olukat(m): 5:41pm
Koolking:
Over BH & APC
